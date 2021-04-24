U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,947.90
    +233.70 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Hitting the Books: How IBM's metadata research made US drones even deadlier

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·5 min read

If there's one thing the United States military gets right, it's lethality. Yet even once the US military has you in its sights, it may not know who you actually are — such are, these so-called "signature strikes" — even as that wrathful finger of God is called down from upon on high.

As Kate Crawford, Microsoft Research principal and co-founder of the AI Now Institute at NYU, lays out in this fascinating excerpt from her new book, Atlas of AI, the military-industrial complex is alive and well and now leveraging metadata surveillance scores derived by IBM to decide which home/commute/gender reveal party to drone strike next. And if you think that same insidious technology isn't already trickling down to infest the domestic economy, I have a credit score to sell you.

Atlas of AI
Atlas of AI

Excerpted from Atlas of AI: Power, Politics, and the Planetary Costs of Artificial Intelligence by Kate Crawford, published by Yale University Press. Copyright © 2021 by the President and Fellows of Yale University. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

Underlying the military logics of targeting is the idea of the signature. Toward the end of President George W. Bush’s second term, the CIA argued that it should be able to launch drone attacks based solely on an individual’s observed “pattern of behavior” or “signature.”

Whereas a “personality strike” involves targeting a specific individual, a “signature strike” is when a person is killed due to their metadata signature; in other words, their identity is not known but data suggests that they might be a terrorist.

As the Snowden documents showed, during the Obama years, the National Security Agency’s global metadata surveillance program would geolocate a SIM card or handset of a suspect, and then the U.S. military would conduct drone strikes to kill the individual in possession of the device.

“We kill people based on metadata,” said General Michael Hayden, former director of the NSA and the CIA. The NSA’s Geo Cell division was reported to use more colorful language: “We track ’em, you whack ’em.'"

Signature strikes may sound precise and authorized, implying a true mark of someone’s identity. But in 2014, the legal organization Reprieve published a report showing that drone strikes attempting to kill 41 individuals resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,147 people. “Drone strikes have been sold to the American public on the claim that they are ‘precise.’ But they are only as precise as the intelligence that feeds them,” said Jennifer Gibson, who led the report.

But the form of the signature strike is not about precision: it is about correlation. Once a pattern is found in the data and it reaches a certain threshold, the suspicion becomes enough to take action even n the absence of definitive proof. This mode of adjudication by pattern recognition is found in many domains—most often taking the form of a score.

Consider an example from the 2015 Syrian refugee crisis. Millions of people were fleeing widespread civil war and enemy occupation in hopes of finding asylum in Europe. Refugees were risking their lives on rafts and overcrowded boats. On September 2, a three-year-old boy named Alan Kurdi drowned in the Mediterranean Sea, alongside his five-year-old brother, when their boat capsized. A photograph showing his body washed up on a beach in Turkey made international headlines as a potent symbol for the extent of the humanitarian crisis: one image standing in for the aggregate horror. But some saw this as a growing threat. It is around this time that IBM was approached about a new project. Could the company use its machine learning platform to detect the data signature of refugees who might be connected to jihadism? In short, could IBM automatically distinguish a terrorist from a refugee?

Andrew Borene, a strategic initiatives executive at IBM, described the rationale behind the program to the military publication Defense One:

“Our worldwide team, some of the folks in Europe, were getting feedback that there were some concerns that within these asylum-seeking populations that had been starved and dejected, there were fighting-age males coming off of boats that looked awfully healthy. Was that a cause for concern in regard to ISIS and, if so, could this type of solution be helpful?"

From the safe distance of their corporate offices, IBM’s data scientists viewed the problem as one best addressed through data extraction and social media analysis. Setting aside the many variables that existed in the conditions of makeshift refugee camps and the dozens of assumptions used to classify terrorist behavior, IBM created an experimental “terrorist credit score” to weed out ISIS fighters from refugees. Analysts harvested a miscellany of unstructured data, from Twitter to the official list of those who had drowned alongside the many capsized boats off the shores of Greece and Turkey. They also made up a data set, modeled on the types of metadata available to border guards. From these disparate measures, they developed a hypothetical threat score: not an absolute indicator of guilt or innocence, they pointed out, but a deep “insight” into the individual, including past addresses, workplaces, and social connections. Meanwhile, Syrian refugees had no knowledge that their personal data was being harvested to trial a system that might single them out as potential terrorists. 

This is just one of many cases where new technical systems of state control use the bodies of refugees as test cases. These military and policing logics are now suffused with a form of financialization: socially constructed models of creditworthiness have entered into many AI systems, influencing everything from the ability to get a loan to permission to cross borders. Hundreds of such platforms are now in use around the world, from China to Venezuela to the United States, rewarding predetermined forms of social behavior and penalizing those who do not conform.

This “new regime of moralized social classification,” in the words of sociologists Marion Fourcade and Kieran Healy, benefits the “high achievers” of the traditional economy while further disadvantaging the least privileged populations. Credit scoring, in the broadest sense, has become a place where the military and commercial signatures combine.

