U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.02
    +56.33 (+1.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,804.37
    +392.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,572.43
    +240.07 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,025.29
    +35.15 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.75
    -5.46 (-5.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.10
    -33.30 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.92 (-3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8990
    +0.0370 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3004
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5530
    +1.5530 (+1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,521.52
    +2,250.23 (+5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.80
    +20.24 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,614.74
    -1.64 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Historic $500-million fundraising campaign launched

·4 min read

OTTAWA, ON , April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, The Ottawa Hospital Foundation launched the historic $500-million Campaign to Create Tomorrow. This comprehensive fundraising campaign will transform healthcare not only in our community and across our country, but around the world.

The Ottawa Hospital Foundation Logo (CNW Group/The Ottawa Hospital Foundation)
The Ottawa Hospital Foundation Logo (CNW Group/The Ottawa Hospital Foundation)

The Campaign to Create Tomorrow is an unprecedented fundraising campaign — the largest in our city's history — focused on fulfilling the most ambitious vision ever for the future of The Ottawa Hospital to:

  • build the New Campus Development on Carling Avenue that will be home to the most patient-centred and technologically advanced research hospital in Canada.

  • push healthcare research and discoveries to the very top tier in the world.

  • usher in the most advanced digital technology, including the largest data analytics platform in the country.

  • further strengthen critical services from complex lifesaving surgeries to expertise in neurosurgery to remaining one of the largest and best-equipped regional cancer treatment centres.

Tim Kluke, President and CEO of The Ottawa Hospital Foundation, highlighted this as a historic moment in time for our city. "With the launch of the largest fundraising campaign in Ottawa's history, each of us can be part of a moment that future citizens of our community will someday look back on and realize, together, we revolutionized healthcare for generations to come. Our donors and volunteers have enthusiastically embraced this special moment in time, as this campaign supports one of the most important community legacy projects of our lifetime."

At the launch, Roger Greenberg, the Executive Chairman of The Minto Group and the Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, was officially announced as Chair of the Campaign to Create Tomorrow. He took the opportunity to announce the single-largest healthcare donation in Ottawa's history — $25 million from the shareholders of The Minto Group: Roger, his five siblings, and his cousin. "It is an incredible opportunity we've been given to help so many through our philanthropy. We, along with the generosity of so many others, will completely transform how our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren living in the Greater Ottawa area will be cared for. No one else will do this for us. It's our turn. It's our time."

Bushra Saeed-Khan, trauma survivor and amputee, emphasized how it's time for single-patient rooms and a new campus that will epitomize excellence in universal accessibility. "While I received exceptional care when I arrived at the Trauma Centre in 2010, I quickly learned how outdated the Civic Campus had become. The Ottawa Hospital team gave me my life back, and now it's time to give them the state-of-the-art campus they need — a building that will allow them to care for patients into the future. It's time to make this a reality."

Michael Runia, Chair of The Ottawa Hospital Foundation Board, explained that this vision for healthcare will elevate Ottawa on the world stage. "As a business leader in the Nation's Capital, I believe that having access to world-class healthcare translates into an opportunity for organizations of all sizes and scale to attract top talent to this incredible city of ours. We will soon have a hospital that matches the capabilities of our people."

To learn more about the Campaign to Create Tomorrow in support of The Ottawa Hospital, visit CreatingTomorrow.ca.

About The Ottawa Hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals, where excellent care is inspired by research and driven by compassion. As the third-largest employer in Ottawa, our support staff, researchers, nurses, physicians, and volunteers never stop seeking solutions to the most complex healthcare challenges.

Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, attracts some of the most influential scientific minds from around the world. Our focus on learning and research leads to new techniques and discoveries that are adopted globally to improve patient care.

We are the Regional Trauma Centre for eastern Ontario and have been accredited with Exemplary Standing for healthcare delivery — the highest rating from Accreditation Canada. We are also home to world-leading research programs focused on cancer therapeutics, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, chronic disease, and practice-changing research.

Backed by generous support from the community, we are committed to providing the world-class, compassionate care we would want for our loved ones.

