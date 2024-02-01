Historic photos: See what Florida's first Publix supermarket looked like

Throughout history, a long list of firsts have taken place. First car. First flight in space. First smartphone. You name it, there's a "first" attached to it.

People who live in Florida might be interested in another kind of first: When are where was the first Publix in the Sunshine State? The answer is Winter Haven. According to the Publix website, the first Publix Food Store opened on Sept. 6, 1930. Today, Publix is one of the biggest supermarket companies in the country with more than 1,200 stores in seven states.

These seven historic photos from the State Archives of Florida show what the first Publix supermarket in Winter Have looked like. It opened in 1940 and was the beginning of the Publix supermarkets we know today.

Publix is a place "where shopping is a pleasure" and we think this walk own Memory Lane will also be a pleasure.

What the first Publix supermarket in Florida looked like from the outside

First Publix super market in Winter Haven, Florida.

On Sept. 6, 1930, George Jenkins opened the first Publix location, known then as Publix Food Store, in Winter Haven, Florida.

Check-out lanes at Florida's first Publix supermarket

A look inside the first Publix super market in Winter Haven, Florida. This photo was taken in 1940.

By 1935, Jenkins opened his second location on the opposite side of Winter Haven.

What the first Publix supermarket in Florida looked like inside

A look inside the first Publix in Winter Haven Florida. This photo was taken in 1940.

In 1940, Jenkins expanded Publix Food Store into the supermarket of his dreams, located in Winter Haven, Florida. Publix Super Market was born

The produce section at the first Florida Publix supermarket

This is the produce section inside the first Publix in Winter Haven, Florida. The photo was taken in 1940.

Jenkins’ dream store followed an art deco design and was known as a “state-of-the-art food palace of marble, glass and stucco.”

Another view of the first Publix supermarket produce section

A wider view of the produce section inside Florida's first Publix in Winter Haven. The photo was taken in 1940.

By the end of the 1940s, there were 20 Publix locations in Florida.

Where some of the magic happens: First Publix supermarket bakery

A look at the bakery in the first Publix in Winter Haven. This photo was taken in 1940.

Did you know? In the 1990s Publix uniforms and store interiors changed , featuring the colors coral and teal.

One more view from the outside of Florida's first Publix supermarket

An exterior view of the first Florida Publix in Winter Haven. This photo was taken circa 1946.

Today, that first Publix brick-and-mortar building is still standing, occupied by a restaurant called Tempo 1930.

