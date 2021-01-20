U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.50
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,817.00
    -11.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,033.00
    +47.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.80
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.36
    +0.38 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.00
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.17 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0920
    -0.0050 (-0.46%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -1.10 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7720
    -0.1200 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,170.49
    -723.76 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    698.22
    -16.97 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.95
    -7.70 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,513.85
    -119.61 (-0.42%)
     

What's on TV this week: 'Hitman 3,' 'They Live' and 'Pixar Popcorn'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·4 min read

This week’s highlight game release is Hitman 3, closing out a trilogy of murder-for-hire simulators. The game stretches across last-gen consoles, has upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is even playable on Switch thanks to cloud streaming. Disney+ will drop in another episode of WandaVision, and a series of CG animated shorts starring familiar characters dubbed Pixar Popcorn. In sports, the NFL’s conference championships take up the weekend and of course, this week there’s plenty of inauguration specials on TV.

For movie fans though, the highlight could be a 4K Blu-ray version of They Live. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • They Live (4K)

  • John Carpenter's Prince of Darkness (4K)

  • 2012 (4K)

  • Accepted

  • Hitman 3 (PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series, Switch)

  • Ride 4 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)

  • Loot Hero DX (Switch)

  • Bladed Fury (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Hello Ninja, Netflix, 3 AM

  • NCIS (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • The Resident, Fox, 8 PM

  • Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 8 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 8 PM

  • Finding Your Roots (season premiere), PBS, 8 PM

  • Catfish (season finale), MTV, 9 PM

  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Trickster, CW, 9 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Nurses, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Spycraft (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Daughter from Another Mother (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Celebrating America Inauguration Special, ABC/CBS/NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Riverdale (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Nancy Drew (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM

  • Suns/Rockets, ESPN, 9:30 PM

  • Wild/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM

  • CB Strike (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM

  • Call Your Mother, ABC, 10:30 PM

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Search Party, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Call My Agent! (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Perfect Life (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Gomorrah (S3), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Selena + Chef (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM

  • Lakers/Bucks, TNT, 7:30 PM

  • Pelicans/Jazz, TNT, 10 PM

  • Grown-ish (winter premiere), Freeform, 8 PM

  • Walker (series premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

  • Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • B Positive (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM

  • Mom (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM

  • Legacies (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Chase, ABC, 9 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM

  • The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele (won't) Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • Wandavision, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Busted! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Pixar Popcorn (S1), Disney+, 3 AM

  • The Sister (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Blacklist (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

  • Euphoria, HBO Max, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • Painting with John (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Overview , Peacock, 3 AM

  • Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • Salt-n-Pepa, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • A Wild Year on Earth (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM

Sunday

  • Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke, PBS, 8 PM

  • American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

  • The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM

  • The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM

  • Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM

  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM

  • Charmed (S3), CW, 9 PM

  • Euphoria, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM

  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM

  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM

  • FBI (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

  • Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Here’s What You Need to Know

