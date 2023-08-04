You hit the lottery! Here are 5 cheap states to buy a home and live off your winnings

Have you ever dreamed of winning the lottery? If you have, you've also asked yourself how you would spend all that money. For many of us, the answer to that question is a big, shiny new house.

The housing market costs vary widely depending on where you are in the United States. This accounts for proximity to cities, good schools, or beaches, for example. This goes along with that real estate cliché, "Location, location, location."

With that, what is considered to be a "big" house would also vary depending on where you're looking. With New Jersey historically having one of the most expensive housing markets in the country, it might not be the place you'd like to stay in order to stretch those elusive lottery dollars, or for that matter your savings.

Through data from Zillow's Home Value Index, which looks at the typical value of a home in the middle 35 to 65 percentile range as of the end of June, as well as rankings on the states with the most affordable living costs, we've compiled the top five states where you could get the most bang for your buck.

To put it into perspective, New Jersey ranked No. 42, one of the most expensive states to buy a home, with a typical home value of $484,466. Here are the states where you'd be able to live in luxury with those lottery winnings:

More: Our priciest neighborhoods? These North Jersey ZIP codes are the most expensive this year

Hawks Nest State Park provides a stunning view of the Kanawha River in West Virginia.

1. West Virginia

West Virginia comes in as the cheapest state to buy a home, with a typical home value of approximately $155,773. This state also ranks No. 9 in overall cost of living, making it one of the more affordable states in the country.

If you looked to West Virginia to thoughtfully spend your money, you could get yourself a $5.2 million riverfront estate with 13.5 acres of land, which comes with a theater room, a game room with a full-sized bocce court, as well as several other buildings on the property, including a separate retreat center and two-bedroom guest house.

Story continues

Or, if you're looking to start small and work your way up, you can find a $1.7 million estate with 3 acres of open land, as well as a $500,000, 2.47-acre home.

A Marquette Transportation barge is seen along Mississippi River on Tuesday July 18, 2023 in De Soto, Wis. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2. Mississippi

Coming in as the second cheapest state to buy a home, Mississippi has a typical home value of about $172,654. This state also ranked No. 1 in terms of cost of living.

In Mississippi, you'd be able to get yourself a $5.5 million, 925-acre ranch, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, direct access to a trophy bass lake with a boat pier, as well as several other buildings on the property and a vast amount of farmland.

You could also opt for a 13-acre, $899,000 property, or a $500,000 home with an acre of land.

3. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is the third cheapest state to buy a home, with a typical home value of about $198,935. It also ranked No. 8 in terms of cost of living.

Oklahoma is the place for you if you'd just like to buy empty land, such as a $15.6 million property consisting of 3,640 acres. As for an existing home, you could get an $8.5 million, historically registered mansion on 2.1 acres of land, which comes with seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, two spring-fed ponds, more than 15 parking spaces and a terrace area.

For those looking to start low with their lottery spending, there's also a $925,000 four-bedroom, four-bathroom home full of charm, or a $443,000 newly-renovated home.

A sign warns life jackets are required to float down the Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo.

4. Arkansas

Ranking as the fourth cheapest state to buy a home is Arkansas, with a typical home value of about $199,636. This state also ranked as No. 4 in terms of overall cost of living.

Here, you can find yourself an $8.5 million ranch with 2,100 acres of land, complete with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a 4-acre lake and 14 ponds. You could also go for a $1.25 million lakefront home with a private dock, or a $500,000 home on 0.34 acres of land.

Kisatchi National Forest in Louisiana.

5. Louisiana

Louisiana comes in as the fifth cheapest state to live in, with a typical home value of about $200,369, and ranks No. 13 overall for cost of living.

One of the things that might draw someone to Louisiana from a place like New Jersey is the fact that it's the only state on this list that can offer beachfront properties. One beach house is listed for just $337,000. If you're looking to stay away from the water, you can also find a $500,000, 2.16-acre property, or even two-time Super Bowl champion Anthony McFarland's 5-acre, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $1.25 million.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Would NJ be home if you won the lottery? These 5 states are cheaper