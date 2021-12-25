U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,725.79
    +29.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.56
    +196.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,653.37
    +131.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.58
    +19.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3403
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3100
    -0.1190 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,832.04
    -336.34 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,287.82
    +54.21 (+4.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,782.59
    -15.78 (-0.05%)
     

Hitting the Books: Amiga and the birth of 256-color gaming

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·12 min read

With modern consoles offering gamers graphics so photorealistic that they blur the line between CGI and reality, it's easy forget just how cartoonishly blocky they were in the 8-bit era. In his new book, Creating Q*Bert and Other Classic Arcade Games, legendary game designer and programmer Warren Davis recalls his halcyon days imagining and designing some of the biggest hits to ever grace an arcade. In the excerpt below, Davis explains how the industry made its technological leap from 8- to 12-bit graphics.       

qbert
qbert

©2021 Santa Monica Press

Back at my regular day job, I became particularly fascinated with a new product that came out for the Amiga computer: a video digitizer made by a company called A-Squared. Let’s unpack all that slowly.

The Amiga was a recently released home computer capable of unprecedented graphics and sound: 4,096 colors! Eight-bit stereo sound! There were image manipulation programs for it that could do things no other computer, including the IBM PC, could do. We had one at Williams not only because of its capabilities, but also because our own Jack Haeger, an immensely talented artist who’d worked on Sinistar at Williams a few years earlier, was also the art director for the Amiga design team.

Video digitization is the process of grabbing a video image from some video source, like a camera or a videotape, and converting it into pixel data that a computer system (or video game) could use. A full-color photograph might contain millions of colors, many just subtly different from one another. Even though the Amiga could only display 4,096 colors, that was enough to see an image on its monitor that looked almost perfectly photographic.

Our video game system still could only display 16 colors total. At that level, photographic images were just not possible. But we (and by that I mean everyone working in the video game industry) knew that would change. As memory became cheaper and processors faster, we knew that 256-color systems would soon be possible. In fact, when I started looking into digitized video, our hardware designer, Mark Loffredo, was already playing around with ideas for a new 256-color hardware system.

Let’s talk about color resolution for a second. Come on, you know you want to. No worries if you don’t, though, you can skip these next few paragraphs if you like. Color resolution is the number of colors a computer system is capable of displaying. And it’s all tied in to memory. For example, our video game system could display 16 colors. But artists weren’t locked into 16 specific colors. The hardware used a “palette.” Artists could choose from a fairly wide range of colors, but only 16 of them could be saved in the palette at any given time. Those colors could be programmed to change while a game was running. In fact, changing colors in a palette dynamically allowed for a common technique used in old video games called “color cycling.”

For the hardware to know what color to display at each pixel location, each pixel on the screen had to be identified as one of those 16 colors in the palette. The collection of memory that contained the color values for every pixel on the screen was called “screen memory.” Numerically, it takes 4 bits (half a byte) to represent 16 numbers (trust me on the math here), so if 4 bits = 1 pixel, then 1 byte of memory could hold 2 pixels. By contrast, if you wanted to be able to display 256 colors, it would take 8 bits to represent 256 numbers. That’s 1 byte (or 8 bits) per pixel.

So you’d need twice as much screen memory to display 256 colors as you would to display 16. Memory wasn’t cheap, though, and game manufacturers wanted to keep costs down as much as possible. So memory prices had to drop before management approved doubling the screen memory.

Today we take for granted color resolutions of 24 bits per pixel (which potentially allows up to 16,777,216 colors and true photographic quality). But back then, 256 colors seemed like such a luxury. Even though it didn’t approach the 4,096 colors of the Amiga, I was convinced that such a system could result in close to photo-realistic images. And the idea of having movie-quality images in a video game was very exciting to me, so I pitched to management the advantages of getting a head start on this technology. They agreed and bought the digitizer for me to play around with.

