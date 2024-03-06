Advertisement
Hiscox Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Hiscox (LON:HSX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$3.70b (up 33% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: US$712.0m (up by US$670.3m from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 19% (up from 1.5% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$2.06 (up from US$0.12 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Hiscox EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.7%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 30%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 27% growth forecast for the Insurance industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Insurance industry.

The company's shares are up 5.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Hiscox (2 are significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

