As it hits $100 million run rate, The Pill Club adds former Uber exec Liz Meyerdirk as CEO

Liz Meyerdirk made a name for herself at Uber as the Senior Director & Global Head of Business Development for the company's Uber Eats business and she's now turning her attention to women's health as the new chief executive of The Pill Club.

The move comes at a perilous time for the remote delivery of women's healthcare as the Supreme Court has taken steps to limit the provision of sexual healthcare to women in recent months.

"Women’s health care has never been more tested than right now," Meyerdirk noted in a blog post announcing her new role. "COVID-19 has upended access to care; dozens of states have—and continue—to try and limit women's choice; and last year, the Supreme Court voted to uphold the rollback of the ACA contraceptive mandate decision, a stunning move that could end up impacting as many as 126,000 women who previously received covered contraception through employer-based health insurance."

A seasoned corporate executive, Meyerdirk is hoping to navigate The Pill Club through these treacherous times. "These events have shown that reliable, safe, and affordable access to women’s health and birth control is

just one more vulnerability in our health care system," Meyerdirk wrote.

Liz Meyerdirk, chief executive of The Pill Club: Image Credit: The Pill Club

As it faces an uncertain legal environment on some fronts, the company couldn't be in a better position financially.

The Pill Club, which is profitable and now has a $100 million run rate, is now ready for its closeup with Meyerdirk at the helm.

The company has managed to make its mark in the crowded world of online prescriptions and refill fulfillment by focusing specifically on women's health and ensuring that those services are available to as many potential patients as possible.

"We're now serving hundreds of thousands of women nationwide with 20% on Medicaid," says Meyerdirk. "We prescribe in 43 states and the District of Columbia."

Story continues

For Meyerdirk, the background she had in logistics and fulfillment from her time at Uber Eats made the transition to the pill prescription and delivery service natural.

"There is a heavy logistics element to it," said Meyerdirk.

As Meyerdirk takes the reins of the company, she said there's a few areas that The Pill Club will expand into beyond its focus on birth control and contraception. "There are areas that our customers are asking for," Meyerdirk said.

These areas include, initially, dermatology. Last year the company launched a delivery service for contraceptives and women's hygiene products like pads and tampons.

As it continues to expand its product suite, it's also growing its executive staff. The company not only added Meyerdirk, but also David Hsu as chief financial officer and Jeremy Downs as senior vice president of growth. Hsu joins the company from Honey, where led the $4 billion acquisition negotiations with PayPal, and Downs comes from Uber Eats, where he spent five years leading growth.

"We need sustained, long-term access to women’s health care, not just a bridge while the pandemic persists; and we need coverage for essential health services like birth control and prenatal care, regardless of whether or not you’re insured," Meyerdirk wrote. "Reproductive care has and continues to be an essential part of our business, but there are countless opportunities to serve women in all of their life stages from puberty to menopause."