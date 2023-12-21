Historic Downtown and King-Lincoln buildings getting renovated with state help

A $73-million renovation of this former state office building at 145 S. Front St. has been approved for tax historic preservation tax credits.

Two old Columbus buildings, one Downtown and one in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, will be renovated after receiving Historic Preservation Tax Credits from the state.

The two buildings are among 46 projects involving 54 buildings statewide were approved for the credits, totaling $67.5 million.

“Historic preservation is so much more than just updating old buildings. We’re preserving what exists and making concerted efforts to weave this history into the fabric of Ohio's future,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. “By restoring our historical assets, we’re ensuring that these structures remain part of their communities for years to come.”

Former Downtown office building

A former state office building at 145 S. Front St. will be converted into a mixed-use building with a café, offices, parking and apartments.

When completed, the building will host the café and a terrace overlooking the Scioto River, 26,000 square feet of offices on the first two floors and 100 apartments on the upper four floors.

The 207,000-square-foot building was completed in 1964 and vacated in 2006 by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. In 2021, the state sold the building for $3 million to the Columbus Partnership, which is working with Connect Real Estate to redevelop the property.

The project was approved for historic tax credits in June, but developers reapplied to accommodate rising costs. The entire project is now projected to cost $73.2 million, up from $69.4 million when first approved. State tax credits are valued at $7.2 million.

Connect expects to start the project in March and complete it within two years.

The Edna building at 879 E. Long St. will be renovated after receiving Historic Preservation Tax Credits from the state.

The Edna building

Built in 1905, the Edna building at 879 E. Long St. will be redeveloped into offices after sitting vacant for several years.

The three-story building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has served several important roles in the neighborhood including as a social club and home to the Black newspapers the Ohio Sentinel and, later, The Call and Post.

The owner of the building, the nonprofit Central Ohio Community Improvement Corp., plans to renovate the building into offices. The project is expected to include replacing its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, installing new doors and windows, and reconstructing its masonry exterior.

The $4.7 million project received $520,000 in tax credits.

The Edna will be the latest of several renovated and new buildings in the neighborhood, on the east side of Interstate 71 north of East Broad Street.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program is administered by the Ohio Department of Development with the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office, which determines if a property qualifies as a historic building.

