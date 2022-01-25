U.S. markets closed

HitPaw Photo Enhancer: Fix the Old Photos With Portrait Reconstruction

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet people's needs of fixing the blurred and pixelated images, HitPaw has proudly announced that HitPaw Photo Enhancer has been updated with powerful features to make photo editing as easy as possible. HitPaw Photo Enhancer is enabled with Artificial Intelligence which can help users to adjust the image's sharpness, contrast, exposures, and resolutions. With a user-friendly User Interface, people can master how to use HitPaw Photo Enhancer without guidance.

Let's dive in the new features of the update.

1. Improve the Portrait Reconstruction Model

The main update for HitPaw Photo Enhancer is to improve the portrait reconstruction model, which is aiming to fix the old photos. There are noise and pixels in old photos because it is taken by the old devices or compressed by social applications like Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp. With Portrait Reconstruction Model, Artificial Intelligence will learn what is the in the old photo first, and reconstruct the pixels so that the old photo looks more clear and sharp.

2. Three AI Models for Different Situations

There are 3 AI Models to serve any kind of purpose. The most powerful model is Face Model, which is specialized to upscale photos like selfies. Denoise Model is aiming to remove the noise in the pictures, especially the photos taken at the night. Last but not the least, General Model is perfect for the landscape, buildings, animals, and flowers.

3. Batch Photos Processing

HitPaw Photo Enhancer supports batch images processing, which allows users to upload unlimited files to process in one time. Users can save their time and improve the efficiency, especially when there are tons of photos need to upscale.

4. Download Speed Increasing

With this update, the software pack has been optimized, which increases the download speed so that HitPaw Photo Enhancer will be downloaded when people don't even realize it.

Compatibility and Price

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Windows 11/10/8/7(64-bit OS) and its pricing starts from $8.99 USD for a month plan. For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.

About HitPaw

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity. To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawvideoeditor/

Related Links：https://www.hitpaw.com/

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hitpaw-photo-enhancer-fix-the-old-photos-with-portrait-reconstruction-301468131.html

SOURCE HitPaw

