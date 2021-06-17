U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,221.86
    -1.84 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,823.45
    -210.22 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,161.35
    +121.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.46
    -27.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.96
    -1.19 (-1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    -86.90 (-4.67%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -1.80 (-6.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0091 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5110
    -0.0580 (-3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    -0.0062 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2740
    -0.3390 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,777.30
    -810.95 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.10
    -31.78 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.43
    -31.52 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,018.33
    -272.68 (-0.93%)
     

Hit game PUBG Mobile returns to India with scores of questions

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Krafton, which filed for an IPO earlier this week, has built a gigantic gaming empire. If the firm is able to raise the target $5 billion from the IPO it will be the largest public offering in its home country, South Korea. The firm has something to celebrate elsewhere in the world, too.

On Thursday, it pulled off another feat that no other firm has been able to achieve: Its sleeper hit title, PUBG Mobile, has made a return to India, which banned the title more than nine months ago.

The world's second-largest internet market banned over 200 apps last year citing national security concerns. All the apps New Delhi blocked in the nation had links to China. The move was seen by many as retaliation as tension between the two nuclear-armed neighboring nations escalated last year.

Every other app that has been banned by India -- and pulled by Google and Apple from their respective app stores in the country in compliance with local government orders -- remains in that state. ByteDance, whose TikTok app identified India as its largest market, has significantly downsized its team in the country. (ByteDance runs several businesses in India and many remain operational. Employees have been instructed to stay off the radar.)

Which is what makes PUBG Mobile’s return to India all the more interesting. The game, which has been rebranded to Battlegrounds Mobile India in the South Asia market, is available to download from the Play Store for any user in the country -- provided they sign up for an early access before the imminent launch.

PUBG Mobile to relaunch as Battlegrounds Mobile in India

Even as PUBG Mobile is now using a different moniker, the game follows the same plot, and the identical home screen greets users with the familiar ecstatic background score.

Moreover, users are offered a quick and straightforward option to migrate their PUBG Mobile accounts to the new app.

Rishi Alwani, the quintessential gaming reporter in India who edits IGN India, told TechCrunch that the new game is “essentially PUBG Mobile with data compliance, green blood, and a constant reminder that you’re in a ‘virtual world’ with such messaging present as you start a game and when you’re in menus.”

The changes are likely Krafton’s attempt to assuage previous concerns from the local authorities, some of whom had expressed concerns about the game’s affect on youngsters.

Image Credits: TechCrunch / screen capture

But these on-the-surface changes raise a set of bigger questions that have been a topic of discussion among several startup founders and policy executives in India in recent months:

  • Did the government of India approve the new game?

  • If not, why has Google permitted the app on the Play Store?

  • Assuming the Indian government has approved the new game, what steps did Krafton take that adequately addressed the Indian government’s concerns?

  • Why has no other app been able to make a return to India so far?

Neither the Indian government nor Krafton have publicly said anything on this subject. Krafton, on its part, has taken steps to assuage India’s concerns. For instance, last year the South Korean firm cut ties with its publishing partner Tencent, the only visible Chinese affiliation -- if the Indian government was indeed banning just Chinese apps. Krafton also publicly announced that it will be investing $100 million in India’s gaming ecosystem.

The Indian government’s order and the communication and compliance mechanism for concerned entities have been so opaque on this subject that it is unclear on what grounds Krafton has been able to bring the game back.

One explanation -- albeit admittedly full of speculation -- is that it’s a new app in the sense that it has a new app ID. In this instance, it happens to have a new developer account, too. Remember, India banned apps, and not the firms themselves. Several Tencent and Alibaba apps, for instance, remain available in India.

6 investors on 2021’s mobile gaming trends and opportunities

This would also explain how BIGO has been able to launch a new app -- Tiki Video -- under a new developer account and plenty of effort to conceal its connection. That app, which was launched in late February, has amassed over 16 million monthly active users, according to mobile insight firm App Annie. The app’s existence and affiliation with BIGO have not been previously reported.

But the question remains, are these simple workarounds enough to escape the ban? To be sure, some apps, including Battlegrounds Mobile India, are also hosting their data in the country now, and have agreed for periodic audits. So is that enough? And if it is, why aren't most -- if not all -- apps making a return to India?

Regardless, the return of PUBG Mobile India is a welcome move for tens of millions of users in the country, many of whom -- about 38 million last month, according to App Annie -- were using workarounds themselves to continue to play the game.

