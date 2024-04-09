Historic vision: How downtown Chillicothe has become a busy spot for businesses, tourism

Chilicothe's historic downtown is enjoying a renaissance. In the last five years, independent shops have filled vacant storefronts and a number of historic buildings have been renovated.

CHILLICOTHE – Historic downtown Chillicothe is experiencing a renaissance.

In the last five years, small businesses have moved into once vacant spaces and many old buildings have been renovated. Everything from craft supplies, antiques, candles, tattoos, clothing, jewelry, and decorator items can now be purchased from independent retailers in downtown Chillicothe. The community also has a number of restaurants, bars and treat shops

“The best days to visit are Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” said Charlie Rusk, standing in Tin Top at 935 N. 2nd St. Owned by Rusk’s parents, Teresa and Charles, the shop is filled with a glorious assortment of merchandise, from gift items to artwork made by area artists.

Rusk is a contractor and co-owner of The Mill, a former funeral home that now houses a shop and also serves as an event space, and The Carnegie, a boutique hotel in Chillicothe's old Carnegie library. Rusk and his business partner Brady Miller renovated both old buildings and made them into community assets.

Rusk also renovated the Tin Top for his parents, and Faraway Mercantile, another commercial building around the corner at 213 W. Walnut Street, which contains a shop and tanning salon run by Rusk's wife, Amber, and sister, Joanna Vining.

Rusk and his parents renovated the Tin Top building in a way that celebrates the 100-year-old structure. Light from large front windows highlight brick walls and a rustic beam ceiling. Restored inside and out, the building’s appearance is in stark contrast to what it looked like when the Rusks purchased it in 2020.

“The nine-foot ceilings covered the windows, and there was plaster on the bricks,” Rusk said.

Twenty tons of debris was hauled out of the building, which still contained printing presses and paper used by Printographi Offset Printing, the business that had occupied the space for at least 45 years. But demolition was just the beginning for the project. The discovery of moldy floorboards led to a brand new heated concrete floor and a rebuilt basement.

The building's rear wall is also brand new – it was deteriorating so badly that the Rusks decided to replace it with concrete block.

Charlie Rusk and his parents, Charles and Teresa, stand in Teresa's shop, Tin Top, in Chillicothe's historic downtown.

TIF financing kickstarts a renaissance

The renovation was an expensive endeavor, but the Rusks and other entrepreneurs in downtown Chillicothe had help footing the bill. They took advantage of tax increment financing offered by the city of Chillicothe.

“We wanted these absolutely beautiful old buildings to be renovated so that they’ll stand for another 100 years,” said Amanda Beadles, director of economic development for the city. “The mayor and the council, that was their vision for the use of the funds.”

Available since 2000, TIF funds have helped jumpstart renovations throughout the historic downtown. One of the first projects was the building that now houses Nat’s Place and Molly’s Pizzeria at 223 and 215 Cedar Street.

“People just wanted it torn down. It was an eyesore. The renovations of that building really set an incredibly high bar for what Chillicothe could become, and then it just rolled right down the street,” Beadles said.

A wide assortment of merchandise fills Faraway Mercantile, a shop in downtown Chillicothe owned by Amber Rusk and Joanna Vining.

Creating a destination

The city’s plan to become an attractive destination with unique shopping options and an interesting place to stay has been realized. The Carnegie, which was also financed with TIF funds, opened in 2023 and is doing well, said Rusk.

“We have found that the weddings and the funerals have been more than enough to support the Carnegie,” said Rusk. “We have a company coming into town that’s gonna be there for 25 days, the entire hotel. After they leave, Summer Camp’s coming in, and the executives for Summer Camp took the entire place for nine days.”

Hotel guests can enjoy nearby dining and shopping options, along with hiking trails and an observation tower on the riverfront. A boat launch further expands entertainment options.

“Our goal is to develop Chillicothe in a way that brings in tourists,” Beadles said. “There has been tons of growth to help people come and stay in Chillicothe and have a great time.”

