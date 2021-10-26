Hiru Corp. - General Update

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Hiru Corp. (the "Company" or "HIRU" - OTC Pink Sheets:HIRU) - HIRU would like to announce that we are in full production on our recently completed fully automated bottling line. Additionally, the Company has begun the development of an additional automated bottling line which shall be completed and into production by Thanksgiving.

As stated in a previous press release, the new facility was built to accommodate several large purchase orders from Alkaline88 and to serve as a central distribution point of finished product storage for our customers. The new facility, which is now completed in production, is 12,500 square feet and houses our new automated bottling line. This new facility increased the total square feet we have under production to 109,000 square feet (e.g., Initial Facility - 11,500 Square Feet and the new Third Facility is 85,000 square feet). The new line, to be completed by Thanksgiving, is being built to accommodate an expected future increase in purchase orders in terms of both size and frequency.

Kathryn Gavin (HIRU Sole Officer and Director) stated... "This new line is a change in business strategy. It is being built ahead of time to meet the needs of our clients upon receipt of future large purchase orders without having to spend time building the necessary lines on an as needed basis as they are received. By doing so, the Company will: (1) not miss out on months of potential top line revenue; (2) allow clients to better plan their respective sales growth plans; and (3) instill trust and loyalty in our larger clients thereby potentially expanding with them as they push to expand their product sales in a growing industry.

In passing, the Company's next required quarterly filing is for 3rd Quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is not due until on or before November 14, 2021, will be filed well before this posted deadline. We expect to receive the 3rd quarter ended financial statements and notes thereto within five (5) business days and will then immediately post them for public dissemination on our landing page at www.OtcMarkets.com.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