    Stock markets are up and holding near record high levels, a condition that would usually make life difficult for dividend investors. High market values normally lead to lower dividend yields – but even in today’s climate, it’s still possible to find a high-yielding dividend payer. You need to look carefully, however. The market story of the past year has been unusual, to say the least. Last winter saw the steepest and deepest recession in market history – but it was followed by a fast recovery that is only now slowing. Many companies pulled back on their dividends at the height of the corona panic, but now they are finding that yields are too low to attract investors, and are looking to start increasing payments again. In short, the valuation balance of the stock market is out of whack, and equities are still trying to regain it. It’s leaving a murky picture for investors as they try to navigate these muddy waters. Wall Street’s analysts and the TipRanks database together can bring some sense to the seemingly patternless situation. The analysts review the stocks, and explain how they are fitting in; the TipRanks data provides an objective context, and you can decide if these 10% dividend yields are right for your portfolio. Ready Capital Corporation (RC) We will start with a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the commercial market segment. Ready Capital buys up commercial real estate loans, and securities backed by them, as well as originating, financing, and managing such loans. The company’s portfolio also includes multi-family dwellings. Ready Capital reported solid results in its last quarterly statement, for 3Q20. Earnings came in at 63 cents per share. This result beat expectations by 75% and grew 133% year-over-year. The company finished Q3 with over $221 million in available cash and liquidity. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Ready Capital closed loans totaling $225 million for projects in 11 states. The projects include refinancing, redevelopment, and renovations. Fourth quarter full results will be reported in March. The extent of Ready Capital’s confidence can be seen in the company’s recent announcement that it will merge with Anworth Mortgage in a deal that will create a $1 billion combined entity. In the meantime, investors should note that Ready Capital announced its 4Q20 dividend, and the payment was increased for the second time in a row. The company had slashed the dividend in the second quarter, when COVID hit, as a precaution against depressed earnings, but has been raising the payment as the pandemic fears begin to ease. The current dividend of 35 cents per share will be paid out at the end of this month; it annualizes to $1.40 and gives a sky-high yield of 12%. Covering the stock from Raymond James, 5-star analyst Stephen Laws writes, “Recent results have benefited from non-interest income and strength in the loan origination segment, and we expect elevated contributions to continue near-term. This outlook gives us increased confidence around dividend sustainability, which we believe warrants a higher valuation multiple.” Laws sees the company’s merger with Anworth as a net-positive, and referring to the combination, says, “[We] expect RC to redeploy capital currently invested in the ANH portfolio into new investments in RC's targeted asset classes.” In line with his comments, Laws rates RC shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $14.25 price target. His target implies an upside of 23% over the next 12 months. (To watch Laws’ track record, click here) There are two recent reviews of Ready Capital and both are Buys, giving the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Shares in this REIT are selling for $11.57 while the average price target stands at $13.63, indicating room for ~18% upside growth in the coming year. (See RC stock analysis on TipRanks) Nustar Energy LP (NS) The energy and liquid chemical markets may not seem like natural partners, but they do see a lot of overlap. Crude oil and natural gas are highly hazardous to transport and store, an important attribute they share with industrial chemicals and products like ammonia and asphalt. Nustar Energy is an important midstream player in the oil industry, with more than 10,000 miles of pipeline, along 73 terminal and storage facilities. The relatively low oil prices of the past two years have cut into the top and bottom lines of the energy sector – and that is without accounting for the COVID pandemic’s hit to the demand side. These factors are visible in Nustar’s revenues, which fell off in the first half of 2019 and have remained low since. The 3Q20 number, at $362 million, stands near the median value of the last six quarters. Through all of this, Nustar has maintained its commitment to a solid dividend payout for investors. In a nod to the pandemic troubles, the company reduced its dividend earlier this year by one-third, citing the need to keep the payment sustainable. The current payment, last sent out in November, is 40 cents per share. At that rate, it annualizes to $1.60 and gives a yield of 10%. Barclays analyst Theresa Chen sees Nustar as a solid portfolio addition, writing, “We think NS offers unique offensive and defensive characteristics that position the stock well vs. midstream peers. NS benefits from a resilient refined products footprint, exposure to core acreage in the Permian basin, a foothold in the burgeoning renewable fuels value chain, as well as strategic Corpus Christi export assets… we think NS is a compelling investment idea over the next 12 months.” Chen sets a $20 price target on the stock, backing her Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and suggesting ~27% upside for the year. (To watch Chen’s track record, click here) Interestingly, in contrast to Chen's bullish stance, the Street is lukewarm at present regarding the midstream company's prospects. Based on 6 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 2 rate NS a Buy, 3 suggest Hold, and one recommends Sell. The 12-month average price target stands at $16.40, marking ~5% upside from current levels. (See NS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • World’s Rich Fled Alibaba After Monopoly Probe, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Wealthy investors rushed to offload stock in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after China began an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at billionaire Jack Ma’s internet giant, according to Citigroup Inc.’s private bank.“A large number” of the bank’s ultra-rich clients cut or exited their holdings in China’s largest e-commerce firm after reports of the probe emerged, Citi Private Bank’s Lab for Family Offices said in a report released Tuesday. China’s stock market previously attracted significant inflows from the firm’s wealthiest customers in the second half of the year, according to the report.Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Alibaba and rivals including Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China. The $35 billion initial public offering of Alibaba’s affiliate payments firm -- Ant Group Co. -- was abruptly halted last year, helping send Alibaba’s American depositary receipts down more than a fifth since late October.Read more: China Halts Ant Group’s IPO, Throwing Ma Empire Into TurmoilChina’s central bank said last week that Ant Group is working on a timetable to overhaul its business while ensuring operations continue, underscoring the determination to rein in Ma’s business and offering little clue on how far the firm needs to go to assuage Beijing. Ant Group makes up more than a quarter of Ma’s $52.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Alibaba shares rose 1.2% at 9:55 a.m. in Hong Kong Wednesday.(Updates Ma’s wealth in fourth paragraph, adds stock move in last)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 of IBM Watson's Top Stock Picks

    IBM Watson picked these stocks to outperform.Artificial intelligence will likely revolutionize the global economy in the next several decades, and Wall Street is not immune to the AI disruption.

  • Electric vehicle startup Rivian adds $2.65 billion investment led by T. Rowe Price

    Rivian, an electric vehicle startup backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co that aims to put an electric pickup and SUV in production this year, on Tuesday announced a $2.65-billion investment round led by T. Rowe Price. Rivian said it has raised $8 billion since the start of 2019. The California company's new valuation with this latest investment is $27.6 billion, according to a person familiar with Rivian's financials.

