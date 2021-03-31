U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.25
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,896.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,902.25
    +24.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.82
    +0.27 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.60
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    -0.81 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6500
    +0.2970 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,050.88
    -127.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.67
    +12.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,754.12
    -18.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,178.80
    -253.90 (-0.86%)
     

Hitachi to Acquire GlobalLogic, a Leading U.S.-based Digital Engineering Services Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·14 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquisition will Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Social Infrastructure on a Global Scale by Aligning GlobalLogic's Advanced Digital Engineering Services with Hitachi's Lumada Portfolio

TOKYO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") today announced that it will acquire GlobalLogic Inc. (President and CEO: Shashank Samant, "GlobalLogic"), a leading U.S.-headquartered digital engineering services company. The acquisition is based on the definitive agreement among Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation ("HGDH"), a U.S. subsidiary, an SPC established by HGDH for the acquisition and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, Inc., the parent company of GlobalLogic. The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

Hitachi Vantara Logo
Hitachi Vantara Logo

Through the acquisition, Hitachi expects the addition of GlobalLogic's advanced digital engineering capabilities, and its solid client base including major technology companies, to strengthen the digital portfolio of "Lumada."*1 Hitachi Vantara LLC, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Hitachi and its digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions business, plays a key role in driving Lumada business growth in the global market.

The acquisition will create synergies across Hitachi's five sectors – IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility and Smart Life – and automotive systems business (Hitachi Astemo) by accelerating the advanced digital transformation of social infrastructure such as rail, energy, and healthcare at a global scale. Through its Social Innovation Business delivered by collaborative creation with customers, Hitachi aims to increase social, environmental, and economic value for its customers and realize a sustainable society.

*1

Lumada is the name of Hitachi's advanced digital solutions and services for turning data into insights that drive digital transformation of social infrastructure.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic is a leading company in the fast-growing digital engineering services market. With over 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, GlobalLogic operates design studios and software product engineering centers around the world.

GlobalLogic has deep "chip-to-cloud" advanced software product engineering technology as well as experience design skills and vertical industry expertise. By combining these capabilities, GlobalLogic helps clients drive new revenue streams and incremental value for their customers by designing and developing innovative software that powers products, platforms, and digital experiences. The company has a solid client base with over 400 clients comprised of market leaders and marquee brands spanning key industries such as communications, financial services, automotive, healthcare & life sciences, technology, media and entertainment, and manufacturing.

Digital transformation (DX) investment is growing at an accelerated pace globally. IDC predicts that 65% of global GDP will be digitalized by 2022 driven by products and services from digitally transformed enterprises. *2

In addition, according to Zinnov (a research & advisory company specializing in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation) the total addressable market for digital engineering will grow to 1.1 trillion U.S. dollars by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%.*3

*2

Source: IDC Press Release, October 29, 2020: IDC Reveals 2021 Worldwide Digital Transformation Predictions; 65% of Global GDP Digitalized by 2022, Driving Over $6.8 Trillion of Direct DX Investments from 2020 to 2023
https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=prUS46967420

*3

Source: Zinnov Zones for Engineering & R&D Services Research (slide 3)https://zinnov.com/zinnov-zones-engineering-rd-services-2019/
These figures do not include the COVID-19 effect.

Digital transformation continues to be a priority for organizations everywhere, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only expanded demand for new data-driven business models, customer experiences, and connected ecosystems. However, many organizations lack the knowledge and experience to design and deploy new digital platforms. They are also challenged by the shortage of the skills required to build digital-native products, and to design new interaction models and digital experiences, such as new digital ways of shopping or new models for delivering and receiving healthcare. Against this backdrop, the demand for GlobalLogic's services is growing rapidly, and the combined company has greater access to this massive market opportunity.

Hitachi has been promoting initiatives to transform and provide more advanced and intelligent social infrastructure, such as rail and energy, using its digital technology, in order to achieve a transformation into a global leader in the Social Innovation Business. As part of its 2021 Mid-term Management Plan, Hitachi previously committed to the strategy to make growth investments of 1 trillion yen in the IT sector*4, primarily through Hitachi Vantara, to strengthen digital capabilities including digital products, solutions, partnerships, front and delivery capabilities. GlobalLogic will be an integral part and a growth engine of Hitachi's portfolio of Lumada digital solutions and services.

*4

Hitachi, Ltd., IT Sector's presentation material at Hitachi IR Day 2019.
https://www.hitachi.com/New/cnews/month/2019/06/190604/20190604_01_it_presentation_en.pdf

Toshiaki Higashihara, President & CEO of Hitachi, said "The acquisition of GlobalLogic creates an exciting new opportunity for Hitachi to expand our offerings of Lumada solutions and services, provide value to customers in their digital transformation journey, and grow our Lumada business globally. The synergy of GlobalLogic's leading experience design and innovation with Hitachi's expertise in IT, operational technology, and products, will help us realize our goal to be the leading digital transformation innovator in social infrastructure worldwide. Together, we will create new social, environmental and economic value for our globally expanding client companies and elevate QoL (quality of life) for people through contributions to realize sustainable society."

