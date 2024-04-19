History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2024. Here's the ETF to Buy Before That Happens.

Technology stocks are winning big thanks to their progress in the hot area that's grabbing everyone's attention: artificial intelligence (AI). The AI market may surpass $1 trillion by 2030, so companies are rushing to develop AI tools or platforms with the goal of benefiting over the long term. And investors are seeking out potential leaders. That's helped the tech-loaded Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) soar to new records and confirm its presence in a bull market.

If history is a guide, the Nasdaq's gains may not be over. In fact, if the index follows the pattern of the past three recovery and growth periods dating back to 2009, it may climb into the double digits this year. Last year, the Nasdaq advanced 43%, and this year it's heading for a 5.6% increase -- so there's plenty of room for gains ahead.

How can you benefit? If you select the right technology players, you could score a big victory -- but that isn't always easy. Fortunately, there's another almost effortless way to bet on the Nasdaq, and that's by investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that aims to mimic its performance. Let's check out the one to buy before the Nasdaq soars higher.

Image source: Getty Images.

Betting on a number of stocks

First, here's a bit of information on ETFs. These are funds composed of a number of stocks according to a particular theme, offering investors broad exposure to that theme. Some ETFs reflect industries, like biotech, for example, while others may reflect a particular index, such as the Nasdaq or S&P 500. ETFs trade like stocks, with prices fluctuating throughout the trading session, so you can buy them in the same way you would a stock.

One key thing to keep in mind, though, is that ETFs come with an extra expense to cover the costs of managing the fund. This is called the expense ratio, and you'll want to aim for one under 1% in order to keep your costs low and potential for gains high.

So, what ETF should you buy to possibly score a Nasdaq win? The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) makes a great choice. The fund places at least 80% of its assets in Nasdaq stocks in order to replicate the performance of the index.

Like the Nasdaq itself, this ETF today favors stocks in information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary industries, but it also owns shares in eight other sectors. And this leads us to the reason why investing in this ETF offers you a great way to benefit from the Nasdaq's gains. The Fidelity Nasdaq ETF gives you exposure to many players, multiplying your chances to benefit from their victories -- and limiting your potential for losses.

Story continues

Nvidia's position in the ETF

It's true that by investing in this ETF, you probably won't score rapid triple-digit gains like the handful of tech stocks that have skyrocketed -- for example, AI chip leader Nvidia climbed more than 200% over the past year. But, in many cases, some of the best performers are heavily weighted in the ETF, so you're sharing in some of their gains. Nvidia is the ETF's third-largest position, meaning its top performance has translated into upward momentum for the ETF.

And over time, the Fidelity Nasdaq ETF has delivered quite a bit of growth to investors, soaring nearly 100% over the past five years.

It's also important to keep in mind that picking out a few potential winning stocks to invest in involves more time, effort, and risk than investing in this Nasdaq ETF. Some investors still may prefer the stock picking option, and it's a great route to go -- with potential for enormous gains.

But if you aim to keep risk and effort low, while at the same time betting on some of the market's highest-growth players, the Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF may be the perfect bet for you -- and one to get in on before the Nasdaq soars.

Should you invest $1,000 in Fidelity Commonwealth Trust - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Fidelity Commonwealth Trust - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Fidelity Commonwealth Trust - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,887!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2024

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

History Says the Nasdaq Will Soar in 2024. Here's the ETF to Buy Before That Happens. was originally published by The Motley Fool