Recommended Stories

  • New space radar in Costa Rica can track even tiny orbital debris

    There's a new giant space radar in Costa Rica that can track orbital debris as small as two centimeters.

  • SpaceX's reused Crew Dragon capsule docks with the ISS

    Crew Dragon has docked with the International Space Station as part of the Crew-2 mission, marking the first time SpaceX has reused a crewed capsule.

  • ICYMI: Where OnePlus went wrong with its first smartwatch

    This week's tech reviews include the Sony A1 camera, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop, the Positive Grid Spark Pearl and the OnePlus Watch.

  • US Army picks 6 companies to tackle how to power electric combat vehicles in the field

    How will the U.S. Army power 225,000 vehicles out in the field? Six companies are tasked to come up with ideas.

  • Watch SpaceX's first ISS astronaut launch with a reused Falcon rocket

    SpaceX set for its second operational Crew Dragon mission (Crew-2) to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) at 5:49 AM ET today.

  • Disney's latest robot will bring Groot and other characters to life

    Project Kiwi could one day make Disney theme parks feel more real.

  • The Morning After: Picking the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    All the new Apple hardware, drones making oxygen on Mars and more.

  • 'It's tubular right now': A's win 12th in a row, top O's 3-1

    “It’s tubular right now,” A's pitcher Cole Irvin said. The Oakland Athletics earned their 12th consecutive victory -- the club's longest winning streak in almost two decades — defeating the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 on Friday night. Irvin, from Anaheim, California, took a shutout into the sixth inning to keep the A's rolling.

  • Volkswagen's ID.4 will race in the Mexican 1000 Rally

    When the Mexican 1000 Rally kicks off on April 25th, Volkswagen's new ID.4 SUV will be one of the cars competing in the grueling 1,141-mile off-road race.

  • Summit shows Biden's big vision on fighting climate change

    What did the world learn at Joe Biden's global summit about his vision of the battle to save the world’s climate? For two days, Biden and his team of climate experts pressed his case that tackling global warming not only can avert an existential threat, but also benefit the U.S. economy — and the world’s as well. The virtual summit, based at the White House and featuring more than 40 world leaders whose views were beamed to a global online audience, offered fresh details on how the U.S. might hope to supercharge its efforts on climate while leveraging international action to spur new technologies to help save the planet.

  • Police investigating two robberies in downtown Chapel Hill, one at gunpoint

    The suspects for both robberies fit the same description, according to police.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close down on news of Biden tax proposal

    U.S. stocks dived on Thursday on reports President Joe Biden planned to almost double the capital gains tax, news analysts said provided an excuse to take profits in a directionless market ahead of big tech's earnings next week. The three main indexes on Wall Street also fell on reports that Biden planned to raise income taxes on the wealthy, a proposal some said would be hard to pass in Congress. "If it had a chance of passing, we'd be down 2,000 points," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at hedge fund Great Hill Capital LLC.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on strong economic data; tech in focus

    U.S. stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while big tech stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week. The bounceback follows a sell-off on Thursday when reports that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to almost double the capital gains tax spooked investors. As the three major Wall Street indexes surged, the CBOE market volatility or "fear" index plunged about 10% in a sign of tumbling investor anxiety about the risks ahead.

  • Small Caps Lead Stock Gains on Solid Economic Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after strong economic data added to evidence the recovery is gaining momentum, with traders also assessing a batch of corporate earnings. The dollar retreated.Most major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, led by financial and material shares. A gauge of smaller companies outperformed major benchmarks, while Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. paced gains in megacap stocks. Blue chips Honeywell International Inc., American Express Co. and Intel Corp. weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after their quarterly results.Equities whipsawed this week amid a flare-up in global coronavirus cases and news that the White House plans to propose almost doubling the capital-gain tax rate for the wealthy. Investors also waded through corporate outlooks and economic readings, with data showing U.S. new-home sales rebounded in March to the highest since 2006. Meanwhile, output at manufacturers and service providers reached a record high in April.“It’s evident the U.S. economy continues to be on the right track,” Jeff Schulze, investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments, said this week. “What the market is going to be looking for is continued economic momentum. This is the beginning of a more sustained move toward value and cyclicals.”Other corporate highlights:Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Scott toilet paper, reported a steep sales decline that signaled the potential end of a boon triggered by the pandemic.Schlumberger, the world’s biggest crude contractor, said it expects a gradual recovery of oil demand to boost overseas work through the end of this year.Comparing U.S. stocks to high-yield bonds makes equities “look less stretched,” according to Jeroen Blokland, a manager of multi-asset funds at Robeco. While the Cboe Volatility Index, or the VIX, set a 14-month low last week, the yield spread for the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High-Yield Index reached its narrowest since July 2007 in the previous week.“Equities are relatively attractive versus high yield” on this basis, he wrote in a blog post.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8%The MSCI World index rose 0.9%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.7% to $1.2096The Japanese yen was little changed at 107.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.55%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.26%Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AeroFarms Serves Up High-Growth Greens Investors Shouldn’t Miss