"Companies in every industry are transforming with digital technology – to better engage customers, create new revenue streams and drive a higher quality of life." said Shashank Samant, President and CEO, GlobalLogic. "We have a tremendous opportunity ahead and we are excited to embark on this journey with Hitachi, combining our collective skills, technologies, and market presence to deliver greater value to our clients as they transform their businesses."

GlobalLogic's revenues are expected to reach approx. 1.2 billion U.S. dollars (approx. 129.6 billion yen*5) with adjusted EBITDA*6 margins to be over 20% in fiscal 2021. With a high profitability profile and strong revenue CAGR, GlobalLogic will aim to achieve adjusted EBITDA of over 1 billion U.S. dollars (approx. 108.0 billion yen) by fiscal 2028.

HGDH and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings have agreed on an equity value of 8.5 billion U.S. dollars (approx. 918.0 billion yen) with an enterprise value of 9.5 billion U.S. dollars (approx. 1,026.0 billion yen). This represents about 37.4x in CY2021 and 29.4x in CY2022 of expected adjusted EBITDA respectively and are within the calculation range of Hitachi's comparable company analysis and the discounted cash flow method. The total acquisition cost, including repayment of GlobalLogic's interest-bearing debt, is expected to be 9.6 billion U.S. dollars (approx. 1,036.8 billion yen).

*5

Converted at the rate of 108 yen to the U.S. dollar.

*6

EBITDA on a standalone basis, adjusted for stock-based compensation and non-recurring one-time costs.

Hitachi will acquire GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings through a merger involving MergeCo H Global Inc. ("SPC"), a subsidiary established by HGDH for the purpose of the transaction. In this acquisition, the "reverse triangular merger method" will be adopted. Specifically, SPC will be merged with and into GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, which will be the surviving company. When the companies are merged, HGDH or SPC will provide cash to the shareholders of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings after which all the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings will be cancelled. All the shares of SPC held by HGDH will be converted to common shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, the surviving company. In this way, HGDH will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, the surviving company, and GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings and GlobalLogic will become wholly owned subsidiaries of HGDH.

Closing of the transaction is anticipated by the end of July 2021 and is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial advisor to Hitachi in connection with the transaction and Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal advisor. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to GlobalLogic.


Subsidiary Profile: GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings (Surviving Company)

Name

GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Head office

San Jose, California, United States

Title and name of

representative

President and CEO: Shashank Samant

Description of Business

Full-lifecycle product development services, user experience design, product design, content engineering, product research & ideation, sustaining engineering, product engineering, product testing & quality assurance, and product re-platforming

Establishment Date

September 22, 2000

Capital

1,557,448 thousand U.S. dollars

Major equity interests and their interest ratios

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board: c.45%

Partners Group Holding AG: c.45%

Individuals (Executives of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings and others): c.10%

Relationship between Hitachi and the company

Capital relationship

None

Personnel relationship

None

Transaction relationship

None


Financial Results of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings in the Past Two Years*7
(Million U.S. dollars)

Fiscal year-end

March 2020

March 2019

Total assets

2,558.3

2,445.8

Revenue

771.1

646.6

Adjusted EBITDA*8

179.5

145.6

Adjusted operating income*8

63.4

31.1

*7

Financial result ended in March 2018 is not included considering the impact of the acquisition of GlobalLogic Holdings Limited by GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings in August 2018.

*8

Adjusted for stock-based compensation and non-recurring one-time costs.

Company Profile: HGDH (Company to Acquire Shares)

Name

Hitachi Global Digital Holdings Corporation

Head office

Santa Clara, California, United States

Title and name of

representative

Toshiaki Tokunaga

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Business description

Holding company; conducts no operating activities and owns no significant assets other than through its interests in its subsidiaries

Establishment date

April 1, 2008

Capital

1,442,641 thousand U.S. dollars

Major shareholders and their shareholding ratios

Hitachi, Ltd.: 100%

Schedule

Date of resolution at the

Board of Directors meeting

March 31, 2021

Signing of the agreement

March 31, 2021

Closing date of the transaction

By the end of July 2021 (planned)

Number of shares to be acquired, shareholdings before and after acquisition,
and acquisition price

Number of shares

owned before change

0

Number of shares to be acquired

100

Stock acquisition cost

Approx. 8.5 billion U.S. dollars (Approx. 918.0 billion yen)*9

Additionally, advisory fee and other expenses are expected to be approx. 50 million U.S. dollars (estimated amount and approx. 5.4 billion yen)

Number of shares owned after change

100

Ratio of voting rights held

100%

*9

Converted at the rate of 108 yen to the U.S. dollar.

Impact on Hitachi's Financial Outlook
The impact of this transaction on the consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 will be announced as soon as it is determined.

[Reference] Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (announced on February 3, 2021) and consolidated financial results for the previous fiscal year (million yen)


Revenues

Adjusted
operating
income*10

Income from
continuing
operations,
before income
taxes

Net income

Net income
attributable to
Hitachi, Ltd.
stockholders

Forecast for fiscal 2020 (year ending March 31, 2021)

8,300,000

420,000

671,000

370,000

370,000

Consolidated financial results for fiscal 2019 (year ended March 31, 2020)

8,767,263

661,883

180,268

127,246

87,596

*10

Adjusted operating income is revenues less cost of sales as well as well as selling, general and administrative expenses.

