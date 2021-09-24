U.S. markets closed

Hitachi LG Data Storage Launches Clip Mobile Charger Pack, a licensed product for BTS Character Brand TinyTAN!

·2 min read

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi-LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced that it will release the licensed product 'Clip Mobile Charger Pack' of BTS Characters Brand "TinyTAN" today.

TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack, which has received enthusiastic responses since its product was released on HLDS' official social media on September 3, was finally released today.

The "TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack" is a special package consisting of various smartphone accessories such as "Clip," a fully wireless portable battery product introduced at HLDS, and "iRing," a Finger Ring, and allows the battery to be freely detached by attaching a plate to the back of the smartphone.

Among battery products that support wireless charging, Qi certification is rare, so it can be safely charged with various smartphones, high-speed wireless charging is also supported, and even smartphones that do not support wireless charging can be charged using cables. In addition, using the metal clip of the battery product, you can hang it at a desired location or charge your smartphone while watching various videos from any angle in the landscape view mode.

In addition, the package includes a keyring designed with the motif of BTS' first Billboard No. 1 song Dynamite, a wrist strap of the TinyTAN logo, and a sticker of various designs that allows you to decorate the product according to your taste, so you can use accessories in various ways.

The "TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack" has two editions, a white edition that emphasizes neat and simpleness and a character edition that emphasizes color, and is available on Amazon and Yodobashi Camera from September 24.

Meanwhile, HLDS continues to announce the release of other related products in addition to this product, raising consumer expectations.

More detailed information on the 'TinyTAN Clip Mobile Charger Pack' can be found on the official website of Hitachi-LG data Storage.

SOURCE Hitachi-LG Data Storage