    AeroFarms going public via merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) Company will be one of a small number of certified B Corporations in public markets Fresh produce industry forecast to grow 7% annually from 2019 to 2023, hitting $1.8 Trillion AeroFarms projects revenue of $330 million in 2025 with $82 million of Ebitda […]

  • JPMorgan’s Pinto Breaks Silence on Super League, Talks SPACs

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Pinto had one of the best seats in the house for the short-lived Super League. At the start of the week, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s co-president saw his firm bankrolling the breakaway soccer project, which soon inflamed the passions of fans worldwide.“We were expecting this to be emotional,” Pinto said in a Bloomberg “Front Row” interview on April 20. “We arranged a loan for a client. It’s not our place to decide the optimal way for football to operate in Europe and the U.K.”Had the Super League panned out, JPMorgan stood to earn millions of dollars in fees and interest payments. Now, with most of the founding teams pulling out, Pinto has to manage any fallout that may extend to the bank.“It is clear we misjudged the magnitude of feeling that this deal would create, and we will learn from this experience as a company,” he said in a statement Thursday. “In the end, football fans were heard loud and clear, and that’s what matters most.”The proposed transaction saw JPMorgan receive condemnation from soccer fans and even some clients. While the financial implications for the firm are likely to be limited, the furor comes at an awkward time. The bank, under the Chase brand, is planning to launch a digital-only retail lender in the U.K. this year, the first time it will expand its consumer business beyond U.S. borders.“How on Earth did they let themselves let this proposal get to where it got?” former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economist Jim O’Neill said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. “It is ridiculous and epitomizes everything that has gone wrong with modern sport, and in particular, football.”It was a rare misreading of risk by the stalwart head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank. Pinto has survived in that role longer than any of his predecessors under Jamie Dimon by taking a pragmatic approach to unexpected issues, from the heart surgery of his boss, to Brexit, to managing the increasingly disgruntled ranks of junior bankers.The executive, who normally stays out of the spotlight, remains bullish about the firm’s overall performance, echoing Dimon’s upbeat comments after record revenue last year followed by a strong start to 2021.“We see a very healthy wallet growth in investment banking this year, and in trading probably more normalized volumes in line with 2019 with some degree of growth,” Pinto said. “With an economy that is growing so well, you are going to have vibrant markets and good client engagement.”Pinto has been the sole head of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank since 2014, and was elevated to co-president along with Gordon Smith, who also runs the bank’s sprawling consumer unit, in 2018. Last year, the pair served as emergency stand-ins for Dimon when he was sidelined for a month following emergency heart surgery just as the coronavirus pandemic crashed through markets and economies -- a crisis in which Wall Street has thrived.Read more: Pinto Endured Lonely Weeks Co-Running JPMorgan as World LurchedFor this year, JPMorgan is expecting a 20% increase in mergers and acquisitions, and a 10% to 20% jump in equity capital markets and high-yield debt issuance, Pinto said, adding that high grade debt won’t see the same jump because so much was issued last year.He sees two risks that could derail momentum in the markets: out-of-control inflation and a bad turn for Covid-19. Both are low-probability scenarios, he said.JPMorgan wasn’t in business with Archegos Capital Management, whose implosion last month left several banks picking up the pieces of their prime brokerage businesses that serve hedge funds and family offices. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that the fund’s blowup prompted U.S. regulators to consider tougher disclosure requirements for investment firms.Pinto said the situation was “not systemic in any way, shape or form” but a wake-up call for prime brokerage units to review their exposures.“I really doubt that at this time in the cycle there will be a lot of situations similar to this, and if there are I think that all the banks will be already dealing with it, meaning just reassessing the amount of leverage and having transparency across the portfolio of the client, not just the portion you prime,” Pinto said.Crypto CautionPinto struck notes of caution on Bitcoin and special purpose acquisition companies, two areas of finance that have seen frenzies in recent months. Both are popular choices for the mountain of excess liquidity looking for places to invest, he said.Bitcoin is “essentially a place to store value, and that value is driven by confidence,” Pinto said. “So the risk to Bitcoin is relatively simple: it’s the risk that something happens to destroy that confidence.”Still, JPMorgan’s strategy around the cryptocurrency -- which Dimon once famously called a fraud -- will be to “accompany the clients,” Pinto said. If institutional customers require JPMorgan to help with custody the firm will work with a “reputable exchange” like Coinbase Global Inc., which went public last week, to do so. At the moment, there is “not much” client demand in the wholesale space but it could increase if Bitcoin keeps performing well, he said.The hundreds of SPACs that went public last year and in the first quarter, helping juice Wall Street profits, have to find acquisitions within two years. One risks is that SPACs desperate to find targets will end up overpaying, he said.“Probably some of the SPACs, if they want to be prudent, they may not find a target,” he said.(Updates with Jim O’Neill comments in fifth and sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NYSE Files to List Shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF

    The SEC is already reviewing three ETF applications.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.