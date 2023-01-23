HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market Estimated to Expand at CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per the HIV/AIDS diagnostics market research by TMR, the global market was valued at US$ 4.0 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surpass US$ 9.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

HIV is spread through blood, semen, vaginal secretions, and breast milk. Sexual contact, injectable drug usage, and mother-to-child transmission (during delivery or lactation) are the main transmission methods. Tattoos, acupuncture needles, and piercing can potentially spread HIV. Organ transplants and blood transfusions can also spread HIV. This can be prevented by screening blood and organ donors.

Antibodies are detected in oral fluids or blood during HIV/AIDS testing. Majority of NAT detection tests are intricate and technically challenging. The popularity of over-the-counter HIV self-tests is growing since they remove the stigma attached to HIV testing. For industry suppliers, research and development of new diagnostic technologies is projected to provide attractive growth prospects. Major firms are releasing technologically advanced and quick diagnostic procedures in order to gain a larger portion of the HIV/AIDS diagnostics market share.

HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

In the U.S., HIV affects some groups disproportionately including males who have had sexual contact with men, drug users, and transgender women. In 2019, 1.2 million Americans had HIV, with males making up the majority. Thus, HIV/AIDS prevalence is expected to drive HIV/AIDS diagnostics market growth.

HIV/AIDS diagnostics suppliers are projected to gain immense traction from new diagnostic technology and from emerging markets for testing. Rapid testing and nucleic acid-based assay (Simple Amplification-based Assay (SAMBA)) are being introduced by key businesses to expand their consumer base.

In the coming years, POC diagnostic standards are projected to increase the market size. WHO recommends POC diagnostics that are cost effective, efficient, and user-friendly. Further, they must be equipment-free and deliverable. The efficacy of HIV/AIDS awareness and testing programs may ultimately augment market progress.

Government bodies of various countries across the globe have successfully raised HIV/AIDS awareness and testing. This is likely to enhance the global HIV/AIDS diagnostics industry.

Key Findings of HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market

The instruments product segment represented a significant proportion of the market in 2021. Demand for HIV diagnostic tools is anticipated to rise as the number of HIV patients is increasing

Rapid testing is convenient, affordable, and efficient than standard laboratory procedures, with a sample-to-result time of less than an hour. Real-time PCR platform for Point-of-Care (POC) testing has gained momentum in the global market as it is IOT-enabled.

HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market: Regional Dynamics

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to account for largest share of the HIV/AIDS diagnostics market. Market statistics in the region are improving as a result of an increase in HIV/AIDS cases, the presence of prominent players, and increased R&D spending.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of HIV/AIDS in the region.

HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The presence of several players has contributed to the diversification of the worldwide HIV/AIDS diagnostics industry. Majority of businesses are expanding their market share by investing substantially in the R&D of new testing. Product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions are two of the main strategies used by vendors.

Leading players operating in the market are:

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation,

Dickinson and Company.

Becton

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

HIV/AIDS Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Product

Instruments

Test Type

Nucleic Acid Tests

Rapid Tests (POC)

ELISA

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

