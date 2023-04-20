Hits and misses in the Republican debt-ceiling plan

Republicans finally have a plan to resolve the debt-ceiling impasse they created. The new plan would raise the federal borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion, in exchange for $4.5 trillion in spending cuts during the next several years. Some of the provisions are non-starters, but others could end up as part of a final compromise with Democrats that allows Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit and get on with business as usual. As tedious as this whole manufactured drama is, it’s worth paying attention to provisions that could be part of real fiscal change down the road, which is essential sooner or later to rein in unsustainable levels of federal borrowing.

More important than the content of the GOP plan is whether House Republicans can actually pass it. If they can’t, then there really isn’t a Republican plan at all. President Biden and his fellow Democrats will continue to insist on raising the federal borrowing limit without conditions, and Republicans won’t have a viable alternative. Democrats control the Senate, and they’ll seize the initiative if the House GOP falls on its face.

If Speaker Kevin McCarthy can thread the needle and get his bill through the House, Democrats will have to respond with a counter plan that includes some effort to cut spending, as Republicans insist. Here are the main provisions of the GOP plan, with handicapping on which parts have a chance of making it into a final compromise package:

NOT GONNA HAPPEN:

Repeal the green energy tax credits Democrats passed last year. Democrats still control the White House plus half of Congress, and there’s no way they’ll rescind legislation they consider a landmark effort to address climate change, a huge priority for many Democrats.

Repeal $80 billion in new funding for the Internal Revenue Service. This is another Democratic priority, meant to rebuild the IRS after years of budget starvation, led by Congressional Republicans. This extra funding is actually crucial for helping the IRS nab wealthy tax cheats who fail to pay hundreds of billions they legally owe each year. Anybody who really cares about paying down the $32 trillion national debt should start with collecting all the taxes Americans legally owe.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds an event to mark 100 days of the Republican majority in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, April 17, 2023. In a speech Monday at the New York Stock Exchange, the Republican leader accused President Joe Biden of refusing to engage in budget-cutting negotiations to prevent a debt crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Repeal Biden’s executive action canceling up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower. This was a Biden campaign promise, and there’s no way he’ll simply fold and agree to rescind it. The Supreme Court might give Republicans what they want, however, since they’re likely to decide the matter by the end of June and seem inclined to rule that Biden exceeded his authority.

Impose work requirements for some aid recipients. This is a perennial battle between Republicans who say recipients of food aid and other help for the needy should prove they want to work and Democrats who insist that’s demeaning and unnecessary. Dems won’t budge, not now, anyway, and Republicans know it.

POSSIBLE:

Claw back unspent COVID aid. Of $4.2 trillion in COVID relief passed from 2022 to 2022, about $91 billion remains unspent, according to the Government Accountability Office. That’s not a lot, in Washington terms, but rescinding that spending could be a budget-cutting gesture that doesn’t do a lot of real-world harm.

Cut fiscal year 2024 spending by $130 billion. These spending cuts wouldn’t touch Social Security, Medicare or defense, plus $130 billion isn’t all that much in a federal budget totaling nearly $7 trillion. Doable.

Cap budget growth at 1% for 10 years. This wouldn’t be binding, since any future Congress can always change a law passed by a prior Congress. So this is one way for lawmakers to pretend to be budget hawks, with an easy way out.

Return discretionary spending to 2022 levels. Same as above. “Discretionary” spending exempts Social Security and Medicare, which pay out benefits every year with no Congressional action needed. The current Congress could put this limit in place, while a future one could remove it.

PLAUSIBLE:

Strengthen domestic oil and gas production. House Republicans already passed a bill meant to boost US energy production, including permitting reforms making it easier to build oil pipelines and other types of infrastructure. It includes the same repeal of Biden’s green energy tax credits as the debt-ceiling plan, and those won’t go anywhere. But permitting reforms and other elements of the energy bill have a chance. Those same permitting reforms would benefit the construction of clean-energy infrastructure, so there’s something in it for Democrats. Plus Biden has come around to the idea of securing more domestic energy for the next couple of decades, until renewables are more fully developed. He could swallow some of this.

TIMELINE:

Raising the borrowing limit by $1.5 trillion, as the GOP plan calls for, would only buy about one year’s worth of time, which isn’t enough. That would force Congress to go through this whole ordeal again just as the 2024 elections are heating up. Even many Republicans don’t want that, since threatening a debt-ceiling default is a losing issue for them. So a final deal will probably raise the borrowing limit by enough—say, $2.5 trillion—to get to the end of 2024 or early 2025. We don’t know exactly how this episode will end, but we know for sure there will be a sequel.

