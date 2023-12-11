Historic downtown building celebrates 100 years with a roaring 20s party

As partygoers trickled through the glass panned doors, they were greeted with flapper dresses and newspaper clippings from 1923.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce celebrated 100 years of the building they call home.

"It's a monument to the future," said Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux. "This architectural gem has served as a hub for learning, enlightenment, community engagement and the pursuit of economic growth."

For over 40 years the chamber has called the once Shreve Memorial Library home.

This Roman inspired building opened its doors in 1923 when citizens of Shreveport banded together to raise funds to build the first brick and mortar downtown library.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux talks to Bobby Jelks during the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary of the building in downtown Shreveport Thursday evening, December 7, 2023.

"Today we celebrate 100 years since those 1000 people stood in this very hall. We stand here in gratitude to all of those who came before, to all those who said yes to learning, yes to their community and yes to a future that they would never see," said Timothy J. Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to this the People's Library was located in the courthouse.

After World War I, Mayor John McWilliams Ford promoted the passage of a bond which appropriated $265,000 to a new library on Edwards Street. The bond issue was successful, and construction began in 1922 on the now chamber building.

The architect of this building was J.P. Annan, and exterior embellishments were designed by Paul Heerwagen who also designed the interior of the Strand Theatre.

Over the years this building has changed in appearance with modern updates such as lighting and HVAC systems.

In 1983, the chamber took over this building with the help of the City of Shreveport. During that time the library stacks were removed, and offices were added.

In January 2023, the chamber formally launched the $5 million capital campaign to preserve the building's historic facade as well as update the aging system.

Christopher Coe, who specializes in preserving historic structures, was selected to spearhead the renovation project of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Shreveport.

Christopher Coe, Founder of COE Architecture International and the design firm for this project said, "our main goal for protecting this building for the next 100 years is to come away so that people think we didn't do anything. That we used a light touch."

Story continues

He continued by stating that this campaign will also include some smart interventions, with upgraded HVAC systems and more ADA accessibility.

"Just as we marveled at the foresight and fortitude of the leaders who created this structure, we must recognize that it is now our turn to pay it forward to future generations," said Magner. "Just as we rededicate the building, we must rededicate ourselves to maintain this piece of our history so that it continues as a part of our future."

More: Here's how you can save the historic Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce building

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Historic downtown building celebrates 100 years