HIRU CORPORATION - Change of Transfer Agent

·3 min read
PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiru Corporation (OTC Markets: HIRU), a Georgia corporation, would like to announce that it has finalized a change over to Empire Stock Transfer, Inc., a full-service registrar, and transfer agent based out of Las Vegas, Nevada ("Empire").

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states…"We made this change in transfer agents to get ready for an amazing year in 2022. We feel very comfortable with Empire and are excited to work with their amazing team of employees.

Empire is a DTTC FAST participant agent. As such, the Company has made official application with DTTC to become DWAC eligible. This will allow for the quick transfer of securities As Empire will then be able to electronically provide custody, transfer, deposit, and withdrawal services related to securities held but the HIRU shareholders. Since the new management has taken over the Company, no shares of Common Stock have been issued.

Ms. Gavin further stated…"We are also finalizing our December 31, 2021, financial statements and notes thereto ("FYE Financial Statements"). Once completed, we will file our annual disclosure statement which will include the FYE Financial Statements. With everything we had to accomplish last year from a corporate side, including getting the Caveat Emptor status remove with OTC Markets, Inc. and then getting Pink Sheet Current, we will show almost $1,000,000 USD in top line revenues. Additionally, we are now starting our third automated water bottling line to meet the increase in new orders received during the last quarter of 2021. Our sales are growing every quarter, with the current purchase orders in place and future contracts, we expect to break $15,000,000 USD to $20,000,000 USD in top line revenue in calendar year 2022. Oure future is very bright!"

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "HIRU" (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiru-corporation--change-of-transfer-agent-301462514.html

SOURCE Hiru Corporation