Cautionary Statement
Certain statements found in this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such "forward-looking statements" reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "project" and similar expressions which indicate future events and trends may identify "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in the "forward-looking statements" and from historical trends. Certain "forward-looking statements" are based upon current assumptions of future events which may not prove to be accurate. Undue reliance should not be placed on "forward-looking statements," as such statements speak only as of the date of this report.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any "forward-looking statement" and from historical trends include, but are not limited to:

  • exacerbation of social and economic impacts of the spread of COVID-19;

  • economic conditions, including consumer spending and plant and equipment investment in Hitachi's major markets, as well as levels of demand in the major industrial sectors Hitachi serves;

  • exchange rate fluctuations of the yen against other currencies in which Hitachi makes significant sales or in which Hitachi's assets and liabilities are denominated;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to access, or access on favorable terms, liquidity or long-term financing;

  • uncertainty as to general market price levels for equity securities, declines in which may require Hitachi to write down equity securities that it holds;

  • fluctuations in the price of raw materials including, without limitation, petroleum and other materials, such as copper, steel, aluminum, synthetic resins, rare metals and rare-earth minerals, or shortages of materials, parts and components;

  • estimates, fluctuations in cost and cancellation of long-term projects for which Hitachi uses the percentage-of-completion method to recognize revenue from sales;

  • increased commoditization of and intensifying price competition for products;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to continue to develop and market products that incorporate new technologies on a timely and cost-effective basis and to achieve market acceptance for such products;

  • fluctuations in demand of products, etc. and industry capacity;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to implement measures to reduce the potential negative impact of fluctuations in demand of products, etc., exchange rates and/or price of raw materials or shortages of materials, parts and components;

  • credit conditions of Hitachi's customers and suppliers;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of its strategy to strengthen its Social Innovation Business;

  • uncertainty as to the success of acquisitions of other companies, joint ventures and strategic alliances and the possibility of incurring related expenses;

  • uncertainty as to the success of restructuring efforts to improve management efficiency by divesting or otherwise exiting underperforming businesses and to strengthen competitiveness;

  • general socioeconomic and political conditions and the regulatory and trade environment of countries where Hitachi conducts business, particularly Japan, Asia, the United States and Europe, including, without limitation, direct or indirect restrictions by other nations on imports and differences in commercial and business customs including, without limitation, contract terms and conditions and labor relations;

  • the potential for significant losses on Hitachi's investments in equity-method associates and joint ventures;

  • uncertainty as to the success of cost structure overhaul;

  • the possibility of disruption of Hitachi's operations by natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis, the spread of infectious diseases, and geopolitical and social instability such as terrorism and conflict;

  • uncertainty as to the outcome of litigation, regulatory investigations and other legal proceedings of which the Company, its subsidiaries or its equity-method associates, and joint ventures have become or may become parties;

  • the possibility of incurring expenses resulting from any defects in products or services of Hitachi;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's ability to maintain the integrity of its information systems, as well as Hitachi's ability to protect its confidential information or that of its customers;

  • uncertainty as to Hitachi's access to, or ability to protect, certain intellectual property; and

  • uncertainty as to the accuracy of key assumptions Hitachi uses to evaluate its employee benefit-related costs.

The factors listed above are not all-inclusive and are in addition to other factors contained elsewhere in this report and in other materials published by Hitachi.

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors – Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT – through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1157805/Hitachi_Vantara_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hitachi Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • UK food giant Deliveroo set for £7.6bn London IPO

    Britain's app-driven food delivery firm Deliveroo is set for London's largest stock market launch in a decade with a valuation of £7.6 billion, despite mounting criticism over its treatment of riders.

  • Deliveroo shares plunge on London stock market debut

    Shares were priced at 390p but dropped to 331p at the open. They were trading as low as 276p shortly after the open.

  • 'No toilet paper, again?' Brace yourself for a new wave of shortages

    Find out why — and whether last year's hoarding and panic buying will make a return, too.

  • Saudi Arabia Ready To Extend Huge Oil Cuts Into June

    Saudi Arabia is reportedly ready to extend current OEPC+ production cuts over May and June and also keep cutting 1 million bpd in oil output unilaterally

  • Volvo goes global with its Swedish family values

    The Chinese-owned carmaker will offer its generous parental leave scheme to 40,000 employees globally.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look Soft

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the trading session on Tuesday as we dance around the crucial 1.3750 level yet again.

