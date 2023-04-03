U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.51
    +15.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,601.15
    +327.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.45
    -32.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.31
    -0.17 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    +4.86 (+6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.40
    +15.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2420
    +0.0087 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3930
    -0.4040 (-0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,754.98
    -302.22 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.04
    +2.62 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Histogen Announces Exclusive Intellectual Property License Agreement with Johns Hopkins University

Histogen Inc
·5 min read
Histogen Inc
Histogen Inc

Licensed Patents Expected to Provide Freedom to Operate and Exclusivity for Emricasan

Pipeline Focus on Pan-Caspase and Caspase Selective Inhibitors for Infectious and Inflammatory Diseases

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body’s natural process to restore immune function, today announced that the company has signed an exclusive license agreement with Johns Hopkins University. The intellectual property associated with this license covers the use of emricasan for the treatment of disease in humans resulting from viral or bacterial infections (including, but not limited to, MRSA, VRSA, and SARS-CoV-2). The license agreement with Johns Hopkins is an instrumental addition to Histogen’s intellectual property portfolio. Rights to these patent applications, together with recently issued internal patents, are expected to provide freedom to operate and exclusivity worldwide to the Histogen’s entire caspase inhibitor portfolio.

“We believe that emricasan has the potential to treat infections in a different way; by protecting the competence of the human body’s immune system thereby restoring the body’s natural process to combat invading organisms,” stated Steven J. Mento, President and CEO of Histogen. “The World Health Organization (WHO) names antibiotic resistance as one of the biggest threats facing humanity. By focusing on optimizing the immune response, we believe that we have an opportunity to provide emricasan as a viable treatment option for physicians without the risk of generating antibiotic resistance. We look forward to the anticipated initiation of clinical development activities using emricasan for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) in the second half of 2023,” concluded Dr. Mento.

As announced previously, emricasan improved symptoms in patients infected with COVD-19 potentially employing a similar mechanism of protecting the competence of the immune system. Patients in the placebo arm who completed the study showed either delay or no symptom resolution for the duration of the study.

About Emricasan

Emricasan is an orally available pan-caspase inhibitor designed to reduce the activities of human caspases, which are enzymes that mediate inflammation and apoptosis. Emricasan has completed extensive toxicology testing including chronic toxicology and clean carcinogenicity testing. The drug candidate has previously been shown to be well tolerated in multiple clinical studies involving approximately 1,000 subjects employing multiple doses ranging from 1 mg to 500 mg orally with dosing for up to two years, including a Phase 1 study in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy. Patients who completed treatment with emricasan had a complete resolution of the symptoms most commonly associated with mild COVID-19, such as cough, headache, and fatigue at day 7 and continued through day 45. Patients in the placebo arm who completed the study showed either delay or no symptom resolution for the duration of the study. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2022, we completed our pre-clinical evaluation of emricasan for the potential treatment of ABSSSI, including those related to MRSA, and anticipate initiating clinical development activities for the treatment of ABSSSI in the second half of 2023.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class clinical and preclinical small molecule pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors that protect the body’s natural process to restore immune function. Currently, we are developing emricasan for ABSSSI as well evaluating its use for other infectious diseases. Our pipeline also includes novel preclinical product candidates including CTS-2090 and other proprietary caspase inhibitors, which are selective small molecule inhibitors of caspase-1 designed for the treatment of certain inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential benefits of the license and our expectation that the license will provide freedom to operate and exclusivity; the potential benefits of emricasan, if approved; our future operations and our ability to successfully initiate, enroll and complete clinical trials, obtain clinical trial data, and achieve regulatory milestones and related timing, including those related to the initiation of clinical trials for emricasan. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Histogen that could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release, including: our ability to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to complete further development and any commercialization of our product candidates; including its ability to carry out the development of emricasan and the potential for delays in the timing of regulatory approval and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all; our expectations regarding the operation of our product candidates and related benefits; our beliefs regarding the success, cost and timing of our product candidate development and current and future clinical trials and studies; our beliefs regarding the potential markets for our product candidates;  any impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or responses to the pandemic, on our business, clinical trials or personnel;  our beliefs regarding our industry;  our ability to attract and retain key personnel; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries, with respect to our product candidates; the impact of any litigation proceedings on our business and market and other conditions. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including those risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Histogen disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Knudson
Executive Vice President, COO & CFO
Histogen Inc.
ir@histogen.com


Recommended Stories

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • OncoSec Shares Disappointing Results From Skin Cancer Combo Therapy Trial, Sets Stage For Neoadjuvant Setting Study

    OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares plummeted Monday following Phase 2 KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial data. The primary endpoint of the overall response rate (ORR) was not met. The company evaluated TAVO-EP, in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in unresectable or metastatic (Stage III/IV) melanoma. The patients in the trial had confirmed disease progression after at least 12 weeks exposure to immediate prior anti-PD-1 antibody therapy (pembrolizumab

  • Bristol Myers' (BMY) Breyanzi Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

    Bristol Myers (BMY) receives a positive CHMP opinion for CAR T cell therapy with Breyanzi for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after one prior treatment.

  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Shares are Up 26% in a Week: Here's Why

    Shares of Kodiak Sciences (KOD) shot up 26% in the last week after the company announced remaining on track with ongoing studies in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report.

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • US Biotech Firm Apellis Is Said to Attract Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotech firm focused on rare diseases and ophthalmology, is drawing takeover interest from larger drugmakers, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s

  • FTC Rejects Illumina’s $7 Billion Deal for Cancer-Test Developer Grail

    The agency said the combination would hurt competition for cancer-detection tests while raising prices.

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • Older Weightlifters Need More Protein. How to Figure Out How Much.

    Seniors aren't as good at digesting protein, which helps in the repairment of muscles, as younger people.

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) completes the much-awaited acquisition of Yamana Gold, which will boost its silver by 50%.

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Raise $100M to Keep Up With Rising Costs

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to sell 29.9 million shares in a traditional public offering and 59.9 million shares to Antara Capital to raise $100 million to cover high production costs.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does U.S. Bancorp (USB) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Tesla Stock Sinks After Q1 Deliveries; Analysts See More Price Cuts

    Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q1, but fell short of views yet again. Tesla stock fell Monday, testing a buy point after Friday's breakout.