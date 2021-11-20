U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,714.85
    -425.09 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Hitting the Books: An ode to the joy of antibiotics

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·8 min read

The stress and uncertainty surrounding the COVID pandemic, along with misinformation about the life-saving vaccines developed in response have broken many a weak mind over the past two years, leading people to try everything from injecting themselves with bleach and inhaling nebulized hydrogen peroxide, to slugging down horse dewormer in misguided attempts to outwit modern medicine. Surprise, none of it actually works. What's worse is that this sort of behavior is nothing new. Quack homeopathic remedies have existed for centuries — curing the bubonic plague through blood letting, self-flagellation, or sitting in hot sewers to drive off the fever, for example — and supported by little more than anecdotal evidence.

In their latest book, Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases, Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen delve into the fascinating histories of some of humanity's deadliest diseases and the society-preserving works of the scientists who the developed cures, vaccines and treatments to counter them. In the excerpt below, we take a look at the deployment of antibiotics and antitoxins in the fight against diphtheria, anthrax, and other deadly diseases.  

Patient Zero
Patient Zero

Excerpted from Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases by Lydia Kang, MD, and Nate Pedersen. Workman Publishing © 2021

Aside from putting barriers between us and plagues, the next primary approach to defeating them was to attack them directly, thanks to breakthroughs in science that created and discovered antibiotics and antitoxins. Some of these medicines aren’t simply employed against microorganisms like bacteria, but act as antifungals, antivirals, and antiparasitics as well. Today, there are more than a hundred types of medicines in this group. The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains a list of medicines deemed essential for a country’s healthcare system to best care for its citizenry, and a large chunk of those essential meds battle infectious diseases.

Some might assume that penicillin was the first definitive weapon discovered in our fight against pathogens, but there were several that preceded it and broke significant ground when they were discovered.

The Prussian-born Emil von Behring was a doctor and an assistant to the famed Robert Koch at the Institute for Hygiene in Berlin. In 1888, he developed a way to treat those suffering from diphtheria and tetanus. Not a disease familiar to many these days, diphtheria is prevented by a vaccine that is usually coupled with your routine tetanus shot. In the 1800s, diphtheria was a terrible killer that inflamed a victim’s heart, inflicted paralysis, and caused a suffocating membrane to cover the throat. In Spain, the disease was so rampant in 1613 it was nicknamed El Año de los Garrotillos, or “The Year of Strangulations.”

Much of the disease caused by diphtheria is driven by the toxin created by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. Von Behring infected rats, rabbits, and guinea pigs with weakened (attenuated) forms of it, then gathered their serum—the liquid fraction of their blood, minus the red and white blood cells. That light, honey-colored liquid, which contained antibodies to the diphtheria toxin, was then injected into another set of animals that were sickened with fully virulent diphtheria bacteria.

The newly infected animals given the serum didn’t die because they gained a passive form of protection against the toxin with the donated serum. In 1891, a child’s life was saved using this new method for the first time. The serum was produced in large quantities using animals like sheep and horses. At a time when 50,000 children died annually from diphtheria, it was a miraculous treatment.

Tetanus serum was created soon after, becoming a workable treatment by 1915. Today, antitoxins are used to treat botulism, diphtheria, and anthrax. The same principles of antitoxin treatment are utilized for antivenom therapy to remedy poisonous animal bites, including those from black widow spiders, scorpions, box jellyfish, and cobras. A treatment called passive antibody therapy, in which the serum of patients recovered from an infection is given to other sick patients (also called convalescent plasma therapy), may have been helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic, though data is still forthcoming. Antibodies against infections can not only treat diseases like toxic shock syndrome, but prevent infections during exposures, such as those for hepatitis A and B and botulism. But the antibodies themselves have been employed to treat more than just bites, stings, and infections. Intravenous immunoglobulins from pooled donors treat a variety of disorders, such as ITP (immune thrombocytopenia) and severe immune deficiency diseases.

Another antibody therapy—monoclonal antibodies—has been a game-changer in treatments over the last decade or so, the first one approved by the FDA in 1986. These specially designed antibodies are used to treat several types of cancers (melanoma, breast, and stomach, among many others) and autoimmune diseases (including Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis). The antibodies themselves are Y-shaped proteins that bind to a specific protein. In doing so, they can elicit a whole range of effects: switching on or off immune system cascades, destroying cells, blocking or engaging cell activities. The antibodies only bind to a single antigen, hence “mono,” and are produced by clones of cells that churn out the antibodies in large amounts. Sometimes they can also be bound to radioactive particles, delivering radioactivity directly to a cancer cell. Others can be bound to a chemotherapy agent. Often, they work alone.

