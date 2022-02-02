U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Hiretual, Now hireEZ, Announces $26 Million in Funding to Make Outbound Recruiting Easy

·3 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiretual, the leading AI-powered global talent platform, today announced the closing of $26 million in funding led by Conductive Ventures, which includes notable founders such as Eric Yuan, Founder & CEO of Zoom Video Communications and Duke Chung, Founder & CEO of TravelBank. The company is also rebranding to hireEZ, which reflects its mission to make outbound recruiting easy.

hireEZ logo

"In these unprecedented times, recruiting has become an impossible task," said Steven Jiang, Founder & CEO at Hiretual, now hireEZ. "Recruiters and hiring managers can no longer sit back and wait for people to apply, they have to shift to outbound recruiting in order to scale their companies effectively. That's why we are evolving our brand from Hiretual to hireEZ to reiterate our mission."

hireEZ (formerly Hiretual), is an AI-powered outbound recruitment platform that is designed to help recruiters overcome the inherent challenges of traditional inbound recruiting solutions that have magnified the pressures that recruiters face in one of the tightest labor markets in recent history.

"When Steven shared with me his vision of 'outbound recruiting made easy', I immediately understood how this could transform an industry that's ripe for change," said Carey Lai, Managing Director at Conductive Ventures. "We are excited to partner with hireEZ and support their growth journey. They have a reputation for innovation and are poised to fundamentally change how teams build their workforces of the future. In addition, we were attracted by their strong growth trajectory and capital efficiency - growing ARR by 2.5x in 2021 and the fact that they support 40% of the Top 20 companies ranked by Forbes as the World's Most Valuable Brands. Their tremendous growth speaks volumes."

Since 2015, the company has been dedicated to helping jobs find people with an AI-powered outbound recruiting platform that gives recruiters greater access to untapped talent pools, scalable candidate engagement automation and seamless integrations with leading ATS and CRM platforms.

With hireEZ, organizations can achieve their goals by hiring the right people and bring forth visibility of underrepresented talent with access to more than 750 million candidate profiles from 45+ open web platforms for more than 5,000 leading companies worldwide.

With the new funding, hireEZ plans to invest further in product innovation, expand operations, scale the team globally and broaden the virtually limitless possibilities of outbound recruiting.

Additional Resources
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/hireez
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hire_ez
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hireez

About hireEZ
hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) is the #1 AI-powered outbound recruiting platform with access to 750M+ candidates from 45+ open web platforms, market insights to build strategic recruiting campaigns and candidate engagement capabilities to make outbound recruiting easy. With hireEZ, you can execute a strategically scalable approach to build your workforce of the future. For additional information, please visit hireez.com.

About Conductive Ventures
Conductive Ventures invests in expansion stage technology companies. The team is led by institutional venture investors and operators with unmatched experience in the sector. Conductive Ventures focuses on post-product companies with early customer success. The team works closely with its portfolio companies to deliver demonstrable revenue acceleration through targeted introductions and partnerships. Investments include Desktop Metal (DM), Oculii (acquired by Ambarella (AMBA)), Proterra (PTRA), Sprinklr (CXM),Travelbank (acquired by US Bank (USB)) among others. For additional information, please visit www.conductive.vc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiretual-now-hireez-announces-26-million-in-funding-to-make-outbound-recruiting-easy-301473328.html

SOURCE hireEZ

