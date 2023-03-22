HitPaw Photo Enhancer New Version Released, Offering New Enhancing Features for Portraits and Boost Processing Efficiency

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, the leading provider of innovative digital solutions, announced the launch of its latest update v2.1.0 of HitPaw Photo Enhancer with new features that streamline the image processing experience for photographers and enthusiasts.

In this update, new photo processing modes are added to the general and face models. And the user can easily preview the different enhancing effects brought by these modes.

LET'S CHECK OUT THE NEW FEATURES:

Newly Added Soft Enhancing Features for Face Model

Here comes the soft mode when you're enhancing the portraits. This feature allows you to beautify your face in an oriental way and make your skin smoother. Also, it can easily remove blemishes and other flaws.

Fast Processing Mode Developed for General Model

This update boasts a fast mode that significantly speeds up the general model, delivering quick and efficient results.With this new feature, users can faster enhance large batches of images, allowing them to work more effectively.

Multiple Previewing Results to Compare and Export

The multiple previewing results option is another innovative feature that enables users to compare different image processing modes and export their preferred result. With this feature, photographers can save time and choose the best enhancement option that suits their preferences.

Notification & Processing Setting Improved

The notification and processing settings have also been improved in this latest release. When you're enhancing large pictures, it'll remind you to use the faster way to process. Additionally, our software can ensure your batch work not be interrupted by hibernation.

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Enhancer is now compatible with Win 10 and MacOS 10.15 and above. The pricing starts from $17.99 USD for a month plan.

For more price checking and information, you can visit https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-enhancer.html.

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specializing in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing meme-making, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

