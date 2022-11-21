U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -21.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,691.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.00
    -91.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.40
    -8.80 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.60
    -12.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.34 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0248
    -0.0072 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1828
    -0.0069 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7180
    +1.3930 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,095.60
    -477.73 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    370.64
    -21.44 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.61
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Hisense's Value-Based Innovation Becomes the Pivotal Driving Force to Achieve Brand Growth

·3 min read

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Securing growth amid global upheavals has become a major undertaking among companies today. In recent years, Hisense, a globally-recognized appliance and electronics manufacturer, has grown into a leading force in the market, becoming the prioritized option for millions of customers. To uncover Hisense's substantial growth, a partnered feature from the Financial Times on Nov. 21st runs through the brand's endeavors in notching all-around achievements and more specifically, its innovation strategy which serves as a decisive factor in the overall brand growth.

Empowering Growth with Value-Based Innovation

In times of uncertainty, it's tempting for companies to adopt a relatively conservative developmental scheme. For Hisense, however, it's precisely its dynamic innovation strategy that enables continued brand growth.

Catherine Fang, Executive Vice President of Hisense International
Catherine Fang, Executive Vice President of Hisense International

Currently, Hisense has opened 23 R&D centers and 31 production bases around the world, consistently transforming the customer experience by launching the latest solutions. These visionary moves from Hisense enable it to expand its global reach in a challenging time. From January to October, the global shipments of Hisense TV reached 19.6 million with a year-on-year growth rate of 18%, positioning Hisense the 2nd in the global market, as reported by AVC Revo.

"Independent innovation, leadership and iterative transformation are among Hisense's most important success factors," said Catherine Fang, Executive Vice President of Hisense International. "For Hisense, innovation is both a proposition and an answer."

Apart from the success in internationalization, the Financial Times partnered article also applauds Hisense's efforts to incorporate innovation with its ESG commitments. For instance, Hisense has adopted photovoltaic power generation which will benefit its emission-reduction goals. Additionally, Hisense managed to reduce the thickness of its TV sets' back covers, which can save 4,626 tons of plastic each year, an amount equivalent to 514 million plastic bags. In terms of energy saving and carbon reduction, Hisense Group reduced its energy consumption by 10.7% in 2021 alone.

Hisense Photovoltaic Power Generation
Hisense Photovoltaic Power Generation

"Over the past decade, the emphasis on ESG encourages companies to stop focusing solely on profitability and consider the environmental and social impact of their business practices," said Fang. Hisense's vigorous efforts in its ESG practices both facilitate the building of an organic innovation strategy and advance Hisense's sustainability agenda.

Additionally, another backbone of Hisense value-based innovation is also unveiled in the article: its vision to shoulder social responsibilities and cater to the needs of diverse consumer groups. Hisense South Africa, for instance, has successfully boosted local job growth and employment rates. Hisense has also solidified communication with global customers by sponsoring top sporting events. In 2022, it became the Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Looking forward to the future, Hisense is on its way to becoming a world-class multinational corporation. Powered by value-based innovation, Hisense will adhere to its long-term agendas and strategic goals, continuing to thrive in technology, R&D, supply chain, brand value, and talent.

For more information, please click the following link: https://www.ft.com/partnercontent/hisense/how-value-based-innovation-powers-growth-in-a-globalised-age.html

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hisenses-value-based-innovation-becomes-the-pivotal-driving-force-to-achieve-brand-growth-301683710.html

SOURCE Hisense

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/21/c3367.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Australia Learns There’s No Replacement for the Chinese Consumer

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has spent big to attract swathes of Indian tourists to its shores, signed a free-trade deal with post-Brexit Britain and uncovered new Middle East markets during its 30-month trade rift with China.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Du

  • TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, says company's founder

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but the plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Last year, Reuters reported TSMC's plans to build more chipmaking factories in Arizona, including discussions about whether its next plant should be more advanced which could make chips with 3-nanometer technology compared to the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer chips that will be churned out when the facility begins production.

