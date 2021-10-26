Hiru Corp. - General Update

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the "Company" or "HIRU" - OTC Pink Sheets:HIRU) - HIRU would like to announce that we are in full production on our recently completed fully automated bottling line. Additionally, the Company has begun the development of an additional automated bottling line which shall be completed and into production by Thanksgiving.

As stated in a previous press release, the new facility was built to accommodate several large purchase orders from Alkaline88 and to serve as a central distribution point of finished product storage for our customers. The new facility, which is now completed in production, is 12,500 square feet and houses our new automated bottling line. This new facility increased the total square feet we have under production to 109,000 square feet (e.g., Initial Facility - 11,500 Square Feet and the new Third Facility is 85,000 square feet). The new line, to be completed by Thanksgiving, is being built to accommodate an expected future increase in purchase orders in terms of both size and frequency.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated... "This new line is a change in business strategy. It is being built ahead of time to meet the needs of our clients upon receipt of future large purchase orders without having to spend time building the necessary lines on an as needed basis as they are received. By doing so, the Company will: (1) not miss out on months of potential top line revenue; (2) allow clients to better plan their respective sales growth plans; and (3) instill trust and loyalty in our larger clients thereby potentially expanding with them as they push to expand their product sales in a growing industry.

In passing, the Company's next required quarterly filing is for 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is not due until on or before November 14, 2021, will be filed well before this posted deadline. We expect to receive the 3rd quarter ended financial statements and notes thereto within five (5) business days and will then immediately post them for public dissemination on our landing page at www.OtcMarkets.com.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT:

3331 North 35th Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 95107

Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp
Phone: 928-408-4486
Email: info@waterandiceshop.com

Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: Hiru Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669709/Hiru-Corp--General-Update