  • Chips Are in Short Supply. Here’s 1 Stock to Play the Shortage.

    Chip shortages around the world have created an opportunity for investors to take a look at semiconductor distribution companies.

  • Bionano Genomics to sell more shares, stock falls

    Bionano Genomics Inc. on Tuesday announced its second share sale in less than a month amid an unexplained spike in its price and volume, sending shares down in after-hours trading. Bionano did not disclose a targeted number of shares nor price in its offering, but the stock still fell more than 8% in the extended session. Bionano previously sold 29 million shares at $3.05 a share less than two weeks ago, as shares traded on the open market for more than $5. The stock has since continued to ride higher, closing at an all-time high of $9.14 Tuesday. Bionano shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, before prices shot higher just before the end of the year despite no public announcements about changes at the genome-analysis company, which lost nearly $30 million on sales of $4.5 million in the first nine months of 2020.

  • Nio Stock Could Hit New Highs in 2021; Here’s Why

    Wall Street has been looking at Nio Limited (NIO) of late, and investors seem to like what they see. Over the past 12 months, NIO stock is up a whooping 1017%, and remains close to its 52-week high. It probably hasn't hurt that the Chinese EV manufacturer released solid December car deliveries, showing a huge step forward. As expected, the fund-raising dip in December was another buying opportunity. The forecasted large growth rate in the Chinese EV market should lead to another big year for Nio. Big Monthly Delivery Increase Nio delivered 7,007 units during December for a big step up from the 5,291 in November. The Chinese EV company had generally seen small monthly delivery increases since April as the sector raced ahead. For December, Nio had a nearly equal delivery of ES8, ES6 and EC6 models. In total, Q4 deliveries were 17,353 EVs while the full-year count was only 43,728 vehicles. The company is already on an annualized rate of 84,000 cars. In comparison XPeng (XPEV) had 5,700 deliveries while Tesla (TSLA) reached totals of nearly 500,000 units for the year. Nio remains a leader in China, but the company is far behind Tesla as a global EV manufacturer. The company unveiled a new sedan called the ET7 at the fourth Nio Day on January 9. The EV will cost between $70K and $85K so the company isn’t going to catch up with competitors on volumes with the ET7. Possibly the biggest news was a 150 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a claimed range of 625 miles. Batter technology will remain a distinguishing factor in EV sales. Chinese Market Surge The Chinese EV market is set to surge to 1.8 million vehicles in 2021, up 40% from 1.3 million vehicles last year. Despite the 100% growth rate in 2021, Nio still only has a fraction of the business. While the company selling shares at only $39 last month now seems ill timed with the stock near $60, Nio is poised with capital to build out manufacturing and further attack a market where the company only has EV market share in the 3% range. The total Chinese vehicle market approaches 3 million units monthly so Nio hardly registers on total sales. Due to this vast opportunity, the company raised another $1.3 billion via convertible debt. In total, Nio has raised over $4 billion in the last month to fund growth. Analysts have sales nearly doubling to $4.6 billion this year and surging again to $7.5 billion in 2022. The greenfield market opportunity in China appears to easily support Nio reaching these sales targets. However, the stock has a market value of $90 billion, so it will dip on any missteps. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Nio appears poised to further capture market share in a growing Chinese EV market. The company continues to innovate in battery technology and autonomous driving. As always, Chinese stocks have additional risks due to regulatory concerns and transparency issues. Those interested in the Nio story and willing to take the risk should use any pain from news of new competitors entering the market as an opportunity to the EV stock. Overall, Wall Street is divided on NIO shares, a circumstance reflected in the Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. That rating is based on 13 reviews, including 7 Buys and 6 Holds. (See NIO stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • What will Joe Biden do to mortgage rates? See what experts say

    See what the experts anticipate for home borrowers under the new administration.

  • IRS Says This Tax Season Will Be ‘One of the Nation’s Most Important.’ Make Note of These Key Dates.

    At a time when millions of people are strapped for money and counting on their income tax refund or a stimulus check, they’ll have to wait a little longer before they can file their taxes. Feb. 12 marks the first date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing returns. Tax season started Jan. 27 last year.

  • Netflix adds 8.5 million users in Q4, blowing away estimates

    Netflix soundly beat analyst expectations for subscriber growth in Q4, adding more than 8.5 million users.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Pool Stock, Veeva, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, Veeva and Lululemon on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Win Big As The Biden Administration Takes The Wheel

    This year has already started with a bang, and with a “blue wave” looming over the United States, three industries could be ready to explode

  • Roth IRA Contribution Rules: The Comprehensive Guide

    Everything you need to know about Roth IRA contributions and distributions, from eligibility to income limits to deadlines.

