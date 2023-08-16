This Historic Third Ward tavern survived the 1892 fire. Developers want to demolish it

Developers are seeking city permission to raze a longtime Historic Third Ward tavern.

Two development firms are proceeding with their plan to demolish a Historic Third Ward building that has been vacant since a 2013 fire.

The Miller Tavern/Catherine Foley Building, 266 E. Erie St., has major structural damage, according to owner GenCap Triangle LLC, an affiliate of General Capital Partners and Joseph Development. Also, long-term settling has affected the building.

Preservationists said the building is an important part of the neighborhood's history. It survived an 1892 fire that destroyed most of the Third Ward.

The demolition request says the building's condition makes restoration infeasible.

"Any attempt at reconstruction will result in a building that is a facsimile of the current building," said the petition. "The replication contradicts the integrity of historic preservation, instead creating a 'Disney' like imitation, rather than a legitimate historic 'restoration.'”

A public hearing on the building's future could come at the Historic Preservation Commission's Sept. 11 meeting. GenCap Triangle is seeking commission approval to demolish it − and could appeal a denial to the Common Council.

Built in 1884 and expanded in 1912, the Cream City Brick building was originally a saloon and boarding house run by widowed Irish immigrant Catherine Foley. Miller Brewing Co. later operated it as a tavern.

From 1972 to about 1995, the building was a popular LGBT bar, the Wreck Room.

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design bought the building and converted it into a student union in 1996. MIAD sold the building to the developers after the 2013 fire.

The petition says demolition "presents the opportunity to build a new structure that is sympathetic in scale, integrity, and longevity."

General Capital and Joseph Development have considered a four-story office building with street-level commercial use for the site, the petition said.

