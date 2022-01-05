U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

Hisense Brings Next-Gen ULED 8K Mini-LED Series and the World's First 8K Resolution Laser Display Technology Solution to CES 2022

·2 min read

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and home appliance company, highlighted its ULED 8K Mini-LED series and 8K resolution Laser display technology solution at the world's top technology event CES 2022. "Technology can change lives. Hisense is always dedicated to delivering high performing, high-quality products that exceed consumers' expectations," said Douglas Kern, Senior Director of Marketing for Hisense USA.

Leveraging extensive product expansion and industry-leading innovation, Hisense achieves exponential sales growth. According to Hisense, Hisense Group's revenue exceeded 27 billion dollars in 2021, an increase of more than 20% year-on-year.

Integrating Stunning ULED and Mini LED technology, Higher Picture Quality, and Better Brightness

Performance and picture quality are at the foundation of Hisense product offerings. In 2022, Hisense implements its Mini LED technology into its new premium U9H line for the first time, delivering a stunning HDR performance with a better contrast, brighter images, and impressive colors than ever before. Hisense 85U9H 8K TV has also been recognized as CES® 2022 Innovation Award Honoree. This award is a strong testament to Hisense's earnest effort in technology innovation.

Next-Level Experience with ULED (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)
Next-Level Experience with ULED (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Technology Breakthrough - Enhance the 8K Leading Position in Laser Display Technology Solutions

Through technological innovation, Hisense is leading the global laser TV industry into the TriChroma era and making the great technical breakthrough of laser TV from 1080P to 2K to 4K and then to 8K. Dr. Liu Xianrong, Chief Scientist and General Manager of Hisense Laser Display Co.,Ltd., introduced that Laser TV is the best choice of 8K display in the home. The 8K TV delivers nevr-before-seen depth and detail and gives you the best experience to see the true image in the biggest screen from the world's first 8K resolution Laser TV.

Hisense 8k Innovation Technology (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)
Hisense 8k Innovation Technology (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Focus on Hisense Strategic Vision for 2022, David VanderWaal, Vice President of Marketing for Hisense America, stated that Hisense is committed to making hundreds of millions of people's lives simpler, better and more entertaining through carefully designed and well-built products and services. In 2022, Hisense will continue to highlight the driving force of innovation for development, focus on the users' needs, adhere to the product as the core, the industrial chain as the backbone, and drive industry change through innovation and connection.

SOURCE Hisense

