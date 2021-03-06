U.S. markets closed

Hitting the Books: Elon Musk and the quest to build a better rocket engine

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·8 min read

Putting people safely into orbit is no small feat, especially without the seemingly limitless R&D budgets afforded to national space programs. However that has done little to dissuade a new generation of the private spaceflight companies from looking to the heavens above and thinking, "yeah, I can get up there, no sweat." In Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days that Launched SpaceX, senior Ars Technica space editor, Eric Berger chronicles the company's tumultuous 20-year effort to field reliable and reusable rocket technologies, culminating in a heady decade-long run at the forefront of private spaceflight.

Liftoff by Eric Berger
Liftoff by Eric Berger

From the book LIFTOFF: ELON MUSK AND THE DESPERATE EARLY DAYS THAT LAUNCHED SPACEX by Eric Berger. Copyright © 2021 by Eric Berger. Published on 3/2/2021 by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.

In the spring of 2016, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos invited a handful of reporters into his rocket factory in Kent, Washington. No media had been allowed inside before, but Bezos’s secretive, fifteen-year-old space company named Blue Origin was finally beginning to reveal the full scope of its plans. Like Musk, Bezos had identified low-cost access to space as the key hurdle standing between humans and moving out into the Solar System. He, too, had begun building reusable rockets.

Over the course of three hours, Bezos led a tour through his glossy factory, at turns showing off Blue Origin’s tourist spacecraft, large rocket engines, and large 3D printers. He also shared his basic philosophy of Gradatim ferociter, Latin for “Step-by-step, ferociously.” Rocket development begins with the engine, explained Bezos, who was then working on his fourth-generation engine, known as the BE-4. “It’s the long lead item,” he said, casually strolling through the factory, wearing a blue-and-white-checkered shirt and designer jeans. “When you look at building a vehicle, the engine development is the pacing item. It takes six or seven years. If you’re an optimist you think you can do it in four years, but it still takes you at least six.”

In the fall of 2019, as we talked on board his private Gulfstream jet, I related this story to Musk. It was a Saturday afternoon, and we were flying from Los Angeles to Brownsville, Texas. This interview had originally been scheduled for early evening the day before, at SpaceX’s factory in Hawthorne, California. An hour past the scheduled time on Friday, his apologetic assistant texted that a crisis had come up. Musk felt terrible, she said, but we would have to do the interview at a later date. I returned to my hotel, preparing to fly back to Houston, when the assistant called back that evening. Musk had decided to visit the company’s Starship build site in South Texas that weekend and wanted to know if I cared to tag along. We could do the interview during the flight.

Three of Musk’s sons joined their dad for the trip, along with their dog Marvin (as in Marvin the Martian). A well groomed and mannered Havanese, he adored his master. With Marvin at Musk’s feet, we had gathered around a table at the back of the plane, for the interview. Clad in a black “Nuke Mars” T-shirt and black jeans, Musk wanted the boys to hear Dad’s stories about the old days.

Musk laughed when told about Jeff Bezos’s timeline for engine development. “Bezos is not great at engineering, to be frank,” he said. “So the thing is, my ability to tell if someone is a good engineer or not is very good. And then I am very good at optimizing the engineering efficiency of a team. I’m generally super-good at engineering, personally. Most of the design decisions are mine, good or bad.” Boastful? Maybe.

But SpaceX built and tested its first rocket engine in less than three years with Musk leading the way. Musk and Bezos, at least, would agree on this much: the process of building a rocket begins with the engine. After all, engine is the root word of engineer. In principle, a rocket’s propulsion system is simple: An oxidizer and a fuel flow from their respective tanks into an injector, which mixes them as they enter the combustion chamber. Inside this chamber, the fuels ignite and burn, producing a superhot exhaust gas.

The engine’s nozzle channels the flow of this exhaust in the opposite direction a rocket is meant to go. Newton’s Third Law of Motion — for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction — does the rest.

Alas, the reality of building a machine to manage the flow of these fuels, control their combustion, and channel an explosion to lift something toward the heavens is staggeringly complex. And that’s not to mention fuel efficiency. A rocket engine’s thrust depends on the amount of fuel burning, its exit velocity, and pressure. The greater each of these variables are, the more thrust an engine produces, and the heavier payload it can power into orbit. Conversely, if it takes too much fuel to produce a large enough thrust, or the engine is too heavy, a rocket will never leave the ground.

Musk recognized early on that when it came to propulsion, [founding member of SpaceX and American aerospace engineer Tom] Mueller was not a good engineer—he was a great one. For the Falcon 1 rocket Musk wanted a lightweight, efficient engine that produced about seventy thousand pounds of thrust. This, he reasoned, should be enough to get a small satellite into orbit. Mueller had helped design and build several engines at TRW, some more powerful than this, and some less so. The Merlin engine would draw upon some of these concepts and ideas, but Mueller said he and Musk began with a “clean sheet” design.

