Hitting the Books: The continuing controversies surrounding e-cig safety

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·11 min read

Though more than a billion people worldwide still smoke cigarettes, folks who are looking to kick the habit have an ever-widening wide array of modern assistive techniques and technologies at their disposal. However, among the talk therapies and transdermal nicotine patches, no smoking cessation aid has perhaps had more of an impact in pop and mainstream culture than e-cigarettes. In Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall for Them, Dr. Seema Yasmin examines controversies surrounding the tobacco replacement technology — as well as a host of other pieces of “common” medical knowledge. In the excerpt below, Yasmon recalls the months of 2019 when vaping briefly took a turn for the deadly.

Viral BS
Viral BS

Excerpted from Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Fall For Them by Dr. Seema Yasmin, published by Johns Hopkins University Press. Copyright © 2021. Used by permission. All rights reserved.

In the spring of 2019, young people, mostly young men in Illinois and Wisconsin, began to fall sick with a strange lung disease. They coughed, struggled to catch their breath, and some ended up on ventilators inside intensive care units. By August, a young man died of the lung disease in Illinois. Another died from the same condition in Oregon. A boy died in New York in October, becoming the first teenager to die from the mysterious disease.

Public health experts interviewed the cluster of sick men and the families of those who had died and discovered they had something in common: they smoked cigarettes. By November 2019, 2,290 people had fallen sick with the lung disease, and nearly fifty people had died across twenty-five states and the District of Columbia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labeled the condition EVALI, or e-cigarette or vaping product use–associated lung injury.

Investigators seeking clues found that ingredients in the liquids that were being smoked in e-cigarettes could be the culprit. But this discovery sparked a massive debate. Around the world, medical experts have been in disagreement over the safety of e-cigarettes. Some doctors hail them as the best tool to help smokers give up cigarettes, while some health agencies have declared e-cigarettes responsible for creating a new generation of nicotine addicts. England’s leading public health agency, Public Health England, recommends that doctors should be allowed to prescribe e-cigarettes for smoking cessation. Some British politicians have called for e-cigarette laws to be relaxed.

The World Health Organization has argued that too little is known about the long-term effects of using e-cigarettes, that the nicotine in them is addictive, and that some flavorings in e-cigarettes can cause irritation and inflammation of the airways. In 2019, San Francisco became the first US city to ban the sale of e-cigarettes, with city officials declaring an “abdication of responsibility” by the Food and Drug Administration in regulating the products. In September of 2019, as the outbreak of EVALI continued to grow, the FDA conducted its own investigation and found vitamin E acetate in the cannabis vaping products of nearly every person sick with EVALI in New York. Vitamin E is safe to ingest or apply to the skin and is found in food and lotions, but it is not safe to inhale. The FDA said it was being added as a thickening agent and to possibly increase levels of THC, the main psychogenic compound in cannabis. Two months after the FDA’s discovery, the CDC announced a breakthrough. It found vitamin E acetate in the lungs of twenty-nine people with EVALI.

Electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, also known as vaporizers and vape pens, are battery-powered smoking devices that contain a vaporizer, which heats up the liquid in a cartridge. That liquid usually contains nicotine, flavorings, and other additives. The heating element in most e-cigarettes is activated by inhaling, while others have a manual switch.

There are two main types of e-cigarettes, open system or open tanks and closed system or closed tanks. In an open tank, the liquid that is vaporized can be manually refilled, and there’s usually a removable mouthpiece. In a closed tank e-cigarette, ready-made refills are screwed directly onto the battery. Open tank e-cigarettes are the most popular type of e-cigarette.

In the United States, the FDA says there’s an “epidemic” of vaping among teenagers and e-cigarette manufacturers aren’t doing enough to combat underage use of their products. Some public health experts in the United States have called e-cigarettes an emerging public health threat, quickly undoing decades of antismoking campaigning.

Why can’t everyone agree? For one, e-cigarettes have only been around since 2003, when the first commercially successful e-cigarette was created by Hon Lik, a Chinese pharmacist and smoker. It’s said that Lik invented the electronic cigarette after his father—a heavy smoker, like Lik—died from lung cancer. Lik may have been inspired by Herbert Gilbert, who patented a “smokeless, non-tobacco cigarette” four decades earlier in 1965.

