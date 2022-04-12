U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

HitPaw MiraCut: Everyone can be the influencer

·2 min read

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, short videos have attracted all attention, and an increasing number of people make their own short videos and share them on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To lower the learning curve of editing and make it possible for everyone to make the amazing short video, HitPaw has released the HitPaw MiraCut. Like its name, HitPaw MiraCut is aiming to help people edit and share miracle videos within seconds.

Would you like to know the amazing features of MiraCut? Let's get started!

1. A Variety of Cool Templates
HitPaw MiraCut has a wide range of templates to meet various needs. With miscellaneous themes, including Beat, Slowmo, and Effects, you can make your videos in different styles. All templates are trendy, attractive, and well-designed. You can use these templates to create a video with pictures and make short videos with magical effects. Moreover, templates will be constantly updated, so your videos will always follow the trend, or even lead the trend.

2. Easy to Use and Share
One barrier between amazing video and normal video is the editing skills. By using HitPaw MiraCut, there are no special skills needed. All you need to do is choose the template, import photos and get your aesthetic videos without any effort. Easily and instantly share your works to TikTok and Instagram social media to amaze your friends, get more likes and gain new followers. Post your videos and show your creativity.

3. Support Plenty of languages and HD Resolution
HitPaw MiraCut supports 17 languages including English, Korean, Russian, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Portuguese, Arabic, Indonesian, Turkish, Hindi, Italian, Dutch, Thai, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Also, you can export 720P and 1080P videos.

Compatibility and Price
HitPaw MiraCut is now compatible Android 7 or above and its pricing starts from $3.99 USD for a weekly plan. For more information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/miracut.html

About HitPaw
HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hitpawofficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/
Related Link：https://www.hitpaw.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-miracut-everyone-can-be-the-influencer-301524181.html

SOURCE HitPaw

