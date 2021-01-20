What's on TV this week: 'Hitman 3,' 'They Live' and 'Pixar Popcorn'
This week’s highlight game release is Hitman 3, closing out a trilogy of murder-for-hire simulators. The game stretches across last-gen consoles, has upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and is even playable on Switch thanks to cloud streaming. Disney+ will drop in another episode of WandaVision, and a series of CG animated shorts starring familiar characters dubbed Pixar Popcorn. In sports, the NFL’s conference championships take up the weekend and of course, this week there’s plenty of inauguration specials on TV.
For movie fans though, the highlight could be a 4K Blu-ray version of They Live. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
They Live (4K)
John Carpenter's Prince of Darkness (4K)
2012 (4K)
Accepted
Hitman 3 (PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series, Switch)
Ride 4 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox)
Loot Hero DX (Switch)
Bladed Fury (PS4, Switch, Xbox One)
Tuesday
Lovestruck in the City, Netflix, 3 AM
Hello Ninja, Netflix, 3 AM
NCIS (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
The Resident, Fox, 8 PM
Two Sentence Horror Stories, CW, 8 PM
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 8 PM
Finding Your Roots (season premiere), PBS, 8 PM
Catfish (season finale), MTV, 9 PM
Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
Trickster, CW, 9 PM
FBI: Most Wanted (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
Nurses, NBC, 10 PM
Wednesday
The Expanse, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
Spycraft (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Daughter from Another Mother (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
Celebrating America Inauguration Special, ABC/CBS/NBC, 8:30 PM
Riverdale (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM
American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM
Nancy Drew (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM
Suns/Rockets, ESPN, 9:30 PM
Wild/Ducks, NBC SN, 9:30 PM
CB Strike (season premiere), HBO, 10 PM
Call Your Mother, ABC, 10:30 PM
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
Thursday
Search Party, HBO Max, 3 AM
Call My Agent! (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
Perfect Life (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM
Gomorrah (S3), HBO Max, 3 AM
Selena + Chef (season premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM
The Stand, CBS All Access, 3 AM
Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM
UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM
Lakers/Bucks, TNT, 7:30 PM
Pelicans/Jazz, TNT, 10 PM
Grown-ish (winter premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
Walker (series premiere), CW, 8 PM
Young Sheldon (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM
Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM
B Positive (winter premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
Mom (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
Legacies (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM
The Chase, ABC, 9 PM
Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM
Cari & Jemele (won't) Stick to Sports, Vice, 11:30 PM
Friday
Wandavision, Disney+, 3 AM
Busted! (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM
Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
Pixar Popcorn (S1), Disney+, 3 AM
The Sister (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM
Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM
The Blacklist (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM
Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM
Euphoria, HBO Max, 9 PM
Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM
Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM
Painting with John (series premiere), HBO, 11 PM
ELeague: Madden NFL 21, TBS, 12 AM
Saturday
The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM
The Overview , Peacock, 3 AM
Ravens at Bills, NBC, 8:15 PM
Salt-n-Pepa, Lifetime, 8 PM
A Wild Year on Earth (series premiere), BBC America, 8 PM
Sunday
Batwoman, CW, 8 PM
Miss Scarlet & The Duke, PBS, 8 PM
American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
Who Wants to Be A Millionaire, ABC, 8 PM
The Watch, BBC America, 8 PM
Browns/Steelers, NBC, 8:15 PM
NCIS: LA, CBS, 8PM
Charmed (S3), CW, 9 PM
Euphoria, HBO, 9 PM
The Simpsons, Fox, 9 PM
Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
NCIS: NO, CBS, 9 PM
FBI (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
Cal Fire, Discovery, 10 PM
The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
Family Guy, Fox, 10:30 PM
All times listed are ET.