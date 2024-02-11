HiTech Group Australia Limited's (ASX:HIT) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 11% over the past month, it is easy to disregard HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to HiTech Group Australia's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HiTech Group Australia is:

71% = AU$5.4m ÷ AU$7.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.71 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of HiTech Group Australia's Earnings Growth And 71% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that HiTech Group Australia has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Probably as a result of this, HiTech Group Australia was able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the last five years.

We then compared HiTech Group Australia's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 8.7% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is HIT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether HIT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is HiTech Group Australia Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While HiTech Group Australia has a three-year median payout ratio of 97% (which means it retains 3.5% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, HiTech Group Australia has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that HiTech Group Australia has some positive attributes. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on HiTech Group Australia and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