  • Billions in Secret Derivatives at Center of Archegos Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- The forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings linked to Bill Hwang’s investment firm is drawing attention to the covert financial instruments he used to build large stakes in companies.Much of the leverage used by Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was provided by banks including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG through swaps and so-called contracts-for-difference, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. It means Archegos may never actually have owned most of the underlying securities -- if any at all.While investors who own a stake of more than 5% in a U.S.-listed company usually have to disclose their holdings and subsequent transactions, that’s not the case with positions built through the type of derivatives apparently used by Archegos. The products, which are transacted off exchanges, allow managers like Hwang to amass exposure to publicly-traded companies without having to declare it.The swift unwinding of Archegos has reverberated across the globe, after banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley forced Hwang’s firm to sell billions of dollars in investments accumulated through highly leveraged bets. The selloff roiled stocks from Baidu Inc. to ViacomCBS Inc., and prompted Nomura and Credit Suisse to disclose that they face potentially significant losses on their exposure.One reason for the widening fallout is the borrowed funds that investors use to magnify their bets: a margin call occurs when the market goes against a large, leveraged position, forcing the hedge fund to deposit more cash or securities with its broker to cover any losses. Archegos was probably required to deposit only a small percentage of the total value of trades.The chain of events set off by this massive unwinding is yet another reminder of the role that hedge funds play in the global capital markets. A hedge fund short squeeze during a Reddit-fueled frenzy for Gamestop Corp. and other shares earlier this year spurred a $6 billion loss for Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital and sparked scrutiny from U.S. regulators and politicians.The idea that one firm can quietly amass outsized positions through the use of derivatives could set off another wave of criticism directed against loosely regulated firms that have the power to destabilize markets.While the margin calls on Friday triggered losses of as much as 40% in some shares, there was no sign of contagion in markets broadly on Monday. Contrast that with 2008, when Ireland’s then-richest man used derivatives to build a position so large in Anglo Irish Bank Corp. it eventually contributed to the country’s international bailout. In 2015, New York-based FXCM Inc. needed rescuing because of losses at its U.K. affiliate resulting from the unexpected de-pegging of the Swiss franc.Much about Hwang’s trades remains unclear, but market participants estimate his assets had grown to anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion in recent years and total positions may have topped $50 billion.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for Archegos, said late Monday in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”CFDs and swaps are among bespoke derivatives that investors trade privately between themselves, or over-the-counter, instead of through public exchanges. Such opacity helped to worsen the 2008 financial crisis and regulators have introduced a vast new body of rules governing the assets since then.Over-the-counter equity derivatives occupy one of the smallest corners of this opaque market. Swaps and forwards linked to stocks had a gross market value of $282 billion at the end of June 2020, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. That compared with $10.3 trillion for swaps linked to interest rates and $2.4 trillion for swaps and forwards linked to currencies.Regulators have begun clamping down on CFDs in recent years because they’re concerned the derivatives are too complex and too risky for retail investors, with the European Securities and Markets Authority in 2018 restricting the distribution to individuals and capping leverage. In the U.S., CFDs are largely banned for amateur traders.Banks still favor them because they can make a large profit without needing to set aside as much capital versus trading actual securities, another consequence of regulation imposed in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Among hedge funds, equity swaps and CFDs grew in popularity because they are exempt from stamp duty in high-tax jurisdictions such as the U.K.