U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.00
    +15.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,488.00
    +123.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,972.75
    +48.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.90
    +10.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.49
    -0.93 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.90
    -0.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0186
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.42
    +0.58 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1580
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,376.96
    +628.07 (+2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.51
    +15.70 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.43
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Hitachi Energy supports huge step in Germany’s energy transition

Hitachi Energy Ltd.
·4 min read

HVDC Light® transmission system will transfer vast amounts of renewable energy for up to 5 million households and help Germany achieve its 2045 carbon neutrality goal

SuedLink DC4

SuedLink DC4 transmits electricity between Wilster in the north and Bergrheinfeld in the south
SuedLink DC4 transmits electricity between Wilster in the north and Bergrheinfeld in the south

NordLink, Wilster, Germany

An example of an HVDC Light converter station
An example of an HVDC Light converter station

Zurich, Switzerland, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, today announced it has won a major order from TenneT and TransnetBW, two of Germany’s four transmission system operators, to supply a transmission solution for the SuedLink DC4 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection between the north and south of the country.

SuedLink DC4 is one of the most important power grid and energy transition projects in Germany. It will play a crucial role in Germany’s energy transition, enabling a reduction in the use of fossil fuels and helping the country achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.*1

Using Hitachi Energy’s HVDC Light® technology, SuedLink DC4 will transfer up to 2,000 megawatts of emission-free electricity, enough to power 5 million German households.*2 The link will efficiently transmit electricity for 550 kilometers underground, at ±525 kilovolts, sending wind power from the north to the industrial south, or alternatively solar power from the south to the north when needed.

“We are proud to play a crucial role in this very important investment in Germany’s transition to renewable energy and carbon neutrality,” said Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business. “HVDC Light is the enabling technology for large-scale transfers of renewable energy, both onshore and offshore.”

“SuedLink will form the backbone of the energy transition in Germany. With the award of the DC4 high-voltage direct current system to Hitachi Energy, we are now moving towards the realization of this important power link,” says Tim Meyerjürgens, Chief Operations Officer of TenneT.

Hitachi Energy will supply an HVDC Light converter station at each end of SuedLink DC4 to convert AC power from the transmitting grid to DC for delivery through the link, and back to AC for transfer to the receiving grid. The contract includes three cable section stations to speed up fault detection in the link.

As part of its long-term commitment to Germany’s energy transition, Hitachi Energy has recently won or completed orders for solutions that integrate large-scale renewables*3. These include the converter stations for the NordLink*4 HVDC interconnector between Germany and Norway, the converter stations for the connection of the 900-megawatt DolWin5 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, the Kriegers Flak Combined Grid Solution which connects the German power grids with two offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea and Denmark, and power quality solutions to enable more renewable energy to flow from north to south Germany.

Note to editors:

Hitachi Energy’s HVDC solution combines world-leading expertise in HVDC converter valves; the MACH™ digital control platform*5, which enables renewables integration and manages voltage and frequency disturbances in the grid; converter power transformers and high-voltage switchgear; as well as system studies, design and engineering, supply, installation supervision and commissioning.

HVDC Light® is a voltage source converter technology developed by Hitachi Energy. It is the preferred technology for many grid applications, including interconnecting countries, integrating renewables and “power-from-shore” connections to offshore production facilities. HVDC Light’s defining features include uniquely compact converter stations and exceptionally low electrical losses.

Hitachi Energy pioneered commercial HVDC technology almost 70 years ago and has delivered more than half of the world’s HVDC projects.

*1 Generationenvertrag für das Klima
*2 Suedlink - TenneT
*3 Hitachi Energy HVDC projects in Germany
*4 NordLink
*5 Modular Advanced Control for HVDC (MACH™)

HVDC website:
https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc

- End –

About Hitachi Energy
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.
Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Jocelyn Chang Hitachi Energy Ltd. +41 79384 7775 jocelyn.chang@hitachienergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Europe’s Rhine River Is on the Brink of Effectively Closing

    (Bloomberg) -- Water levels on the Rhine River are set to fall perilously close to the point at which it would effectively close, putting the trade of huge quantities of goods at risk as the continent seeks to stave off an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Ra

  • Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds

    Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis.

