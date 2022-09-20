U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,847.37
    -52.52 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,602.83
    -416.85 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,409.22
    -125.80 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.59
    -30.26 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.10
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    -0.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0056 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6760
    +0.4580 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,981.46
    -292.59 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.19
    -5.83 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

HitPaw Brings The Entirely Brand New Website's Design To Improve the User Experience

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the company is dedicated to providing creative and effective multimedia tools, HitPaw has updated HitPaw 2.0 with a brand new website design, aiming to improve the user experience. The motto 'Record. Create. Enjoy. Share.' represents the attitude and the vision of HitPaw, which is to help youth and content creators who are passionate about life free up the infinity of creativity without any limitation. Moreover, this will be the first time that the little virtual character of HitPaw says 'hello' to everyone.

  • An Entirely New User Interface Design

Purple, as the brand color, is used a lot in the new HitPaw websites, representing vitality, inspiration, and infinity. The fresh interactive design offers an immersive experience when surfing in the HitPaw.

  • Clear and Intelligible Product Pages

Newly designed product pages have added plenty of motion graphs, animations, and interactive buttons, helping users well understand what HitPaw products can do and how well they can do. Especially for Enhancers, HitPaw inserts real-time enhancing effects to show the differences between the image or video before and after the enhancement.

  • Fantastic Virtual Character - HitPaw

Most users know the logo of HitPaw is a cat. So this is the first time that the 'real' Paw says hello to everybody. Follow the little Paw's steps, it will show up when you need help and when you do not know which license to select. Little Paw's goal is to shorten the distance between users and HitPaw.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in files compressing, video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hitpaw

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawvideoeditor/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-brings-the-entirely-brand-new-websites-design-to-improve-the-user-experience-301628822.html

SOURCE HitPaw

Recommended Stories

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro c

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Dreamforce Conference, Investor Day?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Software Growth Stocks: Adobe Pays Record Multiple, Twilio Sets Restructuring

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. 2023 estimates have been revised down for software stocks.

  • iOS 16 review: Apple opens the lock screen

    Apple has focused on modernizing the iPhone lock screen, making it a more useful part of how you interact with your phone. The company has made lots of minor changes and improvements that add up to a better iPhone experience.

  • Motion wants to automate task planning using AI

    Motion, a startup automating task planning with AI, today announced that it raised $13 million in a Series A round led by SignalFire, with participation from 468 Capital and notable angels, including OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman. Motion CEO Harry Qi says that the new cash will be put toward product development and engineering as well as overall hiring. Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple iPhone 14 camera bug causes ‘grinding’ and ‘vibrating’ when using Instagram and TikTok

    The company’s most expensive iPhone has an issue with its optical image stabilisation - but a fix is on the way

  • This Genius Move by Disney Could Crown it Streaming King

    Disney is pushing subscribers toward its bundle and possibly an app -- moves that could put it ahead of the competition.

  • TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature

    Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front and rear cameras simultaneously. ByteDance Ltd's TikTok disclosed a new feature called TikTok Now that will give users daily prompts to share impromptu photos

  • Apple to fix annoying copy and paste bug, camera shaking and more in next week's iOS 16 update

    Apple's new iOS 16 operating system is about to get its first significant set of bug fixes, including those that will address users' complaints over shaky cameras when using some apps, and a frustrating copy and paste bug that asks users far too often if an app has permission to access their clipboard, among other things. Apple's aim with the paste permissions feature was to protect users' privacy, as the prompt highlights when apps are reading the clipboard where sensitive data could be stored -- even when users may not be aware that's happening. TikTok, for instance, was found guilty of snooping on clipboard data, as were dozens of other iOS apps.

  • Nvidia unveils Drive Thor, one chip to rule all software-defined vehicles

    Nvidia is gearing up to deliver Drive Thor, its next-generation automotive-grade chip that the company claims will be able to unify a wide-range of in-car technology from automated driving features and driver monitoring systems to streaming Netflix in the back for the kiddos. Thor, which goes into production in 2025, is notable not just because it's a step up from Nvidia's Drive Orin chip. Nvidia is scrapping the Drive Atlan system on chip ahead of schedule for Thor, founder and CEO Jensen Huang said Tuesday at the company's GTC event.

  • Apple Will Hike App Store Prices from Europe to Asia Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled major increases to its price tiers on apps and in-app purchases from Europe to Asia, protecting its margins as major currencies tumble against the US dollar.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto

  • BeReal Contemplates Monetization as Popularity Surges

    Like the content it pushes its users to create and share, the chief issue facing fast-growing social media site BeReal couldn't be more real. It...

  • The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and rattling when certain third-party apps are used

    The issue seems to occur when the likes of TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat access the rear camera module.

  • Slack adds persistent information layer to channels called Canvas

    Slack has succeeded in large part in the enterprise by allowing people to communicate in a number of ways while integrating with many common enterprise applications. Slack recognized this limitation and decided to combine Quip's collaborative tooling with Slack's communication capabilities in a new tool Slack is calling Canvas. Quip is the company that Salesforce bought in 2016 for $750 million (and which brought co-CEO Bret Taylor to the company).

  • Slack's upcoming 'canvas' feature will make it easier for teams to share resources

    Canvas will come out next year, but Slack has started rolling out the new-and-improved huddles.

  • iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

    Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages ...

  • Apple’s Fix for iPhone 14, iOS 16 Bugs Coming Next Week

    Some people who bought Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro are experiencing strange camera behavior when filming with social-media apps. Apple has plans to fix it and other bugs.