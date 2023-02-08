Hit with Fire, Dog Resort Lake City in Seattle, WA Completes Successful Evacuation and Transport of All Dogs to Alternate Locations

Staff execution of evacuation plan ensured safety of all on site

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the outbreak of a fire at Dog Resort Lake City led to the successful emergency evacuation of all employees and dogs in the building.

Staff acted promptly to ensure the safety of all on site, clearing dogs from the building as quickly as possible, while marshaling assistance from first responders. With the help of the Seattle Fire Department, Seattle Animal Control and members of the community, Dog Resort Lake City was able to achieve a thorough evacuation and contain all the pups, with no casualties.

All pups were cared for at alternate locations until their owners could pick them up. All boarding pups were transported to the Sodo location for the remainder of their stay. All dogs requiring veterinary care are reported to be doing well at home, having fully recovered, and several are back attending daycare at the Sodo location.

Mona Elassiouti, CEO of Dog Resort Lake City, said "I'm so proud of my staff for executing the fire evacuation protocol so competently. It caused every single dog in our care to be evacuated, accounted for, safe and healthy. A building is just a building, at the end of the day. What we care for most are the dogs and the staff, and we are really grateful everyone is ok."

Dog Resort Lake City is currently running all its operations out of its Sodo location. Until further notice, all pre-existing reservations will be honored there.

While continuing its work to ensure that all Dog Resort family members are well taken care of, and that the Lake City staff has continued employment, Dog Resort Lake City welcomes donations to its GoFundMe drive at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-lake-city-dog-resort-rebuild.

About The Dog Resort

Established in 2009, The Dog Resort was founded by owner Mona Elassiouti under unusual circumstances. Mona received a call from the manager of the facility where her dog was boarding, informing her that the owner of the facility had come in, taken her computer and files and announced that the business was closed, effective immediately. With a full house of Christmas boarders, and staff who would no longer be paid, Mona didn't think twice about dipping into her savings to finance the operation and ensure the dogs continued to receive care. A lifelong dog advocate and avid dog enthusiast, with decades of business management and ownership experience, Mona and The Dog Resort also provide temporary shelter to rescue dogs and raise money for non-profit rescue organizations.

Story continues

Media Contact

Julie Fogerson, Fearey

jfogerson@feareygroup.com

425-503-3154

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hit-with-fire-dog-resort-lake-city-in-seattle-wa-completes-successful-evacuation-and-transport-of-all-dogs-to-alternate-locations-301741571.html

SOURCE The Dog Resort