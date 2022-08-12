“Historic” Action to Support Clean Energy and Climate

Statement of Yuri Horwitz on Congress Passing the Inflation Reduction Act

Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sol Systems applauds the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to pass the Inflation Reduction Act and strongly supports quick action by President Biden to sign the bill.

“This historic legislation will set the solar and renewable energy industry on a new growth trajectory. Job growth in the renewable energy industry already outpaces all other energy sectors, and this bill could lead to more than 500,000 additional jobs and create new opportunities for American workers.

By scaling U.S. renewable energy production and use, the Inflation Reduction Act will provide historically underserved communities and communities negatively impacted by climate change with increased access to clean affordable energy while reducing emissions by 40%.”

- Yuri Horwitz, CEO, Sol Systems

Sol Systems is a leading national solar energy firm with an established reputation for integrity and reliability across its development, infrastructure, and environmental commodity businesses. To date, Sol has developed and financed over 1.4 GW of solar projects valued at more than $1 billion for Fortune 100 companies, municipalities, counties, utilities, universities and schools. Sol is actively developing over 2 GWs of new solar projects in markets throughout the United States. The company was founded in 2008, is based in Washington, D.C., and is led by its founder. Sol Systems works with its team, partners, and clients to create a more sustainable future we can all believe in. For more information, visit https://www.solsystems.com.

