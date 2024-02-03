Historic Phoenix home with 4 pools and 10 bathrooms is on the market for $8M

A central Phoenix historic home with three kitchens, its own spa, and four pools, including one for cocktails, is on the market for $7.995 million.

Built in the 1920s, the 8,225-square-foot house, called the E.A. McDonald Home, is located in the Los Olivos/Monte Vista Neighborhood behind the Phoenix Art Museum.

The house with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms has been completely renovated. The original front door opens to a crystal opal marble entryway and circular glass-enclosed staircase. The living room has chandeliers from a New York mansion.

The dining room has mirrored glass shelves that double as a secret door to a cigar room. The main kitchen has a separate dishwashing room. The great room has a separate sitting room with a TV that pops up from a hidden floor vault.

“The home seamlessly marries historic, contemporary and trend-setting design while maintaining its historic preservation status and tax benefits,” said Scott Grigg, owner of Grigg’s Group Powered By The Altman Brothers, who has the listing.

A second glass staircase leads to a glass bridge overlooking the first-floor rooms.

The primary suite has an elevator, a safe room, a built-in wine fridge, a microwave, a private balcony with a hot tub, a patio bar and a designer heated bidet toilet in a bathroom with a shower with four different heads.

There’s an upstairs office and playroom as well as a casita outside.

There’s a beach entry to the pools, with imported white California sand and a firepit, leading to the hot tub, cold plunge pool, main pool with lap lane and cocktail pool. The spa has a gym, yoga studio and giant steam room with mood lighting and aromatherapy.

The pool house comes with a caterer’s kitchen with dual dishwashers, fridges as well as beer taps and another wine station.

The home's owner, Oppenheimer Partners, a longtime designer and developer, has been renovating the home since 2020.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Historic central Phoenix mansion with 10 bathrooms, 4 pools: $8M