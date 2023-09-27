Historic Old Canal Inn, the haunted bar in Nutley, for sale for over $2M

If you've always wanted to own a piece of North Jersey history, now's your chance: The Old Canal Inn in Nutley — considered one of New Jersey's most haunted taverns and Nutley's oldest bar — is up for sale.

Listed for sale this week for $2.195 million by Frank Conturso of Keller Williams Suburban Realty, the mixed-use building also includes 4 residential apartments.

The Old Canal Inn is home to the infamous Death Seat — a seat at the bar that has been roped off for decades. Rumor has it that two men died of heart attacks just ten days after fighting over the seat in 1964, and within only three days of one another.

The restaurant and bar is also home of the Nutley Family Service Bureau's annual "Rock Hunger" music event, which features four local bands and raises money for the bureau's programs, including the area's food pantry.

Situated along the Nutley−Bloomfield border, the Old Canal Inn opened in the 1930s and was owned by the same family until it closed in the early 2000s. It was then reopened in 2011 under new ownership.

2 E Passaic Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 - Old Canal Inn | LoopNet

The tavern can fit a total of 186 patrons, including 75 in the dining room. Old Canal Inn also boasts an extensive 30-tap craft beer list, and features other amenities like an outdoor patio space, an in-house regulation shuffleboard table and 22 large flat screen TVs.

The kitchen and restaurant received renovations in 2015, as well as upgrade to the boiler and AC systems in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Old Canal Inn, haunted bar in Nutley NJ, listed for sale