  • Sen. Manchin Reverses In Favor Of Climate Spending; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Rivian Says Senate Climate Deal Puts It at Disadvantage

    The electric-vehicle startup is warning that most of its vehicles would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit under the proposed changes.

  • Factbox-Economic sanctions China has imposed on Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese customs had suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday. In January-June, China's imports from Taiwan reached $122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed.

  • France to Curb Nuclear Power as Europe’s Crisis Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA said it’s likely to extend cuts to nuclear generation as scorching weather pushes up river temperatures, bringing the energy crisis in the European Union’s second-largest economy into sharp focus.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raise

  • Amazon's rapid growth in 2021 slowed progress on emissions, report shows

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is having a hard time reining in carbon emissions as it continues to expand its retail business, according to the company's latest sustainability report. A comprehensive calculation of Amazon's carbon footprint released Monday shows the Seattle-based tech giant increased its emissions for the third straight year. Amazon only started sharing its emissions data in 2019.) In 2021, the company's carbon footprint grew by 18%, most notably through "scope 1" and "scope 3" emissions.

  • RECONAFRICA AND RESPONDENTS WIN COMPLAINT HEARING, HIGH COURT OF NAMIBIA DISMISSES APPLICATION FOR INTERDICT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Western U.S. faces water and power shortages due to climate change, U.N. warns

    The two largest reservoirs in the United States are at “dangerously low levels,” threatening the supply of fresh water and electricity in six states and Mexico, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday.

  • Bayer Expands Existing Investment To Acquire Majority Share in Sustainable Lower Carbon Oilseed Producer Covercress Inc.

    MONHEIM, Germany, August 2, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Bayer, Bunge (NYSE: BG) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron), a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), have signed a shareholders’ agreement in c...

  • BHP to boost nickel exploration spending amid EV boom

    BHP Group will increase its spending on nickel exploration over the next two years to meet growing demand for the raw material used in making electric vehicle batteries, the chief of its nickel operations said on Wednesday. The miner said it has the second largest nickel sulphide resource base globally, based on its land holding, totalling 120,000 hectares, in the Agnew-Wiluna belt in Western Australia. The area has in excess of 7.4 million tonnes of nickel that still remains largely unexplored, Jessica Farrell, Asset President for BHP Nickel West, said.

  • Manchin Side-Deal Seeks to Advance Mountain Valley Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- A $6.6 billion US natural gas pipeline project that’s been repeatedly stalled over environmental approvals may get fast-track approval under a side-deal reached between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the B

  • MVP opponents say environment is being betrayed by permitting deal

    MVP has been on the frontlines of the battle over energy infrastructure in general and natural gas pipelines ever since it was announced in 2014.

  • Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric

    Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.

  • Seawalls ease property owners’ fears of erosion – but not for their neighbors

    After Concordia University Wisconsin built a 2,700ft rock wall to protect its beach and bluff, neighbors saw their own beaches begin to wash away

  • Cummins Posts New Report on ESG Progress, GHG Reductions

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. has released its 19th annual Sustainability Progress Report, which includes the company’s first update on the nine 2030 goals in Cummins’ environmental sustainabili...

  • American Airlines Is Committed To Caring for People on Life's Journey

    A message from American Airlines CEO

  • 2 tornadoes packing winds up to 120 mph touch down in western Pa., West Virginia

    Some of the damage left behind by one of two tornadoes that touched down in the West Virginia panhandle and western Pennsylvania Monday night. (Tom Hart/Marshall County EMA) Two confirmed tornadoes in southwestern Pennsylvania and nearby West Virginia Monday night damaged several homes and barns, tearing off roofs and siding, and uprooted numerous trees as potent storms moved through the region. No injuries were reported from the severe weather, but crews on the scene in Dallas, West Virginia, a

  • Texas power use to break records again this week - ERCOT

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, has said it has enough resources to meet demand. The United States is expected to use record amounts of power in 2022 due mostly to rising economic and population growth in Sun Belt states like Texas.

  • California trying to make the world's tallest tree invisible. Now visitors face jail, fines

    California's Redwood National Park officials have made the 380-foot redwood off-limits. Visitors caught near it could face six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.