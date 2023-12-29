Historic Herman Uihlein House on Lake Drive sold at steep discount

The historic Herman Uihlein House on North Lake Drive in Whitefish Bay has sold, more than two years after the estate hit the market, state property records show.

The final sale price was $4.37 million, according to Multiple Listing Service records — far below the initial, April 2021 asking price of $6.95 million.

Local gas station mogul Ajit Walia is the new owner of the storied Whitefish Bay mansion, which has been home to many Milwaukee bigwigs, including Peter Buffett, son of legendary investor Warren Buffett.

The sellers were Tim Sullivan — the former president, CEO and director of Bucyrus International — and Vivian Sullivan.

The Beaux Arts-style, limestone mansion sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. It was built back in 1919 by Schlitz Brewing heir Herman Uihlein. The 3.3-acre lot used to be the site of the Pabst Whitefish Bay Resort, a once-popular beer garden, according to the National Register of Historic Places.

The home's impressive design and craftsmanship earned it a national historic designation in 1983. Its rounded front entryway features intricate ironwork, designed by famed ironworker Cyril Colnik.

The Uihlein House underwent a restoration in the 1990s. The property's listing advertised its many lavish amenities, which include a theater, wine cellar, billiard room and outdoor fountain.