While the number of cigarette consumers is steadily decreasing—down from 1.14 billion in 2000 to 1.1 billion people globally, according to market research group, Euromonitor—the use of e-cigarettes is rising dramatically.

The number of e-cigarette smokers has increased fivefold in a five-year period, going up from 7 million in 2011 to 35 million in 2016, according to Euromonitor. The company predicts that 55 million people will be smoking e-cigarettes by 2021.

The industry was worth an estimated $22.6 billion globally in 2018, compared to $4.2 billion in 2013, with the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States establishing themselves as the biggest markets for vaping products. In these three countries, e-cigarette users spent more than $16 billion on vaping products in 2016.

E-cigarettes have overtaken regular cigarettes to become the most popular tobacco product for American teenagers. One in five 18- to 24-year-olds in the United States has used an e-cigarette, according to the CDC.

Cigarettes contain thousands of compounds, at least seventy of which are known carcinogens. They also contain carbon monoxide, arsenic, and other poisons. E-cigarettes, on the other hand, contain far fewer compounds overall, perhaps hundreds of chemicals instead of the thousands found in cigarettes. The main ingredients of vaping fluid are glycerol and propylene glycol, which many say are harmless when inhaled. But employees of theaters and movie sets who use these chemicals to create mist and fog special effects, have reported breathing problems, perhaps linked to long-term exposure of propylene glycol.

In studies, some e-cigarette vapor has been found to contain very low levels of nitrosamines, which have been linked to cancer. Other studies have shown that the vapor contains toxic chemicals, including acetaldehyde and formaldehyde and some flavorings, especially cinnamon, butter, and vanilla, contain free radicals, which can damage DNA. The relative novelty of e-cigarettes means a lack of long-term safety data. For this reason, some scientists have called out politicians and public health agencies advocating for the expanded use of e-cigarettes.

In a 2018 report, Public Health England said it was plausible that e-cigarettes were responsible for the highest ever rate of people who had successfully given up smoking cigarettes in England. But there’s conflicting evidence about the effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a tool for smoking cessation.

In the same report, Public Health England goes on to say that of seven meta-analyses of smoking cessation, two found a positive effect of e-cigarettes on quitting smoking, four were inconclusive, and one found a negative effect. In a 2018 study of more than 6,000 smokers, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania found e-cigarettes were not useful in helping cigarette smokers kick the habit. (Cash incentives were.)

There’s a widespread belief among e-cigarette users that vaping is safe and can help with quitting regular cigarettes. In a 2016 report by Ernst & Young, with Nicoventures, a start-up of British American Tobacco, research conducted in seven European and Asian countries showed the most common reason for smoking e-cigarettes was that they were considered “less harmful than regular cigarettes.” Almost half of all regular users said they were using e-cigarettes to give up smoking cigarettes.

But in the United States, where e-cigarette use has increased 900 percent since 2011 among high schoolers and where nearly 6 percent of middle school students say they have smoked an e-cigarette in the last year, public health officials say vaping is introducing more young people to the idea of smoking and could lead to cigarette use.

In a 2016 report, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, said young people are at highest risk of becoming addicted to the nicotine in e-cigarettes. Nicotine impacts brain development, which continues until people are in their mid-twenties. Nicotine can affect the prefrontal cortex, a part of the brain that is the last to mature. Studies have shown that exposure to nicotine during the teenage years increases a person’s risk of developing psychiatric illnesses and attention deficit disorders.

Some scientists are worried that teens who smoke e-cigarettes are more likely to go on to smoke regular cigarettes. Scientists at the University of Hawaii found e-cigarettes promoted cigarette smoking among young people. The researchers interviewed more than 2,000 high school students in 2013 and again a year later. About a third of those students said they had tried an e-cigarette by the time they were first interviewed. A year later, students who had previously smoked e-cigarettes were about three times more likely to have tried a regular cigarette, compared with those who had not used e-cigarettes.

In Britain, the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) says smokers should be given e-cigarettes to help them give up smoking regular cigarettes. In a report published in 2016, the United Kingdom’s leading medical body said e-cigarettes are not a gateway to smoking and should be used as a smoking cessation aid.