(Updates with Archegos comment in 10th paragraph, clarifies language used to describe trade structure in third paragraph and expands tout box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Firms to Cut Dividends For Prince’s $1.3 Trillion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s biggest listed companies, including energy giant Aramco, will reduce their dividends and redirect the money to the local economy as the crown prince tries to get his economic overhaul plan back on track.Twenty-four firms such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Almarai Co., Saudi Telecom Co. and National Shipping Co. have agreed to join the plan, contributing 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years, said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The new plan comes after last year’s coronavirus pandemic and oil market turmoil created a double crisis for Saudi Arabia, setting back the 35-year-old’s goals to boost the non-oil economy and slash unemployment.Minority shareholders of Aramco -- the world’s biggest oil company and 98% owned by the kingdom -- will still get dividends, the kingdom’s de facto leader said. Investors in other firms will profit because stock prices will rise as the extra investment boosts the economy, he said.The companies will benefit from extra subsidies and the ability to lobby for law changes, he said. The Saudi stock market was up 1.5% at 10.43 a.m. in Riyadh, while Aramco shares gained 1.4%.“What we’re trying to create is growth in Saudi Arabia: growth in GDP, more jobs in Saudi Arabia, more income to the Saudi government and a better life for Saudis,” the prince said Tuesday during a night-time briefing with journalists in Riyadh. “That will not harm the shareholders of those companies because instead of getting dividends in cash, you’re going to get growth in the stock market.”Radical TransformationCutting dividends for reinvestment purposes is not necessarily negative news for investors in Saudi markets, according to Hedi Ben Mlouka, chief executive officer at FIM Partners in Dubai.“You’ll lose on the dividend yield but you’ll gain on growth momentum,” he said to Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “That’s the way any long-term investor should look at it. This is a country going through transformation. You need to accept change like this that is radical.”The 5 trillion riyals from private firms is part of a 27 trillion-riyal investment strategy Prince Mohammed outlined for the next 10 years. Central government spending will account for around 10 trillion riyals, while the sovereign wealth fund previously announced that it plans to invest 3 trillion riyals on top of that.Read more: Saudi Jobs for Saudis Is Crown Prince’s Generational ChallengeAnother 4 trillion riyals will come from private investments, while the final 5 trillion riyals will come from ordinary consumer spending.Diversify the EconomyThe announcement underlined the extent to which the prince’s focus is turning domestic as he tries to diversify the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and create enough jobs for the kingdom’s youthful population. It also showed that the government is counting on the struggling private sector to boost growth -- which has long depended primarily on state spending.“It’s definitely a squeeze on businesses, to mandate domestic investment,” said Karen Young, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. “He’s seeing multiple generations of shared savings as his and his generation’s to spend, and so the gamble is that he’s going to be able to deploy this and jump-start a post-oil era.”The government is still negotiating with other companies to join the program, but around 60% of the 5 trillion riyals will come from Aramco and Sabic alone.“The dividend of the stakeholder for Aramco is going to be stable,” the crown prince said. “We promised them that, and we are going to keep our promise.”The Saudi government promised before Aramco’s initial public offering in late 2019 that minority investors would get their share of a $75 billion annual dividend regardless of the oil price. That payout would last for at least five years, the government said.Aramco increased borrowing last year, even as crude prices fell, to keep up payouts to both the state and stock-market investors.The company already has a huge capital expenditure plan, saying it would spend $35 billion this year.‘Going to Sell’In return for the firms’ participation, “we’re going to give them subsidies, we’re going to change the laws as they wish and we’re going to do their wish list to make that happen,” Prince Mohammed said.He also said that the kingdom’s wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, would look to sell off some of its local holdings in order to support new investments.Read more - What Now for Saudi Arabia’s Planned $2 Trillion Fund?“We shouldn’t keep our share forever, whatever mature investment we have, we’re going to sell,” the prince said. “So if you own 70% of a company then that’s wrong -- PIF would own 30% of that company and they will sell that 40%.”Last year the PIF completed the sale of its 70% stake in Sabic to Aramco, in a deal that raised about $70 billion. The PIF holds large stakes in many Saudi companies, most notable Saudi Telecom Co and National Commercial Bank. The prince didn’t comment on any specific asset sales the PIF was planning.Overall, 90% of the 27 trillion-riyal plan will come from within Saudi Arabia, he said. Around 2 trillion riyals is expected to come from foreign investment, including from the Middle East and Western and Asian investors. That would translate to more than $50 billion of foreign investment per year, compared to $4.6 billion in 2019.“Yes, it’s ambitious. Yes we’ve said a lot of ambitious things in the past four years,” said the crown prince. “I believe we can deliver that in the next 10 years.”(Adds stock-market reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nike and other Western brands are likely to remain under a microscope in China: Cowen

