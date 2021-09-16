U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

HITEC and San José City College Join Forces to Develop the Next Generation of Tech Leaders

·2 min read

CHICAGO and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC) and San José City College (SJCC) are forming a partnership to develop a blended model of education and training supplemented by HITEC's mentorship and professional development curriculum to create new opportunities for technology students from underserved Hispanic communities.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council)
(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council)

"Our HITEC motto of pushing up and pulling up summarizes our key tenant of service to our community. We will be focused on collaborating with the SJCC team to support the students that are working hard to attain a degree in computer science and technology", said HITEC Foundation Chairman Ramon Baez.

This partnership aims to increase student retention, graduation, and employment rates. Both organizations recognize Hispanic technology leaders can be instrumental role models and mentors, with non-traditional and at-risk populations, as a way, to proactively address obstacles and drive impact for students in new and inspiring ways.

"SJCC's collaboration with HITEC is exactly what is needed to close the wage and skills gap in Silicon Valley and to open the door to technology careers for our students," said Lena Tran, SJCC Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Workforce Innovation.

The "digital divide" has exponentially increased for Hispanics in underserved communities, especially in the last year due to the COVID-related challenges. This digital divide raises the challenges for students to stay in school and threatens their future ability to gain meaningful employment and participate in the benefits of a digitized economy.

Given the rapid digitization of the U.S. economy and the world, ensuring our Hispanic students from underserved communities have access to education, mentors, and opportunities to build meaningful careers in technology is critical.

"HITEC is committed to being the leading organization for Hispanics in technology and innovation and to helping develop the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders. I am excited about the opportunity we have with the SJCC college partnership to build the pipeline of Hispanic talent from the classroom to the boardroom", stated HITEC Chairman Guillermo Diaz Jr., CEO of Kloudspot.

Today, Hispanics make up 17 percent of the workforce and 25 percent of all students. By 2030 Hispanics will comprise 22.4 percent of the workforce and 30.3 percent of workers by 2060.

When surveyed in high school, Hispanic students say they enjoy STEM subjects as much as non-Hispanic students and aspire to STEM-related careers just as much as non-Hispanics. But while there is an equal interest, there is still a significant gap in Hispanic students pursuing STEM-related careers.

The future is digital, we believe every job will have a technology component. The time is now to create opportunities in technology fields for students to emerge as leaders in a technology-powered America.

About HITEC

About San José City College

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitec-and-san-jose-city-college-join-forces-to-develop-the-next-generation-of-tech-leaders-301379069.html

SOURCE HITEC