  • AMC shares soar more than 30%

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) soared more than 30% during Tuesday’s session after announcing a secured debt deal to give the struggling theater company a liquidity boost.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, As Earnings Rebound?

    With earnings turning around and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • TREASURIES-Treasuries slip after Yellen says tax cuts should be repealed

    Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, urged lawmakers to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden. Yellen said she believed some of the signature 2017 tax reform act should be repealed, such as the cut in corporate tax rates, though rates would not go back to their pre-2017 levels.

  • Watch Out AMD, Intel Is Waking From Its Slumber

    Over the last half decade or so, hardly any stocks have outperformed the market to the extent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has. The huge market gains have been a reflection of the company’s real-world performance, which has seen the chipmaker considerably close the gap on its traditionally much bigger rival Intel (INTC). Apart from offering superior products, AMD has made the most of Intel’s production delays to eat away at its CPU dominance. However, 2021 is shaping up to be a different year to recent ones. Intel has been taking meaningful steps to turn its business around, and only recently appointed a new CEO, and one with proper pedigree at that. Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore notes how the new figure at the rival’s helm, could impact AMD’s forward charge. “While we expect AMD to continue to execute on its new product ramps, and any changes to INTC’s manufacturing strategy will not impact competitive intensity for at least 2-3 years, we do expect this topic to increasingly weigh on the LT AMD thesis,” the 5-star analyst noted. “Consequently, despite increasing our revenue estimates in the near term (higher semi-custom + PC CPU revenue, with EPS slightly falling due to a higher tax rate in 2021), we expect the increased uncertainty around competitive intensity to weigh on AMD’s already premium valuation.” While Seymore tempers expectations of future performance, he expects AMD to beat the estimates when the company reports 4Q20 earnings early next month (Feb 2.). Seymore expects AMD to deliver revenue of $3.06 billion, a 9% quarter-over-quarter uptick, near the high end of AMD’s guidance and above the $3.02 billion consensus estimate. While on the bottom line, Seymore anticipates EPS of $0.48, above his previous forecast of $0.47. Looking further ahead, while Seymore says AMD might be at risk of losing market share to Intel over the long term, “given positive data points in the gaming ecosystem,” the analyst raised his 1Q21 revenue estimate from $2.76 billion to $2.84 billion (Street expects to $2.70 billion). That said, for now, Seymore expects AMD shares to stay range bound. The analyst rates the stock a Hold, along with a $90 price target. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here) Where does the rest of the Street side on this chip player? AMD maintains a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 23 recent ratings. These include 15 Buys, 6 Holds, and 2 Sells. Shares are trading at $89.45, and the $96.55 average price target suggests room for about 8% upside. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for chip stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • My husband is a felon and his work plummeted. He did not file a 2019 tax return. Will we get a second $600 stimulus and $1,400 check under a President Biden?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, I am writing because I have been reading so many different questions, answers and as much general information I can find, but I just want one simple answer — and quickly! My husband and I and our child received the first stimulus check from his 2018 tax return.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who owned stocks since 2016 generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 120.4%. But there's no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.Bank of America's Big Run: One market leader of the past five years was Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).Big banks were crushed during the worst of the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest-hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.By the beginning of 2016, Bank of America shares had worked their way all the way back up to around $16.45. Within months, the stock hit its low point of the past five years, dropping down to $10.99 following a bout of early-2016 volatility related to concerns over an economic slowdown in China.Bank of America then went on a tear for the remainder of 2016, more than doubling off its lows to around $23 by the end of the year. The stock made it to $33.05 by early 2018 before stalling out for roughly a year and a half.Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In JPMorgan Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth TodayBank of America In 2021, Beyond: Bank of America shares broke out to the upside again in the closing months of 2019, surging to new highs of $35.72 before the COVID-19 sell-off pushed the stock back down to $17.95 in early 2020.Since then, Bank of America shares have regained nearly all of their lost ground and are currently trading at around $33.Bank of America investors who held on through a volatile few years were rewarded for their patience, and $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $2,518 today, assuming reinvested dividends.Looking ahead, analysts expect Bank of America to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $33.50, suggesting only 1.5% upside from current levels.Photo credit: Mike Mozart, FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How Americans Are Spending Their Stimulus Payments * 5 Key Questions About The Federal Reserve's Approach In 2021(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here are Wall Street’s favorite oil stocks for a 2021 recovery

    Try big energy — fossil fuels, to be specific. A combination of supply cuts and demand increases has helped crude oil prices soar over the past 2½ months. Meanwhile, redlining by banks — more on that later — points to what may turn out to be a special advantage for the largest industry players.