For more information about The Ottawa Hospital, visit OHFoundation.ca.

SOURCE The Ottawa Hospital Foundation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c3427.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Jumping Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, are rising sharply in response to a brief submission the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this morning. Last August, Axsome Therapeutics' stock price tanked after the company admitted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found deficiencies in an application to treat people with major depressive disorder with AXS-05. This experimental drug is a combination of bupropion, an antidepressant currently used by millions of Americans, and dextromethorphan, an over-the-counter cough suppressant.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rockets As Its First FDA Approval Looks Imminent

    Axsome Therapeutics said Tuesday it agreed to the FDA's requirements for approving its depression drug, and AXSM stock rocketed.

  • Why Clovis Oncology Stock Fell 10.5% on Monday

    It was a strange day for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) as the stock dropped 10.5% early in the day, only to close the day higher than it opened. Clovis' shares are down more than 15% for the year. Clovis has a relatively small market cap of $318 million, so wild swings are not surprising.

  • Why Biogen Stock Looks 'Too Good To Ignore,' According To One Analyst

    Biogen stock looks "too good to ignore," an analyst said Monday as he argued for the value of Biogen's base business.

  • Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

    The lights stay on all night, and the 30-year-old real estate saleswoman has yet to find a hot shower. Beibei and her husband were ordered into the massive National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai last Tuesday after spending 10 days isolated at home following a positive test. The convention center, with 50,000 beds, is among more than 100 quarantine facilities set up in Shanghai for people such as Beibei who test positive but have no symptoms.

  • TG Therapeutics to pull FDA submission for oncology drug; shares slide 24%

    Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 24.2% in trading on Monday following the company's announcement on Friday that it had withdrawn an application to get Food and Drug Administration approval for ublituximab and Ukoniq as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. TG said in a news release that it decided to withdraw the application due to updated survival data from a Phase 3 clinical trial. It also withdrew Ukoniq for two lymphoma indications for which the d

  • BA.2 Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

    The Omicron BA.2 subvariant is fast becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19, with symptoms similar to previous strains of the virus. "It's important to know and recognize all of the symptoms of Omicron. Symptoms like sore throat, runny nose, headache, and fatigue could be COVID," says Dr. Claire Steves from King's College London. "If you are experiencing any symptoms, get tested and isolate until you have your test result." Here are symptoms of BA.2, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • As SC nears legalizing medical marijuana, Surfside Beach considers opting out

    “Typical Surfside trying to keep their thumb on the residents,” one person commented about the potential ban. “Yes, let’s make it hard on people already suffering from debilitating diseases.”

  • Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

    Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the omicron variant. Before omicron came along, Moderna was studying a combination shot that added protection against an earlier variant named beta. Tuesday, the company said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies capable of fighting several variants — including omicron — than today’s regular booster triggers.

  • Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis

    In part one of a series, ABC News' Bob Woodruff examines how the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl is devastating cities across America, and what one city is doing to respond to the epidemic.

  • Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston’s 18-year-old daughter placed in induced coma with meningitis

    Doctors said Josie would not have survived if singer hadn’t taken her to the hospital so quickly

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

    Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant are unlikely to develop immune responses that will protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Unlike antibodies induced by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, antibodies induced by the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants do not neutralize other versions of the virus, researchers found when they analyzed blood samples obtained after Omicron infection.

  • Cancer mystery at NJ school

    More than 100 people who graduated from Colonia High School have developed brain cancer.

  • 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To Irritable Bowel Syndrome

    Many bodily functions interact with your gut. Here are some hidden issues and what to do if they show up for you.

  • White House calls federal ruling to toss mask mandate 'a disappointing decision'

    The White House said the federal court ruling Monday to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers using public transportation such as trains and airplanes was “obviously a disappointing decision.”

  • These fruits and vegetables rank highest in pesticide residue. How harmful are they really? Experts weigh in

    Certain types of produce, such as strawberries, have higher amounts of pesticide residue than others. But how harmful is it to eat?