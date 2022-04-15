Hitachi LG Data Storage wins iF Design Award 2022 'Safe Pass Plus' facial recognition smart signage

TOKYO, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi LG Data Storage (HLDS) announced on April 15th that it received an iF Design Award 2022 (International Forum Design Award 2022) for 'Safe Pass Plus', its facial recognition smart signage system that ensures convenient customer management.

Smart Signage 'Safe Pass Plus' (PRNewsfoto/Hitachi-LG Data Storage)

HLDS's Safe Pass Plus boasts a 29-inch vertical screen and a simplified layout in a pure white color that goes well with every décor. Impressively, it can be used on either the floor or table to suit each customer's needs.

The digital interactive signage's built-in high-resolution camera and infrared heat sensor collaboratively recognize people's faces, allowing the device to approve entry, manage customers, check the attendance of employees, and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in one convenient system. Safe Pass Plus is so much more than a basic information display. With a highly sensitive touch screen using LG Display's in-TOUCH technology, the device delivers expanded functions that are perfect for kiosks, automated solution devices, and a host of other customer management applications.

The iF Design Award, presented by International Forum Design (a German marketing consulting firm), is one of the world's major design awards along with the Red Dot Design Award in Germany and International Design Excellence Awards in the US.

Contact HLDS for its products: marketing@hlds.co.kr