The Amiga’s digitizer was crude. Very crude. It came with a piece of hardware that plugged into the Amiga on one end, and to the video output of a black-and-white surveillance camera (sold separately) on the other. The camera needed to be mounted on a tripod so it didn’t move. You pointed it at something (that also couldn’t move), and put a color wheel between the camera and the subject. The color wheel was a circular piece of plastic divided into quarters with different tints: red, green, blue, and clear.

When you started the digitizing process, a motor turned the color wheel very slowly, and in about thirty to forty seconds you had a full-color digitized image of your subject. “Full-color” on the Amiga meant 4 bits of red, green, and blue—or 12-bit color, resulting in a total of 4,096 colors possible.

It’s hard to believe just how exciting this was! At that time, it was like something from science fiction. And the coolness of it wasn’t so much how it worked (because it was pretty damn clunky) but the potential that was there. The Amiga digitizer wasn’t practical—the camera and subject needed to be still for so long, and the time it took to grab each image made the process mind-numbingly slow—but just having the ability to produce 12-bit images at all enabled me to start exploring algorithms for color reduction.

Color reduction is the process of taking an image with a lot of colors (say, up to the 16,777,216 possible colors in a 24-bit image) and finding a smaller number of colors (say, 256) to best represent that image. If you could do that, then those 256 colors would form a palette, and every pixel in the image would be represented by a number—an “index” that pointed to one of the colors in that palette. As I mentioned earlier, with a palette of 256 colors, each index could fit into a single byte.

But I needed an algorithm to figure out how to pick the best 256 colors out of the thousands that might be present in a digitized image. Since there was no internet back then, I went to libraries and began combing through academic journals and technical magazines, searching for research done in this area. Eventually, I found some! There were numerous papers written on the subject, each outlining a different approach, some easier to understand than others. Over the next few weeks, I implemented a few of these algorithms for generating 256 color palettes using test images from the Amiga digitizer. Some gave better results than others. Images that were inherently monochromatic looked the best, since many of the 256 colors could be allotted to different shades of a single color.

During this time, Loffredo was busy developing his 256-color hardware. His plan was to support multiple circuit boards, which could be inserted into slots as needed, much like a PC. A single board would give you one surface plane to draw on. A second board gave you two planes, foreground and background, and so on. With enough planes, and by having each plane scroll horizontally at a slightly different rate, you could give the illusion of depth in a side-scrolling game.

All was moving along smoothly until the day word came down that Eugene Jarvis had completed his MBA and was returning to Williams to head up the video department. This was big news! I think most people were pretty excited about this. I know I was, because despite our movement toward 256-color hardware, the video department was still without a strong leader at the helm. Eugene, given his already legendary status at Williams, was the perfect person to take the lead, partly because he had some strong ideas of where to take the department, and also due to management’s faith in him. Whereas anybody else would have to convince management to go along with an idea, Eugene pretty much had carte blanche in their eyes. Once he was back, he told management what we needed to do and they made sure he, and we, had the resources to do it.

This meant, however, that Loffredo’s planar hardware system was toast. Eugene had his own ideas, and everyone quickly jumped on board. He wanted to create a 256-color system based on a new CPU chip from Texas Instruments, the 34010 GSP (Graphics System Processor). The 34010 was revolutionary in that it included graphics-related features within its core. Normally, CPUs would have no direct connection to the graphics portion of the hardware, though there might be some co-processor to handle graphics chores (such as Williams’ proprietary VLSI blitter). But the 34010 had that capability on board, obviating the need for a graphics co-processor.

Looking at the 34010’s specs, however, revealed that the speed of its graphics functions, while well-suited for light graphics work such as spreadsheets and word processors, was certainly not fast enough for pushing pixels the way we needed. So Mark Loffredo went back to the drawing board to design a VLSI blitter chip for the new system.

