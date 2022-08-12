U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.62
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -2.46 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    +0.49 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0257
    -0.0068 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0064 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4800
    +0.4810 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,195.17
    +52.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.64
    +3.36 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

“Historic” Action to Support Clean Energy and Climate

Sol Systems
·1 min read

Statement of Yuri Horwitz on Congress Passing the Inflation Reduction Act

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems applauds the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and strongly supports quick action by President Biden to sign the bill.

“This historic legislation will set the solar and renewable energy industry on a new growth trajectory.  Job growth in the renewable energy industry already outpaces all other energy sectors, and this bill could lead to more than 500,000 additional jobs and create new opportunities for American workers.

By scaling U.S. renewable energy production and use, the Inflation Reduction Act will provide historically underserved communities and communities negatively impacted by climate change with increased access to clean affordable energy while reducing emissions by 40%.”

- Yuri Horwitz, CEO, Sol Systems

ABOUT SOL SYSTEMS

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and financed over 1.4 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities and schools. Sol is actively developing over 2 GWs of new solar projects in markets throughout the United States. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com.

###

 

 

CONTACT: Andrew Williams Sol Systems 918-408-4429 andrew.williams@solsystems.com


Recommended Stories

  • You'll Almost Have to Buy an Electric Vehicle if Climate Bill Passes

    The attractions of electric vehicles have been magnetic in 2022. Now, there is legislation headed toward the home stretch that will give EVs not only new legitimacy in the eyes of the auto market, but potentially lucrative perks to automakers and consumers who decide to bet on electric vehicles as their chosen mode of transportation -- and investment. "This climate spending includes $60 billion for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing (and $30 billion in credits for new projects), $60 billion for disadvantaged communities that bear the brunt of climate impacts, $27 billion for clean tech R&D, $20 billion to reduce agricultural emissions, $5 billion for forest conservation, $4 billion for drought funding in Western states, new battery manufacturing credits and many more climate-related priorities," EV site Elektrek reports.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Blow for Germany as Rhine falls below critical water level

    Western sanctions have ‘limited impact’ on Putin regime, warns International Energy Agency GDP fell by 0.1pc in second quarter, first decline since early 2021 FTSE 100 adds 0.5pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The next PM should not be bounced into stupid energy policies by this mood of near hysteria Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock market sell-off has led to declining prices in excellent and poor companies alike. When uncertainty is high, it can be comforting to fall back on fundamentals. One tried and true long-term strategy is to invest in Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • California could lend PG&E $1.4 billion to save Diablo Canyon nuclear plant

    The plant could stay open through 2035 under a proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Clipper Creek Product Demand Intensifies

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) witnesses the increased deployment of Clipper Creek products in the U.S. EV charging market and thus capitalizes on the growing demand.

  • This Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Is That a Good Thing?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act should have closed this tax loophole for the rich. Here’s the real cost of Sen. Sinema’s decisive vote

    Closing the carried interest loophole for private equity managers could raise $180 billion over 10 years–and it wouldn't hurt a single investor.

  • Mystery US missile could be key to Ukraine retaking Kherson

    When Ukraine said earlier this month that it had destroyed four Russian S-300 air-defence systems and a radar station, military analysts were stunned.

  • South Korea Says Missile Shield ‘Not Negotiable’ With China

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea said the possible operation of a controversial American-made missile shield was “not negotiable,” pushing back at China’s efforts to hold President Yoon Suk Yeol to his predecessor’s policy to freeze its deployment. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyCh

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • House passes Inflation Reduction Act: What Democrats’ bill does for climate, drug prices and taxes

    Here's a look at some of the major provisions in the bill, which could deliver some big changes for the U.S. economy.

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Egyptians are sweating so other countries can stay cool

    Egypt will soon begin to ration electricity used for street lights, sporting venues, and government buildings, and set the air conditioning in shopping malls to a higher temperature, Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Aug. 10. The goal, he said, is to leave more gas available for export—to countries suffering their own gas shortages.

  • Europe’s Key Rivers Fall to Critical Levels, Aggravating Energy Crunch

    Scorching temperatures have drained some of Europe’s main rivers, threatening to disrupt vital economic thoroughfares and exacerbate the continent’s energy shortage.

  • Personal Taxes Vanished From Inflation Reduction Bill

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which awaits a House vote, has few if any of the taxes on individuals that Democrats originally called for.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Shuns Nuclear Inspectors as Economy Tanks

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia defied growing international pressure to grant inspectors immediate access to Europe’s largest nuclear plant in occupied Ukraine amid fears of a catastrophe, saying a visit can’t take place before the end of the month. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyChin

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Pr

  • Russian economy shrinks 4% y/y in Q2 as sanctions weigh

    Russia's economy shrank 4.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, the first full quarter of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, preliminary data from the federal statistics service Rosstat showed on Friday. The economy is plunging into recession after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, triggering sweeping Western restrictions on its energy and financial sectors, including a freeze of Russian reserves held abroad, leading scores of Western companies to quit the market. Rosstat did not provide any further details but analysts said the contraction had been caused by weakness in consumer demand and the aftermath of sanctions.