Few of Mueller’s friends in the industry believed building a brand-new, liquid-fueled rocket engine without government backing was possible. “All these guys told me a private company can’t build a booster engine, that takes the government,” Mueller said. SpaceX did not invent the Merlin engine out of whole cloth. As with almost all rocket engines, the Merlin drew on previous work. For example, although Mueller had developed a lot of different engines, he lacked experience with turbopumps. Rockets use a staggering amount of fuel, and a turbopump is the machine that feeds propellant into a rocket engine as fast as possible. Inside the Falcon 1 rocket, liquid oxygen and kerosene fuels would flow from their tanks into a rapidly spinning pump, which would spit out this propellant at high pressure, delivering fuel into the combustion chamber primed to produce the maximum amount of thrust. One of the first issues Mueller had to address was how to build a turbopump.

In the late 1990s, NASA had developed a rocket engine nearly as powerful as the proposed Merlin engine called Fastrac. There were other similarities. Fastrac used the same mix of fuels, liquid oxygen and kerosene, a similar injector, and had the potential for reuse. Despite a series of successful test firings, NASA canceled the program in 2001. Given these commonalities, Mueller thought SpaceX might be able to use the turbopumps NASA built for the Fastrac engine. He and Musk visited NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama shortly after Fastrac’s demise in 2002, and asked if they could have them. Yes, they were told, but SpaceX would have to go through NASA’s procurement program, which could take a year or two. This was too slow for SpaceX, so Musk and Mueller moved on to Barber-Nichols, the contractor that had built the turbopumps.

Barber-Nichols, it turned out, had had a devil of a time building the Fastrac turbopump. To work with the larger Merlin engine, Barber-Nichols would need to do a lot of redesign work. They went back and forth with the SpaceX engineers. During one visit to the Colorado-based company, a designer there happened to suggest a name for the engine to Mueller. Musk had chosen the Falcon name for the rocket, but said Mueller could name the engine, stipulating only that it shouldn’t be something like FR-15. It should have a real name. One Barber-Nichols employee, who was also a falconer, said Mueller should name the engine after a falcon. Then, she began listing various species of the bird. Mueller chose the merlin, a medium-sized Falcon, for the first-stage engine. He named the second-stage engine after the smallest of falcons, the kestrel.

When Barber-Nichols finally delivered the redesigned turbopump to SpaceX in 2003, it still had major problems. This forced Mueller and his small team to begin a crash course in turbopump technology. “The bad news is that we had to change everything,” Mueller said. “The good news is that I learned everything that can go wrong with turbopumps, and really how to fix them.” Because the pressurization of rocket fuel allows an engine to squeeze out a maximum amount of thrust, good turbopumps are essential. This would become one secret to SpaceX’s eventual dominance of the global launch market. Mueller said the original pump from Barber-Nichols weighed 150 pounds, with an output of about 3,000 horsepower. Over the next fifteen years, SpaceX engineers continued to iterate, changing the design and upgrading its parts.

The turbopump in the modern-day Falcon 9 rocket’s Merlin engine still weighs 150 pounds, but produces 12,000 horsepower.