Around this time, a new piece of hardware arrived in the marketplace that signaled the next generation of video digitizing. It was called the Image Capture Board (ICB), and it was developed by a group within AT&T called the EPICenter (which eventually split from AT&T and became Truevision). The ICB was one of three boards offered, the others being the VDA (Video Display Adapter, with no digitizing capability) and the Targa (which came in three different configurations: 8-bit, 16-bit, and 24-bit). The ICB came with a piece of software called TIPS that allowed you to digitize images and do some minor editing on them. All of these boards were designed to plug in to an internal slot on a PC running MS-DOS, the original text-based operating system for the IBM PC. (You may be wondering . . . where was Windows? Windows 1.0 was introduced in 1985, but it was terribly clunky and not widely used or accepted. Windows really didn’t achieve any kind of popularity until version 3.0, which arrived in 1990, a few years after the release of Truvision’s boards.)

A little bit of trivia: the TGA file format that’s still around today (though not as popular as it once was) was created by Truevision for the TARGA series of boards. The ICB was a huge leap forward from the Amiga digitizer in that you could use a color video camera (no more black-and-white camera or color wheel), and the time to grab a frame was drastically reduced—not quite instantaneous, as I recall, but only a second or two, rather than thirty or forty seconds. And it internally stored colors as 16-bits, rather than 12 like the Amiga. This meant 5 bits each of red, green, and blue—the same that our game hardware used—resulting in a true-color image of up to 32,768 colors, rather than 4,096. Palette reduction would still be a crucial step in the process. The greatest thing about the Truevision boards was they came with a Software Development Kit (SDK), which meant I could write my own software to control the board, tailoring it to my specific needs. This was truly amazing! Once again, I was so excited about the possibilities that my head was spinning.

I think it’s safe to say that most people making video games in those days thought about the future. We realized that the speed and memory limitations we were forced to work under were a temporary constraint. We realized that whether the video game industry was a fad or not, we were at the forefront of a new form of storytelling. Maybe this was a little more true for me because of my interest in filmmaking, or maybe not. But my experiences so far in the game industry fueled my imagination about what might come. And for me, the holy grail was interactive movies. The notion of telling a story in which the player was not a passive viewer but an active participant was extremely compelling. People were already experimenting with it under the constraints of current technology. Zork and the rest of Infocom’s text adventure games were probably the earliest examples, and more would follow with every improvement in technology. But what I didn’t know was if the technology needed to achieve my end goal—fully interactive movies with film-quality graphics—would ever be possible in my lifetime. I didn’t dwell on these visions of the future. They were just thoughts in my head. Yet, while it’s nice to dream, at some point you’ve got to come back down to earth. If you don’t take the one step in front of you, you can be sure you’ll never reach your ultimate destination, wherever that may be.

I dove into the task and began learning the specific capabilities of the board, as well as its limitations. With the first iteration of my software, which I dubbed WTARG (“W” for Williams, “TARG” for TARGA), you could grab a single image from either a live camera or a videotape. I added a few different palette reduction algorithms so you could try each and find the best palette for that image. More importantly, I added the ability to find the best palette for a group of images, since all the images of an animation needed to have a consistent look. There was no chroma key functionality in those early boards, so artists would have to erase the background manually. I added some tools to help them do that.

This was a far cry from what I ultimately hoped for, which was a system where we could point a camera at live actors and instantly have an animation of their action running on our game hardware. But it was a start.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 showed us that trucks and SUVs don't need gas engines

    Advancements in power systems over the past few years -- alongside skyrocketing demand -- has led to a watershed moment in 2021: the emergence of EV pickups and SUVs.

  • Russia fines Google $98 million over 'banned content'

    A Russian court levied a 7.2 billion rouble ($98 million) fine against Alphabet on Friday for what it claims are repeated failures by the company to delete illegal content from its services.

  • The Morning After: Is it time for lickable TVs?

    Today’s tech headlines: There’s a lickable TV prototype now, The first text message is now a $150,000 NFT and More companies cancel CES 2022 attendance in person

  • NASA has finally launched the James Webb Space Telescope

    Merry Christmas, space nerds.

