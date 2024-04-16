Hiscox's (LON:HSX) investors will be pleased with their decent 48% return over the last three years

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
3 min read
0
In this article:

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) share price is up 38% in the last three years, clearly besting the market decline of around 0.1% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 11% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Hiscox

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Hiscox became profitable within the last three years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Hiscox's TSR for the last 3 years was 48%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Hiscox shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hiscox you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

Hiscox is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls As Donald Trump Stock Craters; Cathie Wood Buys This Stock Amid 51% Plunge

    The Dow Jones fell as Elon Musk made a Tesla move. The Donald Trump stock sank on the stock market today. Cathie Wood bought a diving stock.

  • Stock Selloff Spreads as Middle East Tension Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks tumbled, following a selloff in Asia and on Wall Street that was sparked by angst over elevated US interest rates and fueled by signs of fading momentum in China’s economy and rising tensions in the Middle East.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Spark

  • Trump Media stock tanks 18% on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

  • Elon Musk Agrees With Jamie Dimon's Warning Of Political Polarization 'Creating Risks That Could Eclipse Anything Since World War II'

    JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon's annual shareholder letter is a moment investors await to understand the thinking of one of the world's most influential bankers. While there has been speculation of Dimon entering politics, with him even gaining the support of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman to run for president, JP Morgan shared in a statement that "Jamie has no plans to run for office" and that "he is very happy in his current role." That has not stopped him from oc

  • 4 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are four stocks to buy now that could offer investors upside in the short and long term.

  • Bitcoin Halving May Lead to Some Sales, Crypto.com CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin selling may become evident as the date of the so-called halving nears but the event is set to bolster the price of the largest digital asset longer term, according to the head of the Crypto.com exchange.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert

  • Nvidia Reveals 8 'Secrets' For When To Sell Stocks. No. 2 Is Key.

    As top growth stocks like Nvidia test key moving averages, keep in mind these proven rules for when to sell stocks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Another Ugly Market Reversal; Nvidia Skids, Tesla Tumbles On 'Dark Day'

    Mideast fears and surging yields triggered another ugly market reversal. Nvidia and Microsoft fell while Tesla dived.

  • Tesla layoffs hit high performers, some departments slashed, sources say

    Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.

  • BlackRock’s Kapito Says Stocks Are Primed for a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Robert Kapito says the stock market is poised to benefit as investors deploy their outsized holdings of cash.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROITrump Media’s $5.3 Billion Selloff Deepens as 270% Rally FizzlesS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseThere’s almo