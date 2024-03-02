This historic pre-WWI building in Topeka hits the market for $2.9 million

A Topeka building described by the Kansas Historical Society as “one of the last remaining important architectural structures from the pre-World War I time period of Topeka" is on the market.

The historic Dillon House, 404 S.W. 9th St., is across the street from the Kansas Statehouse.

"This quality of this finish, you just don't get this quality," said Mike Morse, of Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services. "This package you don't see anywhere else in the city."

That wasn't the case just more than a decade ago.

The Historic Dillon House, 404 S.W. 9th St., is listed for sale through Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services.

What is the history of the Dillon House?

The home — listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2006 — badly needed repairs earlier this century. The ceiling support beams were bowing, making it dangerous for anyone to walk on the second or third floors.

A bill introduced in the 2010 legislative session would have allowed the Kansas Arts Commission to begin raising $4.6 million to restore the house, but the bill fell through. Then-Gov. Sam Brownback defunded the commission the following year.

In 2013, Pioneer Group president Ross Freeman bought the Dillon House from the state at auction, with a winning bid of $700,000. Freeman later restored to its condition today — investing about $5.5 million over three years — using the first floor as an events venue and the second and third floors as offices for Pioneer Group and Dillon House Events.

Mike Morse, with Kansas Commercial Real Estate Services, shows off the grand staircase and other architecturally significant features at the Dillon House on Tuesday morning.

Freeman died in 2021 at the age of 81. Pioneer Group developed more than 1,500 affordable housing projects and pursued numerous restorations of historic buildings, his obituary noted.

The condition of the home at its age is truly rare, Morse said.

Topeka banker and lawyer Hiram Price Dillon and his family moved into the three-story house in 1914. It features stained glass windows and Italian Renaissance-style architecture, as well as the first electric elevator installed in a Topeka home.

Handcrafted woodwork, plaster ceilings and solid wood oak floors are also featured in the home.

Dillon and his family lived in the home until the 1940s. Subsequent tenants included an insurance company, the First Presbyterian Church and the state of Kansas, which got it in exchange for a parking lot in 1998.

Grand fireplaces and ornate decorations fill the Dillon House, which was built in 1914.

What might Dillon House be used for in the future?

The Dillon House went onto the market about a month ago, Morse said.

"It's been working its way through the estate, Mr. Freeman's estate," he said.

Morse said: "At the moment, everything's a package deal. So, everything that's here is part of the building."

That includes an original 104-year-old grand piano nicknamed "Goldie," which was first owned by Susie Dillon, Hiram Dillon's wife and a talented musician .

Susie Dillon's original 104-year-old grand piano, named "Goldie," will be included in the sale of the Dillon House.

Morse said he thinks the Dillon House would best serve to continue as an event space. It can host group sizes ranging from 12 to 225 with office spaces that were originally bedrooms.

"The next buyer can use it how they want," he said. "It's certainly set up for an event center. It does everything. It's just a beautiful building to design where you can multi-divide. And that was always Mr. Freeman's dream and to make it work that way. And he had his offices on the second floor.

"The challenge for anything is the buyer's got to be able to see a way to make money. That or they have to have a need for themselves. If it's somewhere they can say, 'We need office space and we want to be next to the Capitol —this works great for us for location.'

"These locations really work well for events, but it has to be an operator. ... There's no way it could ever be remodeled to this quality of price that the seller's asking."

Stained glass windows can be seen throughout the Dillon House.

The 11,942-square-foot house has a sale price of $2,900,000. It was most recently appraised at $1,510,400 in 2023 and $1,464,500 in 2022.

"But it still comes down to you have to have a buyer that can have the vision and see the opportunity to make money," Morse said. "Nobody wants to buy a property and lose money."