  • Xbox Games with Gold: Every free game Microsoft is giving away in January 2022

    Every month, Microsoft announces a new collection of Xbox games that it will give away to Xbox Live Gold members. These are frequently titles that are several years old, and there’s a decent chance you haven’t even heard of them all. But they are free if you subscribe to Xbox Live Gold. We’ll continue to … The post Xbox Games with Gold: Every free game Microsoft is giving away in January 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • How the Nazis co-opted Christmas

    A postcard depicts Adolf Hitler posing with a child and a Christmas tree. Author providedIn 1921, in a Munich beer hall, newly appointed Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler gave a Christmas speech to an excited crowd. According to undercover police observers, 4,000 supporters cheered when Hitler condemned “the cowardly Jews for breaking the world-liberator on the cross” and swore “not to rest until the Jews…lay shattered on the ground.” Later, the crowd sang holiday carols and nationalist hymns aroun

  • After 25 years, JonBenet Ramsey death still open

    Twenty-five years after JonBenet Ramsey was killed, police say DNA hasn't been ruled out to help solve the case. The 6-year-old was found dead in the basement of her family's Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996. (Dec. 25)

  • Why the global chip shortage isn't ending anytime soon

    The semiconductor chip crisis is real, and it's had a serious impact on our lives.

  • Nintendo Switch eShop Sees Big Server Issues Christmas Morning

    Across the country, folks everywhere are unwrapping their new Nintendo portable hardware, booting up their accounts, and trying to buy new digital games. But over the last few hours, per social media, the Nintendo Switch storefront known as the eShop has been in and out of commission. Sometimes it loads, albeit slowly. Other times, you can’t access the strangely laggy orange menus to rebuy Mario Kart 8 for the third time, alas.

  • Hong Kong universities remove more monuments marking Tiananmen

    It comes a day after a famous statue marking the 1989 massacre was removed from a university.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev: US grew 'arrogant' after the fall of the USSR

    The US grew "arrogant" after the fall of the USSR, the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has claimed, amid rising tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine and the Nato alliance.

  • Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is on sale for $25 bundled with a smart bulb at Walmart

    Walmart has again knocked $45 off Lenovo's Smart Clock 2 and smart light bulb bundle, bringing it down to $25.

  • Microsoft joins Google, Amazon, others in canceling in-person presence at CES

    Microsoft Corp said on Friday it will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month's event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Verge was the first to report on Friday that Microsoft will not participate physically AT CES. Several other companies including U.S. automaker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.'s Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, AT&T Inc and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

  • Cable Is Having a Bigger Impact on Wireless Than Anticipated

    Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) CEO Tom Rutledge thinks mobile is his company's biggest opportunity in 2022. Meanwhile, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert said Charter and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) virtual networks are taking a much larger share of the customer base than anticipated. At the same time, though, prepaid wireless subscriber growth at the big three wireless carriers continues to outpace population growth by a wide margin.

  • What is Web3, the new version of the internet everyone is talking about

    Web3 is all anyone in tech can talk about. So what's it all about, and is it the next version of the internet. The answer is yes and no?

  • LUNA Rocketing with $100 in Sight

    Terra’s LUNA is on the move once more, with a new ATH in sight. DeFi activity continues to surge, supporting another breakout for LUNA and its peers.

  • 68 of the Biggest Cryptos Gained 1,000% or More in 2021

    Image source: Getty Images Cryptocurrency prices have slipped considerably in recent weeks, but it has still been an incredible year for the industry. We analyzed the top 300 coins by market cap to see which ones had seen extraordinary growth.

  • Watch: This Adorable Robot Snowblower Clears Your Yard of Drifts So You Don’t Have to

    The autonomous robot can clear up to 1,500 square feet of snow on a single charge.

  • Apple Gets Dutch Antitrust Order to Open Up App Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was ordered by the Dutch antitrust authority to allow dating apps to use other payment systems or face a fine of as much as 50 million euros ($56 million).Most Read from BloombergLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look GoodSingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosBiden Is Hit With ‘Brandon’ Slur in Call With Military FamiliesSingapore Is No Place to Spend QuarantineAirlines’ U.S. Holiday Flight Cuts Near 1,800 on Crew ShortagesApple imposes “unreasonable c

  • RS Recommends: Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match and It’s Only $54

    The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it's the best tablet we've tested under $100, period