In 2014, a study in Britain found that those who used e-cigarettes were 60 percent more likely to be successful in giving up cigarettes than those who went cold turkey or used nicotine patches and gum. But some experts say it’s too soon to tell if e-cigarettes help people quit smoking, although the evidence so far has swayed the RCP and Public Health England. E-cigarettes have now outpaced nicotine gum and patches to become the most popular tool for smoking cessation in Britain.

The FDA has not licensed e-cigarettes as a tool for smoking cessation. In fact, the agency offers a warning about the risks posed by e-cigarettes. In 2009, the FDA analyzed the liquid contents in two leading brands of e-cigarettes. It found them to contain chemicals that can cause cancer, including nitrosamines, and a toxic chemical found in antifreeze.

In 2018, the FDA found prescription medications inside vaping fluid. Erectile dysfunction drugs, Viagra and Cialis, which should be available only with a prescription, were discovered inside e-cigarette liquids made by the Chinese e-cigarette maker, HelloCig Electronic Technology. The medicines could dangerously lower blood pressure, the agency said.

There’s also a threat of injury when the battery inside an e-cigarette overheats. More than two dozen people were injured by exploding e-cigarettes from 2009 to 2014, according to the US Fire Administration. Doctors say those injured suffer flame burns, chemical burns, and blast injuries.

Public health experts continue to disagree about the safety of e-cigarettes, leaving the more than 35 million people who use them in the middle of a heated debate. They may be healthier than smoking cigarettes, but that doesn’t mean they are harmless.

By February 2020, the outbreak of EVALI had spread to every state in the United States, and the CDC said it would officially count only those people who were sick enough to be hospitalized with EVALI or die from the disease. By that count, the CDC reported nearly 3,000 people who had been hospitalized and sixty-eight deaths. But federal authorities have been slow to regulate the products; in fact it was only in 2016 that the FDA was given regulatory powers over e-cigarettes. In the absence of federal leadership, the United States has a patchwork of vaping regulations that vary massively by state, leaving individual consumers to figure out what is safe and what is not.

Latest Stories

  • Nine Investors Instantly Make $16 Billion On GameStop Stock 'Squeeze'

    Here's a game many would like to play how to make a billion bucks in a month? And nine investors just pulled it off with GameStop stock.

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • The Upcoming Catalyst That Could Move Chinese EV Stocks Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto

    Chinese electric vehicle stocks have seen some moderation in momentum in recent sessions. One upcoming catalyst could lift the stocks out of this lackluster phase: the January delivery numbers that are due next week. Finding The Sweet Spot In China's EV Market: China is a hot EV market, both from the perspective of the addressable market opportunity and supply. "China is a greenfield EV market opportunity for many well positioned auto players as we believe overall EV sales can potentially double in the region over the next few years given the pent-up demand for EV vehicles from customers across all price points," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Feng estimates EV penetration, including battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, will increase from 5% in 2020 to 20% in 2025, 53% in 2035 and 80% in 2050. Xu Haidong, the deputy chief engineer of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said in a summit late last year that China's EV sales might reach 1.8 million units in 2021 — up 40% from a year earlier — thanks to stable economic growth, continuous stimulus policies on vehicle consumption and sales promotions by manufacturers. Yet the supply side is crowded with homegrown startups, international pure-play EV company Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers all vying for a piece of cake. Among the players in China, the standouts include Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and WM Motors, backed by both Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY). Deutsche Bank Securities analyst Edison Yu said the firms are collectively the "Fab Four" of the China EV market. Nio On Record Streak: Nio, which has a premium positioning in the China EV market, has been reporting record delivery numbers of late. After the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales in the first two months of 2020, the company acquitted itself credibly through a series of innovative measures and technological enhancements. The company ended 2020 on a high, having delivered a record 43,728 vehicles for the year. It has been churning out record monthly numbers since August 2020. In December, Nio delivered a record 7,007 vehicles, comprising 2,009 ES8s, 2,493 ES6s, and 2,505 of the company's newly launched EC6s. Deliveries are sitting at a not-so-robust pace of 1,598 in January 2020. Given that Nio announced it would make good the reduction in government subsidies for vehicles purchased through Jan. 10 and a limited period zero down payment option, the pace of sales will likely have accelerated further. Nio's battery-as-a-service scheme has already begun to show a positive impact on sales. Related Link: Nio Analyst Sees Meaningful Tailwinds For EV Brand's Sales Volume Xpeng Makes The Right Noises: Xpeng, which listed its ADSs on the NYSE in late August, has also joined the party. "XPeng is well positioned to take market share in the mid-tier and lower premium market, delivering a tech-centric 'smart' experience through pushing the limits of its ADAS features and cockpit user interface functionality, especially in voice recognition," Deutsche Bank's Yu said in a note. Xpeng — which sells the G3, an EV SUV and the P7, an all-electric sedan — is expected to launch a new sedan with lidar technology this year. Earlier this week, the company launched a major over-the-air upgrade for its P7 sedan customers in China, delivering a new version of XPeng's operating system, Xmart OS 2.5.0. In December, Xpeng delivered a record number of 5,700 vehicles, a 326% increase year-over-year and a 35% increase month-over-month. For the year, the company delivered a total of 27,041 vehicles, a 112% increase year-over-year. Li Auto's Robust Performance: Li Auto also turned in a stellar December performance, with deliveries of 6,126 Li ONEs in December and 14,464 units for 2020. The monthly performance represented increases of 31.9% month-over-month and 529.6% year-over-year. Chinese EV Stock Performance: Nio shares ran up to record highs of $66.99 Jan. 11, reacting to the Nio Day event held Jan. 9. Since then, the stock has pulled back. Xpeng, meanwhile, peaked at $74.49 Dec. 24 before pulling back. After moving roughly sideways thereafter, the stock has staged a comeback in recent sessions. Li Auto is witnessing a lean patch after it hit an all-time high of $47.70, also on Dec. 24. The upcoming week's delivery numbers and the imminent fourth-quarter results could be the key to determine which way the stocks are headed. Photo courtesy of Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBreaking Down Novavax's Coronavirus Vaccine Data: 2 Analyst TakesJohnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine Data: What You Need to Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How the tale of Reddit, GameStop, Robinhood is really about 5 big trends

    What happened this week with Gamestop, Reddit and Robinhood was shocking, unprecedented and unforeseen. Lost in the flurry though is that the craziness is very much a part of some elephant-in-the-room trends.

  • After GME, Dogecoin and Bitcoin, Chinese Traders Are Betting What Will Pump Next

    For Chinese investors, including Justin Sun, FOMO has surpassed fear of losing money.

  • 10 Short Squeeze Candidates Under $10

    The movement of retail traders against hedge funds has caused several stocks to spike. Many of the top movers have been stocks that have a high percentage of their floated shares short, causing what’s known as a short squeeze. Among the other themes of the high-flying stocks is that many of them started trading under $10 before their run-ups. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) and Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR) were all stocks that were under $10 and saw huge increases. Related Link: AMC, National Beverage And 8 More Heavily-Shorted Stocks To Watch Here are 10 stocks that trade under $10 with large short percentages that could be short squeeze candidates: Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) is a biotechnology company. Currently, 42% of the float is short. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) is a medical technology company; 34% of its float is traded short. VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) develops vaccines for adults, children and newborns; 20% percent of the float is short. Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) sells intimate, swimwear and apparel, and 33% of its float is short. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) is a biotechnology company; 35% of its float is short. Opko Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) is a pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with 26% of its float short. Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) is a generics pharmaceutical company; 25% of its float is short. Dyanvax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a biotechnology company that is seeing 24% of its float traded short. United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) is a semiconductor company that makes products for companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX). The company is seeing 21% of its float traded short. TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is a pharmaceutical company targeting women, and 25% of its float is short. (Photo: Omar Eduardo, Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACsStock Wars: AMC Entertainment Vs. Cinemark© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Best Dividend Stocks For 2021: Four Strong-Yield Stocks Beating The S&P 500

    The best dividend stocks give a powerful boost to income and retirement portfolios. These stocks offer both solid yields and strong performance.

