Hitachi Energy to provide advanced grid connection for the world’s largest eucalyptus pulp mill in Brazil Innovative solution will enable surplus renewable electricity to be transferred into the national power grid

Hitachi Energy Ltd.
·4 min read

Innovative solution will enable surplus renewable electricity to be transferred into the national power grid

Hitachi Energy to connect the first fossil-free pulp plant in Brazil to the national grid

Hitachi Energy to connect the first fossil-free pulp plant in Brazil to the national grid
Hitachi Energy to connect the first fossil-free pulp plant in Brazil to the national grid

Zurich, Switzerland, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, the global technology and market leader in power grids, announced today that it has won an order from Suzano, the world’s leading eucalyptus pulp producer and one of Latin America’s largest paper producers, to design and deliver a complete grid connection solution for the company’s new pulp mill in Brazil.

Suzano’s new factory will be the world’s largest single-line eucalyptus pulp mill and Brazil’s first pulp production facility to be fossil fuel free when completed in the second half of 2024. It will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million tons and will increase Suzano’s output by 20 percent. About half of the electricity generated will be transferred to the national power grid, enough to supply around 2.3 million people for one month.

The two companies have worked closely together on grid solutions for Suzano’s fleet of mills over the past 20 years. In this spirit of collaboration and co-creation, Hitachi Energy has contributed its pioneering technologies and its unique system integration capabilities, engineering expertise and extensive experience of local grid code requirements. This enables Hitachi Energy to design and supply complete solutions with exceptional levels of reliability, that are fundamental for these types of application.

“We are honored and delighted to be working with Suzano again on this landmark project that sets a new benchmark in sustainable pulp production and shares its emission-free electricity with society at large,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “This is another example of how our solutions are advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure.”

“The construction of the new factory is the biggest investment in Suzano’s history, so it is vital that the grid connection through which we generate additional revenue from our surplus energy operates at outstanding levels of reliability and availability,” said Mauricio Miranda, Engineering Director at Suzano. “We chose Hitachi Energy as our technology partner based on more than 20 years of successful collaboration and consistent delivery of innovative, reliable solutions and exceptional project execution.”

Hitachi Energy will supply a state-of-the-art grid connection solution to enable the surplus renewable power to be transferred reliably, safely and securely into the national power grid. The solution’s compact footprint is based on advanced gas-insulated switchgear and offers excellent performance in terms of efficiency and availability, while minimizing the total lifecycle cost and CO2 footprint.

To secure reliability and availability, key elements of the grid connection, such as the transformers will be equipped with Hitachi Energy’s digital monitoring systems to provide real-time data and performance insights and enable predictive maintenance. Hitachi Energy will provide a complete solution across the value chain, from system studies and grid code compliance to design and engineering, supply and installation and commissioning.

Hitachi Energy is the world’s leading provider of grid connections and power quality solutions, with an installed base of more than 10,000 projects worldwide, over 800 of which connect renewable energy sources to the grid.

About Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business. Hitachi is focused on strengthening its contribution to the Environment, the Resilience of business and social infrastructure as well as comprehensive programs to enhance Security & Safety. Hitachi resolves the issues faced by customers and society across six domains: IT, Energy, Mobility, Industry, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through its proprietary Lumada solutions. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Rebecca Bleasdale Hitachi Energy Ltd. +41 78643 2613 rebecca.bleasdale@hitachienergy.com


