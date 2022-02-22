Hitachi Solutions Wins Microsoft Malaysia Business Applications Partner of the Year 2021 Award

- Hitachi Solutions further cements its position as a leader in accelerating digital transformation across industry verticals in the ASEAN region.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions, a leading provider of global industry solutions running on Microsoft Azure, is excited to announce its recognition as the 2021 Microsoft Business Applications Partner of the Year by Microsoft Malaysia.

The Microsoft Malaysia Partner Awards 2021 acknowledges outstanding success and implementations by partners in a variety of categories, recognizing partners that have brought innovative solutions to the forefront in order to solve complex business pains and challenges for customers from cloud to edge.

In the Business Applications category, Hitachi Solutions showcased exceptional work and dedication demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions grounded on Microsoft technology.

"We are honored that Microsoft Malaysia recognizes our deep commitment as one of its partners in the highly competitive Business Applications landscape," said Kazunori Miyabayashi, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific. "Through our strong capabilities and immense experience in transforming new and existing on-premises customers into the cloud, we continuously aim to encourage our customers to adopt the latest Microsoft applications to meet their emerging needs and make wiser business decisions."

Commenting on the win, K Raman, Managing Director of Microsoft Malaysia, said, "As technological solutions become more advanced and increasingly complexed, having the right partner to drive digital transformation for our customers is crucial. Over the past year, Hitachi Solutions has demonstrated excellence not only by staying innovative, but also using their technical knowledge of Microsoft's Dynamics 365 solutions to address the needs of each customer, and we are pleased to name them Microsoft Malaysia's Business Applications Partner of the Year for 2021."

About Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific helps its customers successfully compete with the largest global enterprises using powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable industry solutions built on the Microsoft Cloud. Hitachi Solutions provides global capabilities with regional offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, India/Middle East, Japan, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in North America, Europe, India/Middle East, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: https://www.hitachi-solutions.com/.

Media contacts:

Nina Gonzales Associate Director – Marketing & Sales Ops Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific info@hitachisolutions.com Jamie Turalba Sr. Marketing Specialist Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific info@hitachisolutions.com



