Historic Fond du Lac building, a doctor’s office in the 1860s, will be moved to Main Street Dec. 5. Here's how you can watch it.

An old 1860s doctor's office on South Marr Street is secured and ready to move from Thrive Church to its new spot on North Main Street, where it will be restored and used as an office for State Farm insurance agent Sam Meyer.

FOND DU LAC — Restorations are enough to be proud of in Fond du Lac, but it's not every day you see a building move entirely.

Insurance agent Sam Meyer is leading the restoration of an 1860s doctor's office on South Marr Street, which will soon include moving the building to 127 N. Main St., across from the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Weather permitting, the building will move between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5 under DeVooght House Lifters, starting from its current spot next to Thrive Church, 79 E. Second St.

According to Meyer's Facebook page, the building was first built for physician Terah J. Patchen's practice, and later was used by a mortician and converted into a carriage house for horse-drawn funeral carriages. The Caduceus symbol used in medical practices is still in tact above the front windows.

Following the move, the restoration will include changing the front of the building back to its original facade in the Italianate style, with a central front door flanked by two windows.

The building next to Thrive Church was built in 1863 as a doctor's office. Its restoration will include moving it to North Main Street and reconstructing its original front facade.

Patchen settled in Fond du Lac in 1855 and purchased the South Marr Street lot in 1863 for $550, according to Fond du Lac Reporter archives. At the time, it was surveyed to be the "highest piece of land in the city."

After making a name for himself with his practice, Patchen was elected mayor in 1870. During his time leading the local government, he established a new high school and was the first Fond du Lac mayor to close saloons on Sundays and election days.

While Patchen was still serving as mayor, his daughter Cynthia married Dr. Llewellyn A. Bishop, who then joined Patchen's medical practice in his office.

Patchen died in 1897, leaving his practice to Bishop. In 1902, Bishop followed in his father-in-law's footsteps by running for mayor.

A few years after Bishop died in 1916, his wife sold the building and their nearby home to George F. Hardgrove and George H. Gordon.

As a State Farm agent, Meyer's office stands downtown at 42 N. Main St., but will move into the new building after its restoration sometime in late 2024.

The ongoing progress of the building's move and restoration, along with more about the building and its history with Patchen and Bishop, is available on the Sam Meyer State Farm Agent Facebook page.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Historic Fond du Lac building from 1860s to be moved to Main Street