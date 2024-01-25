Hitachi, NEC Seek Up to $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Hitachi Ltd. and NEC Corp. are seeking to raise a total of up $2.1 billion by selling off their stakes in Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp., in what will be Asia’s largest additional share sale so far this year.

The two holders are offering 123 million shares at ¥2,474 to ¥2,528 each in a block trade, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News. The price represents a discount of 6% to 8% discount to Thursday’s closing price.

Japan’s equity capital market has been active since last year as companies as shareholders seek to take advantage of climbing equity prices to raise funds. The block of Renesas shares is set to be the largest in Asia Pacific since Toyota Motor Corp. and some of its affiliates raised about $4.1 billion through the sale of shares in parts maker Denso Corp. last month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

After the sale is executed, Hitachi and NEC will no longer hold Renesas shares, the terms of the deal show. Bofa Securities is a joint bookrunner of the deal.

Renesas — which was formed in 2010 through a merger of NEC’s chip unit and a venture between Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. — specializes in chips for autos and other industries. Renesas shares have nearly doubled over the past year compared with a 28% rise in Topix.

