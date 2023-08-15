The hits keep coming for China's economy — its July report card missed expectations and it altogether omitted youth unemployment stats from the announcement. Tuul & Bruno Morandi/Getty Images

China's economic performance fell below analyst expectations, per the July data released by the Bureau of Statistics.

The July economic report omitted any mention of youth unemployment statistics in the country.

The youth unemployment rate won't be released from August until surveying methods are improved, per Bloomberg.

New economic data released by China on Tuesday showed the country again missing analysts' expectations, adding to signs that the country's post-pandemic recovery is fizzling out.

The country reported that its industrial production rose 3.7% year-on-year in July, badly missing the analysts' target of a 4.4% on-year increase.

China also reported that its retail sales had risen by 2.5% on-year in July, missing a 4.5% target per analysts polled by Reuters. Exports in July came in at 2.016 trillion yuan, or almost $278 billion, marking a 9.2% drop.

Most interestingly, the July economic report omitted any mention of youth unemployment statistics in the country. Youth unemployment soared to a record high of 21.3% in the second quarter of 2023, per the statistics bureau's June report.

A National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson told CNBC that it has suspended reporting on the youth unemployment statistics due to economic and social changes, adding that the bureau is reassessing the methodology.

"Whether students looking for a job before graduation should be counted in the labor statistics needs more research," the bureau spokesperson told Bloomberg. China's youth unemployment rate won't be released from August until surveying methods are improved, the statistics bureau said Tuesday, per the news outlet.

Instead, the country reported that urban unemployment was 5.3% in July, up from 5.2% in June.

As part of the report, China said: "We should be aware that the international political and economic situation is intricate and complicated, while the domestic demand remains insufficient and the foundation for economic recovery needs to be further consolidated."

Story continues

The National Bureau of Statistics did not immediately respond to Insider's request for further comment.

August 15, 1:11 p.m.: The story has been updated to include comments from the statistics bureau's spokesperson.

Read the original article on Business Insider