  • U.S. Crude Oil Price Touches $80 a Barrel

    China’s stalled reopening has added to a gloomy economic outlook weighing on prices for crude-oil futures.

  • China’s Spending on Russian Energy Nears $60 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to boost Russian energy imports last month, as purchases of natural gas, coal, crude oil and oil products increased to nearly $60 billion since the invasion of Ukraine, from about $35 billion a year ago.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock

  • 12 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 fastest growing economies in Africa. If you want to see more of the fastest growing economies in Africa, go directly to the 5 Fastest Growing Economies in Africa. Africa’s economy started recovering in 2021 following the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its gross domestic […]

  • Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

    Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. While oil prices could go higher in 2023, giving oil stocks the fuel to continue growing their cash flow, the industry isn't banking on that outcome.

  • Top 15 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap

    In this article, we will be taking a look at top 15 Chinese stocks by market cap. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Chinese Stocks by Market Cap. China’s meteoric rise to become the second biggest economy in the world is quite surprising, especially considering the chaos […]

  • 9 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 9 biggest EV charging and infrastructure companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Biggest EV Charging and Infrastructure Companies in the World. The highly evident effects of climate change all over the world are forcing the […]

  • China Buying More Australian Wheat Than Ever Despite Trade Row

    (Bloomberg) -- China is buying more Australian wheat than ever even after diplomatic relations between the two countries frayed in recent years. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketAustralian shipments accounted

  • Rise in Indian corporate lending signals new investment cycle

    Indian lenders are expanding lending to local corporations at the fastest pace in more than eight years, a sign of a new private investment cycle starting in the world's fifth-largest economy even as growth in large developed economies and China slows. That international slowdown will limit the strength of the new Indian cycle, economists say. Private investment in India was constrained for years by heavy indebtedness of companies and banks and by weak demand.

  • M&A Boom May Not Lead To Drilling Spree In U.S Shale

    A rebound in M&A, as well as drilling activity, might not necessarily translate into a full shale comeback especially given the strict capital discipline to which energy executives adhere

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • Carvana Faces Cash Crunch From High Debt, Rising Interest Rates

    The used-car dealer that was a pandemic winner is rushing to conserve cash as once-plentiful financing options dry up and business deteriorates.

  • Bitcoin Plummets Toward $16,000 as FTX Bankruptcy Unfolds

    The collapsed crypto exchange owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

  • Ex-Bundesbank boss Weidmann to be nominated as Commerzbank supervisory board head

    Former Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is to be a candidate to become chairman of Commerzbank's supervisory board after Helmut Gottschalk decided not to stand for a new term in the role, the German bank said on Saturday. It said shareholder representatives of the Presiding and Nomination Committee had responded positively to Gottschalk's recommendation to propose Weidmann for election to the supervisory board at the annual general meeting in May 2023. "It is also intended that he will subsequently be elected the successor of Helmut Gottschalk as chairman," the bank said in a statement.

  • Why One Asset Manager Avoided FTX Before the Storm: Bitwise Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by the implosion of the once-popular FTX exchange, whose downfall has brought down a number of firms and maimed or destroyed many others. Investors and those even tangentially related to what’s happened in recent days are still sifting through the rubble and awaiting the next dominoes to fall. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung Parlia

  • A few charts to remember before you jump to conclusions

    Stocks ticked lower last week, with the S&P 500 declining 0.7%.

  • Wall Street Wants Xi’s Money-Minting Markets to Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two years of growth-squelching policies sent international investors fleeing China. It’s taken all of two weeks to lure them back.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDisney Shares Soar on Iger Return as CEO After Shock OusterIn Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing MarketFrom Morgan Stanley a

  • McDonald's Teases the Return of the Snack Wrap

    The fast-food chain did just bring the fan-favorite McRib back and now it may give its customers their biggest McDonald's menu wish.