  • What minimum-wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Robinhood Expands Trading Restrictions To 50 Stocks, Including GameStop, General Motors, Starbucks, Several SPACs

    Robinhood added additional restrictions to trades on its platform late Friday. The restrictions include the ability to only buy one share of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), one of the hottest stocks this week and one that has led to a major short squeeze. Robinhood also placed restrictions on Thursday that halted the buying of certain stocks. The list of stocks that now have limited restrictions has climbed to 50, according to CNBC. Here is a look at the 50 stocks with restrictions on Robinhood and the current limit on the number of shares and options you can purchase. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL): 1 share, 10 options Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB): 1 share, standard limits First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG): 1 share, standard limits AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): 1 share, 10 options Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD): 1 share, standard limits BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB): 1 share, 10 options Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY): 1 share, 10 options BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): 1 share Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND): 1 share, standard limits Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV): 1 share, standard limits Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) 1 share, standard limits Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS): 1 share, standard limits Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM): 5 shares Express Inc (NYSE: EXPR): 5 shares, 10 options EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ: EZGO): 5 share General Motors Corporation (NYSE: GM): 1 share, standard limits GameStop Corp: 1 share, 5 options Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE: GTE): 5 share, standard limits Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS): 1 share, standard limits Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE): 1 share, standard limits Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF): 1 share, standard limits Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX): 5 share, standard limits Koss Corp (NASDAQ: KOSS): 1 share Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT): 5 share Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): 1 share, standard limits Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD): 5 shares The9 Ltd (NASDAQ: NCTY): 1 share Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK): 5 shares, 10 options Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX): 1 share, standard limits Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): 1 share, standard limits Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT): 1 share, standard limits RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX): 1 share, standard limits Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY): 5 shares, standard limits Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX): 1 share, standard limits Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ: SHLS): 1 share Siebert Financial Corp (NASDAQ: SIEB): 1 share, standard limits iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV): 1 share, standard limits Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL): 5 shares, 10 options Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares (NYSE: SOXL): 1 share, standard limits Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE): 1 share, standard limits Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STPK): 1 share, standard limits Tengasco (NYSE: TGC): 5 shares Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ: TIRX): 1 share Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR): 1 share, 10 options Trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG): 55 shares, 10 options Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): 1 share, standard limits Qualtrics International (NASDAQ: XM): 1 share, standard limits Zomedica Corp (NYSE: ZOM): 5 shares Why It’s Important: The list includes many of the high-flying popular among retail traders. Today’s list puts restrictions on several blue chip stocks for the first time, with stocks like General Motors and Starbucks having purchase limits. SPACs are also among the stocks restricted by Robinhood, including some completed SPAC merger companies, SPACs with pending deals and SPACs searching for targets hit by the restrictions. Disclosure: Author is long shares of CCIV, NAKD, SNDL. Related Link: Robinhood CEO On Trading Halts: 'We Made The Correct Decision' Photo courtesy of Robinhood. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBetter Christmas Present: New Video Game Or GameStop Stock?Citron Research No Longer Publishing Short Reports, Switches Focus To Multibaggers© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What's Next For Stock Market Rally — And What Should You Do? GME Stock, Nio In Focus

    After the sharp stock market sell-off, investors need to be more defensive. The GME stock saga isn't over. Tesla rival Nio reports sales soon.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • Why Are So Many Americans Predicting A Housing Market Crash?

