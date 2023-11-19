HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 1.6%.

HireQuest's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, HireQuest's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 83.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

HireQuest Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.3% per annum over that time. HireQuest has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

HireQuest May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. HireQuest has seen earnings per share falling at 3.0% per year over the last five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

Our Thoughts On HireQuest's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for HireQuest that you should be aware of before investing. Is HireQuest not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