    Western brands are likely to remain under a microscope in China, according to a recent note from Cowen Equity Research.

  • Goldman Sachs managers paid for hampers for staff

    Managers at the investment bank have paid for sympathy hampers to be sent to over-worked employees.

  • S&P 500 ends a hair lower; hedge fund default concerns hit banks

    The S&P 500 ended just slightly in the red on Monday, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls, while optimism over the economy limited the day's declines. The Dow ended higher, with shares of planemaker Boeing Co rising 2.3% after the company reached a deal with U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft. Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses after a U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught out.

  • You’re a Lemon if You Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin

    Should you purchase a car with bitcoin and then need a refund, the manufacturer has some special terms and conditions.

  • Volkswagen U.S. Name Change Was April Fool’s Joke Gone Awry

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen of America’s purported name change to “Voltswagen” was an April Fool’s joke gone bad.On Monday, the automaker briefly posted, then removed, a draft press release on its website supposedly announcing it was changing its name to promote electric vehicles. VW then put out a media release Tuesday pledging to rebrand itself “Voltswagen” in the U.S. as “a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility.”Later Tuesday, the company fessed up.“The renaming was designed to be an announcement in the spirit of April Fool’s Day,” VW said in a statement after removing the earlier release from its U.S. media site. “We will provide additional updates on this matter soon.” Earlier, a VW spokesperson at the German manufacturer’s headquarters in Wolfsburg called it “an interesting idea” from the marketing department.VW may have gone too far in its effort to gin up buzz for its electrification push and the electric ID.4 crossover, which is just arriving in U.S. showrooms. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has taken on a more active role in getting the message out that the company can challenge Tesla Inc. as an electric leader and distance itself from a disastrous diesel-emissions scandal.Not FunnyThose stakes are too high to joke about, said Tom Morton, chief strategy officer for the U.S. at advertising firm R/GA in New York.“This is the most pressing challenge of the auto industry: ‘Can you go electric?’” Morton said. “Choosing to joke about it undermines their commitment.”VW has become a stock-market darling of late with its rapid-fire EV announcements. Its common stock has soared about 80% this year, giving the company a market value of roughly 140 billion euros ($165 billion). The shares fell as much as 3.2% in early intraday trading Wednesday in Frankfurt.Diess held a Tesla-esque “Power Day” presentation earlier this month in which he pledged to build six new battery factories in Europe. VW plans to deliver 1 million plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles this year, and Diess aims to surpass Tesla in EV sales no later than 2025. Some analysts predict it will happen much sooner.It’s not unheard of for companies to use humor to gain publicity for a radical change, Morton said. IHOP famously renamed itself IHOB -- the International House of Burgers -- in a temporary stump to draw attention to its lunch menu.“That’s mainly being done by fast-food brands, where the stakes are lower and they need a bit of hoopla,” Morton said, drawing a distinction with VW’s situation. “This is about a fundamental change of direction for a world-shaping industry and also one where there’s a lot of baggage.”Prior GaffeIt’s the second major marketing gaffe for VW recently. The automaker caused an uproar last year with a video clip that showed a black man being controlled by a giant white hand.The clip produced by Omnicom Group Inc.’s Berlin-based subsidiary Voltage sparked widespread criticism and tensions within the company. The automaker’s powerful labor representatives called it a “low point” and demanded an overhaul of social-media marketing.VW vowed to tighten internal marketing controls but stopped short of removing executives and severing ties with agencies.(Updates with shares trading in the eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Luxury Sales Outpace Broader Market in Toronto’s Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- As a record-breaking surge in Toronto home sales starts to spark concern that a bubble may be forming, one part of the market in Canada’s largest city is running even hotter than the rest: the luxury end.Sales of homes worth more than C$4 million ($3.2 million) surged 157% in January and February from a year earlier, brokerage Sotheby’s International Realty Canada said in a report released Tuesday. By contrast, data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board for the same period showed sales across all price ranges rose 52%.“There’s a huge pent-up buyer demand that’s existing at all areas of the market right now,” Don Kottick, chief executive officer of Sotheby’s Canadian real estate unit, said by phone.Among the luxury properties that changed hands in the first two months of the year, five sold for over C$10 million, compared with just one a year earlier, according to Sotheby’s.“When you get to that point, you get to be fairly affluent,” Kottick said, so buyers “might have just jumped up in the price range just because of the lack of inventory in the lower ranges.”Far from triggering a long-feared housing crash, the Covid-19 pandemic has instead pushed Canada’s market to new highs. Job losses have been concentrated among people who rent, while higher-paid professionals able to work from home have taken advantage of record-low mortgage rates to scoop up bigger living spaces.Those high earners are favoring detached homes. When condos are removed from the mix, Sotheby’s data show a 203% jump in sales.Risk WarningAccelerating price appreciation sparked by Toronto’s buying frenzy is raising alarms. Last week, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. bumped up its risk assessment for the city, saying the market is highly vulnerable to a sharp drop in prices. The agency also warned of overheating at the national level as buyers look farther afield for homes.Home purchases surged even as immigration ground to a halt during the pandemic. The federal government’s plan to increase its targets for new arrivals may give the housing market a fresh boost, particularly at the high end, according to Kottick of Sotheby’s.“There’s a lot of high-net-worth individuals that are looking to come to Canada because of the stable environment that we have and the fact we are a global destination,” he said. “So I’m very optimistic about how the luxury market is going to remain strong.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as U.S. Treasury Yields Climb to 14-Month High

    The move higher in yields comes amid increasing talk of inflation, as the U.S. economy starts to bounce back.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks hit by spike in yields

    Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com and Broadcom Inc dropped between 0.9% and 2.7%, with U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hitting a 14-month high. The Nasdaq is set for its first monthly loss since November following a recent rise in yields that particularly hurt tech stocks, which often have a low-rate environment heavily baked into their high valuations. "The market is focused on interest rates, the stimulus coming out of Washington DC, additional burden of that spending associated with stimulus and the rotation that has been going on from reopening growth stocks to old line value stocks," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

  • Biotech emerges as 'superhero' of global pandemic

    The global coronavirus pandemic is spurring a boom in health care investments, as companies large and small try to combat the infectious disease. Biotechs, in particular, have seen a boom in interest, as investors look to bet on what could be the next Moderna (MRNA).