    The housing market has been one of the most vibrant corners of the pandemic-era economy, but a new survey finds more than half of Americans believe it will crash either this year or next year. What Happened: The survey by LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) polled 2,051 adults conducted between Dec. 17-20 and found 41% of respondents predicting the housing market bubble will deflate during 2021 and force accelerating home prices to fall. Another 26% of respondents forecasted the same scenario in 2022, while 13% did not see another housing market crash in the near future. LendingTree's Chief Economist Tendayi Kapfidze cast his lot with the 13% of naysayers. "Though housing heated up late in 2020 and growth is likely to slow in 2021, the idea that it's a bubble that would burst seems unlikely," said Kapfidze. "The mortgage market is healthier than it was prior to the 2008 crisis, and the government is more experienced with interventions that protect the housing market like forbearance and mortgage modifications." The latest housing data is also not detecting any fissures in the market. This week's S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index found sales were going stronger than ever into the autumn. "With existing home sales up over 20% from a year ago, S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index clocked a 9.49% surge in November – a new high since February 2014," said CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, adding that "buyer competition reached a new peak nationally in October and November when the ratio climbed to 0.996 – the highest level since 2008, when the data series began." Mat Ishbia, president and CEO at Pontiac, Michigan-headquartered United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC), is also expressing confidence. "I think the main trend is going to be a very, very strong mortgage and housing year across the board," he said. "Rates are very low, the economy is recovering, and will recover. Housing demand is great, millennials are buying, mortgage brokers are growing their business channel, and the education of consumers is happening. I think 2021 is going to be one of the best years in history from a mortgage perspective." Why It's Important: Ishbia's company went public last week and is the first in a growing queue of housing industry companies that are responding to the vitality of the housing market by readying for the initial public offering route. The residential brokerage Compass, the residential mortgage lender and servicer AmeriHome, and Home Point Capital Inc., the parent company of the mortgage originator and servicer Home Point Financial Corp., announced plans earlier this month to pursue IPOs. Several mortgage companies that announced plans for an IPO in late 2020 — including loanDepot, Caliber Home Loans and Finance of America — are in a holding pattern and have yet to proceed. Ishbia's concern with the housing market is not aimed at consumer confidence, but instead is centered on whether mortgage companies are able to handle the continued buyer demand. "Most of the companies that have really struggled are ones that have not invested in technology," he said. "We're in an interesting industry because nobody wants our product that we're selling. "Nobody wants a mortgage, they want the house, right? Or they want the savings. So how do you make it faster and easier? "People really have to go all-in on technology," he continued, because too many times companies in our industry spend a lot of time partnering with this vendor and kind of doing a halfway job of really investing in technology. You've got to be all-in with technology if you're going to make the process faster and easier for consumers. If you're doing that, you're going get a lot more business." And despite the pessimism that many Americans shared with LendingTree, 80% of those polled in the new survey said they still considered the American Dream to be defined by homeownership, with 45% predicting more affordable opportunities will be made available through the policies of the Biden administration. But not everyone is that optimistic: 31% of survey respondents predicted the new administration will bring fewer affordable housing options and 40% said the historically low mortgage rates that encouraged increasing home sales will begin to rise this year. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy The Fate Of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Remains UnclearWhat Biden's Executive Order Means For Private Prison Stocks© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM just sped up the depreciation of everything it owns

    Plenty of companies fail to make the leap: Kodak in digital photography, Blackberry in smartphones, and almost every newspaper company on the internet, to name a few. GM is going to try. On Thursday, Detroit’s biggest automaker said it plans to exclusively offer electric light-duty cars and trucks by 2035, five years ahead of a previously announced goal and part of a broader mission to make its production and operations carbon neutral by 2040.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • Reddit-fueled investing mania will end with many losers, says expert who predicts Dow 35,000

    Closely followed University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel sends a warning to the Reddit investors who are fueling massive gains in heavily shorted stocks.

  • After 10 Years of Underperformance, Commodities Are Set to Boom. Here’s How to Play the Rally.

    Commodities are starting to revive after a 10-year bear market. The recovery in commodity prices, Goldman Sachs analysts say, “will actually be the beginning of a much longer structural bull market” that could rival that of the 1970s, when gold rose 25-fold, and the mid to late 2000s, when oil peaked at over $140 a barrel. Global economies look poised to revive in the second half of 2021 as pandemic restrictions ease.

  • Robinhood CEO refutes GameStop hedge fund 'conspiracy theory' and reveals what actually happened

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev tells Yahoo Finance what actually drove the decision to suspend GameStop trading.

  • The biggest losers from the GameStop turmoil? An early list

    There has been nothing like this GameStop  (GME) saga in recent memory. YouOK, so you most likely don’t have money in any hedge funds. Because some of the big investors in hedge funds are those massive public sector pension funds around America that are already swimming in red ink.

  • Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Oil Stocks, Says Raymond James

    We are entering a new paradigm for the oil and gas industry, one far removed from the Trump Presidency’s pro-drilling policies. The Biden Admin is likely to cut back on oil and gas production in the US, in favor of promoting renewable energy sources and carbon pollution reduction. In the short run, his policies are likely to push oil and gas prices up – and that may turn out to help the hydrocarbon sector, at least at the bottom line, over the coming year. But for the oil companies, the lessons of 2020 appear in the balance sheets. The massive spike down in prices last May, followed by a quick recovery, only to finish the year at roughly the same price as it began – all of this has the producers looking to cut back on spending, consolidate or reduce debt, and maintain free cash flow. In the words of Raymond James’ oil industry analyst John Freeman: “[We] enter 4Q20 earnings and 2021 capital budget season with WTI trading, ironically, in essentially the same low $50s range as we did this time last year. While crude is largely in the same spot, the industry has definitely undergone a strategic shift with balance sheet health and returning capital to shareholders by far the highest priorities.” In addition to noting the general trend of the industry after a difficult year, Freeman has also been updating his stance on individual oil and gas stocks. Two in particular have gotten Freeman’s attention. He sees at least 50% upside potential for each of them. We ran the two through TipRanks' database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Apache Corporation (APA) With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apache is an important operator in the North American oil industry. The company’s US hydrocarbon exploration and production activities are located in the Permian Basin, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Gulf Mexico. Apache also has operations in the UK (in the North Sea), in Egypt (in the Western Desert), and in Suriname (offshore). The company’s Permian holdings include 665.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of its proven reserves. The company beat the quarterly revenue expectations in the third quarter, with $1.12 billion at the top line. Since reporting the Q3 revenue, Apache’s stock has gained 71%. The company reported 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3 production. Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman writes: “We continue to like Apache's diversified portfolio of U.S. onshore and international assets (Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname), and given Apache's considerable commodity exposure (only hedged Waha basis in 2021), the company is ideally situated to capitalize on our projected resurgence in commodity prices in the 2021/2022 timeframe. Adding to this, the operator has an extremely robust FCF profile [and] proven commitment to capital discipline…” In line with these comments, the analyst gives APA a Strong Buy rating and a $24 price target that implies a 60% upside potential over the coming 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Freeman leads the Bulls on Apache. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 reviews that include 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $14.94, and their $19.30 average price target suggests room for 29% upside growth this year. (See APA stock analysis on TipRanks) Diamondback Energy (FANG) Also based in Texas, Diamondback Energy is another player in the Permian Basin energy boom. The company boasts an $8.9 billion market cap and saw revenues hit $720 million in the third quarter of 2020. Production in the quarter averaged 287.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Diamondback’s reserves total more than 1.12 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 63% are oil and 37% are natural gas and related liquids. Diamondback is expanding its operations through M&A activity. In December of last year, the company announced that it will be acquiring QEP Resources, a natural gas driller in the Midland Basin of the Permian formation along with operations in North Dakota’s Williston formation. The acquisition is an all-stock deal, worth an estimated $2.2 billion. QEP brings 49,000 acres in the Midland for potential development, an average production of 48,300 thousand BOE per day, and 48 ‘drilled but uncompleted’ wells. These assets are accretive to Diamondback’s portfolio. In a related piece of news, Diamondback has announced that it will also be acquiring Guidon, another rival Texas oil producer. Guidon brings additional Permian assets to Diamondback, and the acquisition is significant, valued at $862 million in both cash and stock. Casting his eye on Diamondback, Freeman sees the company in a strong position to meet the challenges of both the energy environment and the Biden Administration’s regulatory policies. “Going forward with the addition of QEP and Guidon acreage we anticipate the Midland accounts for ~75% of pro forma activity. Note that even after the QEP/Guidon acquisitions, FANG still has no federal acreage exposure - a significant positive given regulatory uncertainty will likely persist following the expiration of the 60-day leasing moratorium… We believe FANG offers considerable upside potential over the long-term and are confident in the company's ability to weather near-term commodity uncertainties,” Freeman opined. Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates FANG as a Strong Buy, along with a $91 price target. This figure indicates confidence in ~51% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) There’s broad agreement on Wall Street with Freeman’s position here. FANG stock holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 13 recent Buy reviews against just 3 Holds. The average price target is $67.37, which implies ~12% upside from the current trading price of $67.37. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for oil stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.