In the realm of cancer therapy, most of us have some understanding of chemotherapy. But the origin of the term chemotherapy itself actually came from the fight to treat infections, not cancer. At the turn of the twentieth century, antibiotics had yet to establish themselves as a cure for infections. That changed with a physician and scientist named Paul Ehrlich. He was born in 1854 in East Prussia (now Poland) where his father ran a lottery office. During his career, he took advantage of the burgeoning German dye industry to experiment on how cells looked stained with different chemicals. His love of color led to some notable idiosyncrasies, like carrying colored pencil stubs in his pockets. But Ehrlich’s work led to what would become the famous Ziehl-Neelsen acid-fast stain for tuberculosis. (Unfortunately, he also stained his very own TB bacteria from his sputum, though luckily survived the illness.) Later he collaborated with the aforementioned Emil von Behring, a Nobel Prize–winning physiologist, on serum therapy for tetanus and diphtheria.

But perhaps Ehrlich’s most notable discovery happened by accident as he sought a chemical cure to treat a specific disease—a “chemotherapy.” Specifically, he hoped to cure sleeping sickness, a disease caused by a microscopic parasite called Trypanosoma brucei. He had been working with a chemical called atoxyl (meaning “nontoxic”), ironically an arsenic compound. Ehrlich coined the term “magic bullet” related to his hope of finding that perfect chemical that would hopefully kill a very specific pathogen, the Trypanosoma parasite, and not the patient. He ended up testing nine hundred variations of the arsenic compounds on mice. None were particularly effective, but he revisited #606 because it seemed to have an effect on a newly discovered bacterium believed to cause syphilis. In 1910, the medicine called Salvarsan (sometimes simply called “606”) was proven to be effective—it killed the syphilis spirochete and left the guinea pigs, rabbits, and mice alive.

In the next few decades, new research would be applied to battle not just the pandemics of old, but daily infections that could upend people’s lives. A scratch or bite could kill if those Staphylococcus or Streptococcus infections spiraled out of control. A German scientist named Gerhard Domagk began working with a group of chemicals called azo dyes that had a characteristic double nitrogen bond. Azo dyes can color textiles, leather, and foods various shades of brilliant orange, red, and yellow. When an azo compound had a sulfonamide group attached (a nitrogen and sulfur link with two oxygen atoms double-bonded to the sulfur, should you need to impress friends at a party), they knew they’d found something special. The sulfonamide group inhibits a bacteria’s ability to make folate, a necessary B vitamin. Humans, on the other hand, can obtain folate through their diet. And so another magic bullet was born. The new compound seemed to work in mice infected with Streptococcus, otherwise known as strep.

Domagk used the new medicine, called KL 730 and later patented as Prontosil, on his own daughter Hildegard. Suffering from a severe strep infection, she received a shot of Prontosil and recovered, though the drug left a telltale dyed, reddish discoloration at the injection site.

“Sulfa” drugs would go on to be used in a variety of medicines, including antibiotics (trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, aka Bactrim), diabetes medicines (glyburide, a sulfonylurea), diuretics (furosemide, or Lasix), pain meds (celecoxib, or Celebrex), and are also used today to treat pneumonia, skin and soft tissue infections, and urinary tract infections, among others.

Domagk’s work won him the Nobel Prize in 1935. However, the Nazis, who disapproved of how the Nobel committee tried to help German pacifist Carl von Ossietzky, had their Gestapo arrest Domagk for accepting the prize and forced him to give it back. He was able to receive it later in 1947.

Recommended Stories

  • Launch startup Astra reaches orbit for the first time

    Astra has reached orbit for the first time, making space more accessible for satellites and other small payloads.

  • Slain rapper Young Dolph left a lasting legacy in Memphis

    Two days before he was gunned down while buying cookies at his favorite bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph […] The post Slain rapper Young Dolph left a lasting legacy in Memphis appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Facebook posts in Arbery trial reflect online neighbor fear

    Months before Ahmaud Arbery was killed, shooter Travis McMichael wrote a simple, chilling response to a Facebook post about a suspected car burglary in his Georgia neighborhood: “Arm up.” The item he commented on was sandwiched between chats about lost dogs and water service interruption, like in many online communities in the U.S. based around physical neighborhoods. At a time of broad re-examination of race, criminal justice and the role of technology, such online neighborhood forums in the U.S. have a troubling tendency to veer from wholesome community chitchat to anxious hypervigilance when suspicion is the discussion topic.

  • Cassava Sciences faces increased scrutiny of Alzheimer's drug, presses ahead with advanced trials

    Cassava Sciences is now conducting phase 3 trials for its lead drug candidate, an Alzheimer's treatment called simufilam. Skeptics of the company's research want the FDA to halt those trials to investigate claims of data manipulation. President and CEO Remi Barbier sounded defiant in a recent announcement: "We stand committed to translate what we believe is a promising scientific breakthrough into a potentially meaningful treatment for people with Alzheimer’s disease. The rest is noise.”