  • Mortgage Rate Increase Hits Lenders as Refinancing Surge Fizzles

    (Bloomberg) -- After riding the $3 trillion refinancing wave to its best year ever in 2020, U.S. mortgage lenders have hit a snag: rising rates.For Thuan Nguyen, a mortgage broker at Loan Factory in San Jose, California, it’s humbling. He sold about $2 billion in mortgages last year -- more than any industry sales person in at least a decade, by one ranking. Now the phones are going quiet.“I expected the good times would continue,” said Nguyen, 48, who quadrupled his staff and expanded to almost 20 states last year. “Rates went up and all refinance almost disappeared. Everybody got shocked.”The U.S. mortgage business is reckoning with the reality that last year’s easy money is coming to an end. After falling to an all-time low of 2.65% in January, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 3.17% last week, the highest level in more than nine months. That’s already crimping profit margins in an industry that had a record in 2020.Rates may increase further. Federal stimulus and rising vaccination rates appear to be setting the stage for an historic economic expansion -- and the prospect of higher inflation.There are signs mortgage brokers and lenders are in for a tough period. This year, mortgage companies are projected to originate 13% fewer home loans after last year’s record $4.5 trillion, FannieMae forecasts on refinance and purchase volume show.The number of homeowners who could benefit from refinancing has dropped by close to 40% to 11 million in about one month, according to Black Knight Inc.Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer for Paramount Residential Mortgage Group Inc., began asking loan officers last year to pivot to the less volatile home sales business. Less than 61% of mortgage applications last week were for refinancing, down from 75% in January, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.“I’ve been in the business 20 years and every single time a refinance boom ends, it ends violently and suddenly,” said Peranio.Lenders last year feasted on easy loans because there were so many, said Jim Cameron, senior partner at mortgage advisory firm Stratmor Group. Mortgages on almost 400,000 homes were refinanced at least twice last year, according to Attom Data Solutions.Now, as rates increase, the industry appears to be starting a familiar cycle. First, companies lower standards for new loans to try to make up for lost business and widen the pool of potential customers. Then, they sacrifice margins before they eventually dismiss workers. If business still stays slow, lenders end up being acquired or shut down.It’s already starting. Profit margins on new loans have fallen by 27% since peaking last August, according to Federal Reserve Bank of New York data. Hot-shot underwriters who took signing bonuses of as much as $20,000 for switching jobs are nervous they’ll be on the firing line, said mortgage recruiter Tony Hanson.Industry executives also said competition this year is tougher after a clutch of lenders went public in recent months. United Wholesale Mortgage, which Inside Mortgage Finance ranks as the nation’s fourth-largest lender, recently said it wouldn’t work with loan brokers who do business with Rocket Cos., the No. 1 firm. Those companies will need to show growth while chasing a shrinking pool of customers.“I’m glad we’re not public right now,” said Michael Oursler, chief operating officer of NewDay USA, a lender to military veterans.Investor enthusiasm for some newly public companies is waning. Shares of Rocket and LoanDepot Inc., a lender that went public in February, are down since March 1. With business less robust, loan officers may need to start chasing sales leads and make fast friends with real estate agents and homebuilders.“Everybody wants to get to the customer first,”said Barry Habib, CEO for analytics firm MBS Highway.As refinancing fizzles, lenders will also have to compete over a limited number of purchase deals unless there are more listings. Sales of previously-owned U.S. homes declined in February to a six-month low, reflecting a record annual drop in the number of available properties.Still, all isn’t dire for the industry. Mortgage companies are projected to originate $3.9 trillion in loans this year. As the market rebounds, once-unemployed borrowers with federally-backed loans could become eligible to refinance and draw equity from their homes. Many of them took advantage of the government’s forbearance program to delay payments.To keep loans flowing, lenders are relaxing credit standards after tightening them for much of last year, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data. Typical credit scores for new loans are ticking down, Urban Institute data show. Paramount Residential has dropped its minimum FICO score to 580 from 620, almost as low as it was before the pandemic.LoanDepot Chief Financial Officer Patrick Flanagan and others expect lenders to push cash-out refinancings and second mortgages to draw those considering renovations or paying off credit card debt. Homeowners’ debts are the lowest relative to property values in 30 years, equating to roughly $21 trillion of home equity, Federal Reserve data show.Nguyen, the Loan Factory broker, never had the time to celebrate his record year. He sold 5,216 loans last year, nearly all refinancing, and his total volume was the most in at least a decade, according to industry publication Scotsman Guide. This year, he expects his loan sales to fall by half.“When there’s less business out there, you just have to compete harder,” Nguyen said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • One of World’s Greatest Hidden Fortunes Is Wiped Out in Days