  • Stock Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Last summer as the Faang block was tightening its strangle-hold on equities, a theory was hatched that the only thing that could ever halt the rally in megacap tech would be evidence the economy is healing.Three weeks into the worst selloff of the year, it’s a view looking more and more prescient. The Nasdaq 100, which surged 48% in 2020 on bets people would be stuck indoors forever, is now tumbling toward a correction. Thursday’s leg came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did nothing more than recommit himself to an economic recovery whose pace is picking up.The impetus for the selloff is twofold. One, economic optimism is pushing up yields, creating competition for investor dollars that puts stress on share valuations that have soared to bubble-era levels. Ten-year yields got above 1.55% Thursday, though Powell said little to suggest he’s panicking over the runup, much less concerned with what it means for equities.“Why would the Fed worry about these companies?” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Just because a company is a great company does not mean it’s a great stock 100% of the time. Sometimes they get ahead of themselves.”The other is uncertainty of how to price automated and online assets should the economy roar back. For months companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. were the only game in town when it came to earnings growth. Now it’s possible a much wider swath of companies will be capable of expanding profits, taking the shine off what had become a giant algorithmic safety trade.“Whether it’s in the supermarket or the stock market, when something is abundant, we don’t pay a premium for it,” Wells Fargo & Co. strategist Chris Harvey said by phone. “Growth is improving, growth will be abundant, and the scarcity value that we’ll be willing to pay for growth is compressing.”A related problem for investors is the size of tech stocks relative to the rest of the market. At 27% of the S&P 500, they’re double the next biggest industry. According to an estimate from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., if the Faang stocks declined by 10%, the bottom 100 S&P 500 stocks would need to rise by a collective 90% in order for the S&P 500 to be unchanged.In other words, however well banks and energy hold on to their gains, there is a tipping point where tech selling overwhelms everything.Here’s what market-watchers had to say about today’s moves:Chad Morganlander, senior money manager at Washington Crossing Advisors:“How low can this go? You can certainly see an additional 10% adjustment in growth stocks, not because they’re not good companies, but their valuations are just lofty,” he said. “That’s the issue for market participants, in particular growth investors that have very high valuations they need to justify. And one of the ways to justify that is by looking at the risk-free rate being virtually nil. As the risk-free rate starts to normalize, that’s putting pressure on their P/E.”Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial:“In an uncertain world, they represented growth, and they delivered. But they delivered at a higher multiple. And if the 10-year Treasury yield continues to climb higher and the Fed doesn’t perform an operation twist or yield-curve control, it becomes less attractive at those multiples. At lower multiples, they become exceedingly attractive -- the question is at what multiple is that? And because we don’t know, at this point we don’t know where inflation is going to land,” she said. “Long-term investors are going to be buying them at some level, but the level is clearly not at this point.”Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors:“Growth stocks’ valuations go from lofty to gargantuan when you start discounting their future cash flows at higher rates. Pair this with the fact that yields are rising due to prospects of higher economic growth and it creates the perfect scenario for further rotation out of growth and into value,” he said. “We think this is the beginning of a cycle. The last one saw over a decade of growth outperformance. While this period of value domination may not be as long, it can nonetheless last for several years.”Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp.:“We’ve got a market that has an irrational fear of higher yields on the 10-year and I think that for some reason all of a sudden, we’ve pinned all our hopes up on the 1.5% level on the yield on the U.S. 10-year for no good reason necessarily. It seems like when that line in the sand is crossed, it rings the death knell for equities -- and to a large extent, none of that makes sense,” he said. “When does that dissipate? I think that calms down when we get through this bout of volatility in yields.”Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group:“A lot of the growth and tech names did get a little ahead of themselves. This selloff is warranted right now because you have investors questioning with higher interest rates and higher yields. Tech is really valued on long-term growth prospects, so this puts valuations under question. This is why we have been overweight value and cyclicals in our portfolio for some time now,” he said. “The market wants the Fed to come in and save things and soothe the market but what really can Powell say? What Powell has said is consistent with what he and the other Fed governors have said -- inflation is going to rise.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Drive Up Yields After Lack of Powell Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in the $21 trillion U.S. Treasury market are sending a clear signal that they intend to keep pushing yields higher until they upend financial conditions sufficiently to spark action from the Federal Reserve.Ten-year yields climbed again on Friday, heading toward last week’s one-year high and undermining stocks, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave just a minor nod to the recent, abrupt surge in long-term borrowing costs. He stressed that officials are focused on the long road ahead before they achieve their policy goals.Even before Powell spoke, some strategists were predicting the global borrowing benchmark rate was on course to reach 2%, a mere 40 basis points above last week’s peak. With yields on the rise again, it may not be long before mortgage-related hedging kicks in and brings that target closer. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields on Thursday to 1.90% from 1.50%.Friday’s February payrolls report now looms as the next catalyst. Yields have already soared more than a half-point this year as a cheerier outlook for growth and inflation led traders to bring forward how soon they see the Fed lifting its policy rate. Many strategists had expected Powell to try to more forcefully tamp down yields before the Fed’s black-out period ahead of its March 17 policy decision. With no such effort emerging, market participants are left to ponder where policy makers’ pain threshold may be.“In this environment yields can certainly continue to test higher,” said Jonathan Cohn, a strategist at Credit Suisse. “How far the Fed is willing to allow stock markets to fall -- which is the poor man’s version of thinking about broad financial conditions -- is a key question.”During an appearance in a Wall Street Journal webinar Thursday, Powell said the recent bond-market swings “caught my attention.” He said he’s monitoring financial conditions and would be “concerned by disorderly conditions in markets.”Ten-year yields added 8 basis points on the day to 1.56%, and continued to creep higher in Asia hours touching 1.58%, bringing into view last week’s one-year high of 1.61%. With yields at current levels, there have been fresh concerns of convexity-related hedging flow which can undermine liquidity conditions and further roil riskier assets. Stocks slumped Thursday, with the S&P 500 Index briefly erasing its 2021 gains.Powell said he’d be concerned if there were a “persistent tightening in financial conditions that threatens the achievement of our goals.” But he didn’t mention any actions the Fed might take to curtail the climb in yields, which has lifted mortgage rates and risks dimming a bright spot in an economy still on the mend from the pandemic.Wall Street strategists have mulled options the Fed could take to push down long-term yields including: extending the duration of its bond purchases, or implementing a so-called “twist” operation -- involving selling part of the Fed’s shorter-dated holdings in favor of long-term Treasuries.“If yields continue higher too quickly, then that could be a problem for the Fed,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “It might undermine asset prices, possibly causing a major correction in stock prices and a freezing up of the housing market. This is not our base case, but it’s a concern and a risk.”Meanwhile, a market proxy for the anticipated annual inflation rate for the next half-decade exceeded 2.5% this week for the first time since 2008 -- aided by climbing oil prices.Traders are now pricing in a full quarter-point Fed rate boost in the first quarter of 2023. The Fed itself has signaled it intends to keep policy steady at least through the end of that year.”Market participants are putting the Fed to the test and saying, ‘OK, given this spike in inflation, if it’s not transient then you’re going to have to act sooner,”’ Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said in a Bloomberg Television interview.(Updates with Friday’s yield move)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.