  • Why BioNTech Stock Was Blasting 20% Higher This Week

    The FDA's approval of coronavirus vaccine boosters wasn't the only reason for the stock's pop.

  • 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul

    Looking for a way to hedge against runaway inflation? Small-cap stocks tied to nimble businesses that can quickly pivot during times of crisis are especially attractive at the moment. Since Oct. 27, 2021, the small-cap stock tracking Russell 2000 index is up 6.8%.

  • Why Connect Biopharma Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB) were crashing 51.8% lower as of 11:31 a.m. ET on Friday. The big decline came after the company reported top-line results on Thursday from a phase 2 clinical study evaluating CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (an injection under the skin) to adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Connect Biopharma said that the primary endpoint of the phase 2 study was met with all three arms of patients receiving CBP-201 "achieving significant improvements."

  • AbbVie Stock Retakes Its 50-Day Line On Bullish Earnings — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares retake their key moving averages on strong third-quarter earnings? Is ABBV stock a buy right now?

  • Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Covid-19 Boosters for All Adults Backed by FDA, CDC

    The CDC director’s signoff will make the extra doses available this weekend as case counts begin to increase again nationally.

  • American Kidney Fund Commends the U.S. House of Representatives for Including Provisions for Kidney Patients in the Build Back Better Act

    The American Kidney Fund (AKF) applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for including provisions in the Build Back Better Act that will help people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and kidney fa...

  • Fentanyl-laced marijuana confirmed in Connecticut

    Health officials in Connecticut have issued a warning about fentanyl-laced marijuana, which is being eyed in a rash of overdoses throughout the state.

  • Your Health Matters: What is Diabetes and How to Prevent It

    We hear a lot about diabetes, but what exactly is it? Dr. Parthiban Munnainathan from Omni Family Health joined Jessica Wills on Kern Living to discuss the disease, the different between Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, symptoms people should be aware of, and what you can do to prevent getting the disease.

  • Dental care is healthcare, too, but Medicare doesn’t cover it. That has to change | Editorial

    As anyone who has ever had a root canal or an impacted tooth can tell you, dental care is a medical necessity. And yet Medicare, the public insurance program for people 65 and older and those with permanent disabilities, doesn’t cover dental care — and never has.

  • Must the Swab Go That Far Up Your Nose to Test for COVID?

    One Canadian said it felt like a painful poke to his brain. An American heard crunching sounds in her head. A Frenchwoman suffered a severe nosebleed. Others got headaches, cried or were left in shock. They were all tested for COVID-19 with deep nasal swabs. While many people have no complaints about their experience, for some, the swab test — a vital tool in the global battle against the coronavirus — engenders visceral dislike, severe squirming or buckled knees. “It felt like someone was going

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Is Down Sharply This Week

    A double downgrade from an analyst on Wall Street is causing investors to think twice about the company's first new drug launch.

  • If You Bought This Supplement, Beware of It Exploding, FDA Says

    Whether you're trying to find a natural way to relieve your headaches or want to sleep better at night, millions of Americans take dietary supplements on a regular basis. And while you may worry about potential side effects like nausea or jitters when you start a new supplement routine, you probably aren't concerned about serious bodily harm. Unfortunately, in the case of one supplement, you may be putting your safety in jeopardy without even taking it, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administra

  • Sleep Apnea Device Recall From Philips Causes New Worry

    After a summer recall, FDA says replacement devices being shipped to users could be harmful, too.

  • The #1 Way to Lose Visceral Fat, Say Experts

    No matter how many crunches you do, oftentimes that stubborn belly fat can be a challenge to get rid of. Extra weight in the midsection can be tough to deal with, but understanding the difference between our various body fats and how it's stored is key. "We have two types of fat – the outer layer, subcutaneous fat and the inner layer, visceral fat. This is the fat around the organs and while there is a need for some of it to protect our organs, too much visceral fat can be extremely dangerous an

  • Drinking This Much Alcohol Can Slash Your Dementia Risk, Study Finds

    Receiving a dementia diagnosis can be life-altering. The condition is progressive, terminal, and frequently robs those with it of their faculties over time, from their memory to their motor function.While there is currently no cure for dementia, research suggests that there may be ways to reduce your risk of developing the condition to begin with. In fact, a study reveals that drinking a specific amount of alcohol could be the key to slashing your dementia risk. Read on to find out how much alco

  • Here’s how Medigap Plan G works, and what it covers

    After Medicare pays its approved portion of medical costs, Medigap Plan G helps supplement remaining out-of-pocket expenses. Learn the details.