    (Bloomberg) -- From his perch high above Midtown Manhattan, just across from Carnegie Hall, Bill Hwang was quietly building one of the world’s greatest fortunes.Even on Wall Street, few ever noticed him -- until suddenly, everyone did.Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos Capital Management, are now at the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time -- a multibillion-dollar fiasco involving secretive market bets that were dangerously leveraged and unwound in a blink.Hwang’s most recent ascent can be pieced together from stocks dumped by banks in recent days -- ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc. -- all of which had soared this year, sometimes confounding traders who couldn’t fathom why.One part of Hwang’s portfolio, which has been traded in blocks since Friday by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co., was worth almost $40 billion last week. Bankers reckon that Archegos’s net capital -- essentially Hwang’s wealth -- had reached north of $10 billion. And as disposals keep emerging, estimates of his firm’s total positions keep climbing: tens of billions, $50 billion, even more than $100 billion.It evaporated in mere days.“I’ve never seen anything like this -- how quiet it was, how concentrated, and how fast it disappeared,” said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former partner at Goldman Sachs who’s been trading since 1994. “This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history.”Late Monday in New York, Archegos broke days of silence on the episode.“This is a challenging time for the family office of Archegos Capital Management, our partners and employees,” Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the firm, said in an emailed statement. “All plans are being discussed as Mr. Hwang and the team determine the best path forward.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond, and leaves myriad unanswered questions, including the big one: How could someone take such big risks, facilitated by so many banks, under the noses of regulators the world over?One part of the answer is that Hwang set up as a family office with limited oversight and then employed financial derivatives to amass big stakes in companies without ever having to disclose them. Another part is that global banks embraced him as a lucrative customer, despite a record of insider trading and attempted market manipulation that drove him out of the hedge fund business a decade ago.A disciple of hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson, Sung Kook “Bill” Hwang shuttered Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners after settling an SEC civil lawsuit in 2012 accusing them of insider trading and manipulating Chinese banks stocks. Hwang and the firms paid $44 million, and he agreed to be barred from the investment advisory industry.He soon opened Archegos -- Greek for “one who leads the way” -- and structured it as a family office.Family offices that exclusively manage one fortune are generally exempt from registering as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So they don’t have to disclose their owners, executives or how much they manage -- rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in a fund. That approach makes sense for small family offices, but if they swell to the size of a hedge fund whale they can still pose risks, this time to outsiders in the broader market.“This does raise questions about the regulation of family offices once again,” said Tyler Gellasch, a former SEC aide who now runs the Healthy Markets trade group. “The question is if it’s just friends and family why do we care? The answer is that they can have significant market impacts, and the SEC’s regulatory regime even after Dodd-Frank doesn’t clearly reflect that.”Valuable CustomerArchegos established trading partnerships with firms including Nomura Holdings Inc., Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. For a time after the SEC case, Goldman refused to do business with him on compliance grounds, but relented as rivals profited by meeting his needs.The full picture of his holdings is still emerging, and it’s not clear what positions derailed, or what hedges he had set up.One reason is that Hwang never filed a 13F report of his holdings, which every investment manager holding more than $100 million in U.S. equities must fill out at the end of each quarter. That’s because he appears to have structured his trades using total return swaps, essentially putting the positions on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps also enable investors to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, for instance, are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that’s been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons that include hedging swap exposures from trades with their customers.‘Unhappy Investors’Goldman increased its position 54% in January, according to regulatory filings. Overall, banks reported holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg analysis of filings. Banks held at least 40% of IQIYI Inc, a Chinese video entertainment company, and 29% of ViacomCBS -- all of which Archegos had bet on big.“I’m sure there are a number of really unhappy investors who have bought those names over the last couple of weeks,” and now regret it, Doug Cifu, chief executive officer of electronic-trading firm Virtu Financial Inc., said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He predicted regulators will examine whether “there should be more transparency and disclosure by a family office.”Without the need to market his fund to external investors, Hwang’s strategies and performance remained secret from the outside world. Even as his fortune swelled, the 50-something kept a low profile. Despite once working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he wasn’t well-known on Wall Street or in New York social circles.Hwang is a trustee of the Fuller Theology Seminary, and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is to serve the poor and oppressed. The foundation had assets approaching $500 million at the end of 2018, according to its latest filing.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller Institute executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his Christian faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”His extraordinary run of fortune turned early last week as ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offering of its shares. Its stock price plunged 9% the next day.The value of other securities believed to be in Archegos’ portfolio based on the positions that were block traded followed.By Thursday’s close, the value of the portfolio fell 27% -- more than enough to wipe out the equity of an investor who market participants estimate was six to eight times levered.It’s also hurt some of the banks that served Hwang. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of “significant” losses in the wake of the selloff and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. has flagged a potential $300 million loss.“You have to wonder who else is out there with one of these invisible fortunes,” said Novogratz. “The psychology of all that leverage with no risk management, it’s almost nihilism.”(Updates with latest bank to detail exposure in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S.-China Tensions Worsened Chip Crunch, TSMC Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global efforts to develop national self-sufficiency in chip production are “economically unrealistic” and U.S.-China trade tensions have contributed to the chip shortage currently snarling entire industries, according to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu.Speaking to reporters at an industry event in Hsinchu in his role as chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association, Liu said uncertainty around the U.S.-China relationship led to a supply chain shift and pushed some companies to double up on orders to secure inventory. Others rushed to fill the market gap left by Huawei Technologies Co. after sanctions crippled its consumer business.“Uncertainties led to double booking, but actual capacity is larger than demand,” Liu said. How quickly those concerns are resolved “really depends on future U.S.-China negotiations.”The coronavirus outbreak would have had the same negative impact on production no matter where operations are located, the executive said. TSMC is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, relied on by everyone from Apple Inc. to Xiaomi Corp. Liu said each individual country developing its own domestic semiconductor industry would lead to a lot of “non-profitable” capacity.Read more: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeThe U.S. and China have both indicated a desire to grow chip production within their own borders, in part to make themselves less reliant on foreign partners. President Xi Jinping made reducing China’s dependence on the west part of the country’s latest five-year policy plan, while successive White House administrations have signaled concern about China’s potential to dominate sensitive cutting-edge technologies.In the U.S., Intel Corp. recently announced a $20 billion plan to build two new silicon fabrication facilities in Arizona, renewing previously failed efforts to compete with TSMC for business as the manufacturer of chips for others.Taiwan’s biggest company finds itself at the center of a global crisis of supply as its production capacity has been consumed first by a pandemic-driven surge in demand for personal electronics and more recently by a faster-than-expected recovery in automotive sales.(Updates with quote from Liu in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.