Hitron Launches New DOCSIS 3.1 Triband Wi-Fi 6E Gateways with Speeds up to 6 Gbps Downstream and 1 Gbps Upstream

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi 6E with newly opened 6 GHz band enables operators to roll out premium high-capacity, low-latency services like video conferencing, 8K video, augmented reality and more

Philadelphia, PA (SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 #4037) – September 19, 2022 - – Hitron Technologies today announced the launch of CODA5830 and CODA5834, two powerful DOCSIS 3.1 cable gateways. With extended downstream spectrum, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Gigabit wired and wireless networking, and HD voice, both gateways are ideal for Gigabit-class residential and business services.

Wi-Fi 6E adds access to spectrum in the 6 GHz band, which is free from interference and congestion and enables wireless speeds up to 11 Gbps. The 6 GHz band can be used to offload video, online gaming or other services that require fast speeds and low latencies. Utilizing seven continuous 160 MHz channels, the CODA583x can support multiple clear channels, free from interference from neighboring Wi-Fi networks. With significantly more spectrum than dual-band Wi-Fi routers, the CODA583x can meet the needs of the most connected households.

With software switchable upstream and downstream paths, the CODA583x makes it easy to meet today and tomorrow’s bandwidth needs. Extended downstream (1218 MHz) can support up to 6 Gbps downstream and high-split upstream (204 MHz) can support 1 Gbps upstream. Operators can remotely change band split options between (5-85MHz / 108-1218MHz) or (5-204MHz / 258-1218MHz) at any time, so they can upgrade customers to higher-tier packages without having to swap out the customer hardware or send out a technician.

The CODA583x supports Low Latency DOCSIS (LLD) technology, part of the DOCSIS 3.1 specification, which optimizes the flow of traffic through the network. LLD ensures that video calling is smooth, online gaming is highly responsive and users can enjoy their real-time applications without choppiness or freezing.

“To compete for today’s broadband customer, you must deliver a flawless home experience. As operators increase access speeds to Gigabit tiers, they need to make sure the home router can match those speeds and not become a bottleneck for services inside the home,’ said Greg Fisher, President and Chief Technology Officer at Hitron. “The powerful CODA583x can meet virtually any home and small business networking need – from 8K streaming, premium videoconferencing, lag-free gaming and more.”

Key product features include:

Switchable Upstream: 5-85MHz / 5-204MHz

Extended Downstream 1218MHz

4x4 2.4GHz 802.11ax, 4x4 5GHz 802.11ax and 4x4 6GHz 802.11ax Tri-band Concurrent MU-MIMO Internal Antennas

One 2.5 GigE and two 1 GigE Ports

Two HD Voice Ports, SIP and MGCP Support (select models)

TR-069, TR-369 and Remote Management

Hitron Ecosystem Support (OptiMy, HitronCloud, MyHitron+)

Low Latency DOCSIS

About Hitron Technologies

Hitron Technologies is changing the way the world works, plays and connects. Our leadership in broadband and Wi-Fi technology, combined with our vertically integrated manufacturing services, enable us to continually push the envelope of what’s possible and deliver custom, cost-effective and scalable solutions. Hitron Technologies Americas Inc. is a subsidiary of Hitron Technologies and is based in Centennial, Colorado.





