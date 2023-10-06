Historic Powerball jackpot, family birthdays, lead North Carolina man to $2 million prize

A man from North Carolina won $2 million in the historic Powerball drawing on Sept 30 by selecting the numbers based on his family's birthdays.

Robert Crumel from Middlesex, North Carolina, purchased a Powerball ticket with the Power Play option for $3 at the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, and 46, with a Powerball number of 22. Crumel won a $1 million prize for matching all five white ball numbers.

Since Crumel bought a ticket with Power Play, he won $2 million after the multiplier was drawn as 2X.

Lottery officials have confirmed that only one other player in the country won a $1 million prize that night. The winning ticket was purchased in Indiana.

Crumel said he immediately shared the news of his luck with his entire family, who had unknowingly helped him.

A person buys Powerball tickets at a news stand in New York City on July 19, 2023.

"I called my whole family, all my kids," Crumel said to the North Carolina Lottery. "I won on numbers I picked from the birthdays of all my kids and grandkids."

Crumel told the North Carolina Lottery he had been playing Powerball since it came out in 1992.

"I kept on playing, never gave up, and my day finally came," Crumel told NC Lottery. "I needed it, and my family needed it too."

After visiting Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, Crumel claimed the grand prize of $1,425,012 received after paying all the necessary federal and state taxes.

He intends to use the prize money solely for the benefit of his family.

The upcoming Powerball drawing on Sat., Oct. 7 at 10:59 pm Eastern Time is offering a whopping jackpot of $1.4 billion, making it the 3rd-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th-largest lottery jackpot of all time in the United States.



